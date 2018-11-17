Continued Starz Growth Rockets Lions Gate Past Expectations

Investment Thesis

The prime asset for Lions Gate (LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) as a company continues to be Starz. On track to grow domestic subs in this fiscal year with international growth tailwinds, Lions Gate is a buy for investors for its growing free cash flow on high-margin OTT revenue. The TV Production segment offers a nice complement to Media Networks, as Lions Gate has a steady library of growing content that can generate licensing revenue, and its greatest value may be in producing content for Starz. While Motion Pictures continues to be of importance, subscriber growth via Starz highlights diversification into more stable revenue channels, and absent M&A, rising FCF should result in Lions Gate moving higher over time. With the Media landscape being conducive to M&A, especially where regulatory risk runs low, internally, I believe management has at least considered the possibility of scaling Starz as much as possible and cashing out through a company sale as an attractive alternative to operating in this environment against much-higher capitalized competitors (Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)). That scenario should certainly be factored into the overall puts and takes of an investment in Lions Gate, and in my opinion, combined with its standalone potential, make it a Buy.

Powering Past Results

Lions Gate posted a solid print, with FQ2 2019 revenue of $901 million, which topped Street estimates by $8.6 million and was in line with my estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 surpassed consensus by $0.13, buoyed by greater revenue and less spend on Motion Pictures y/y. The top line beat was driven by outperformance in Starz subscriber growth. Management once again upheld their confidence in a three-year OIBDA CAGR of mid-to-high single digits, and while incremental Starz investment in original programming will likely push growth out to FY2020, the strong free cash flow profile for FY2019 and beyond is attractive in my view.

Starz continues to achieve growth through MVP and OTT verticals, and the increasing proliferation of partnerships should augment Lions Gate, noting possible content spend tailwinds from an expanded “Power” universe and a spin-off from, “Orange is the New Black”. I have been anticipating a FY2019 decline in Motion Pictures revenue given the shift in focus to Media Networks and TV Production, before the segment returned to growth in FY2020 with a slate of bigger titles. With a growing and prized asset in Starz, I continue to believe Lions Gate is a prime suitor as an acquisition candidate over the next two years. On a standalone basis, Lions Gate via Starz has 25.1 million subscribers, a compelling free cash flow outlook, international expansion opportunities in OTT, and a pipeline of growing original TV content. I maintain my Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $27 and implied upside of 31.8%.

Lions Gate posted Motion Pictures revenue of $379 million, down 1.7% y/y, higher than my estimate of $339.4 million. Revenue was buoyed by a strong ancillary performance of the prior FY2018’s film slate. Segment profit was $12.9 million, exceeding my estimate of $6.7 million driven by lower than expected P&A spend. Motion Pictures spend should tick up in BHF2019 as incremental spend positions the company for a slate of higher anticipated releases, including Hellboy, Starsky and John Wick in FY2020. Management also noted additional high potential titles in the pipeline to be announced soon that could also provide some upside to FY2020 numbers. Ultimately, C2019 should be a greater boon to the segment than C2018. While the Motion Pictures segment should rebound over the next fiscal year, Lions Gate is best served allocating the greatest share of investment into Starz, in my opinion, given the often ebb and flow nature of its film lineup. I estimate FQ3 2019 Motion Pictures revenue of $576.8 million, a y/y increase of 7% and segment profit of $51.9 million. I expect a greater level of investment spend back into Motion Pictures over the remaining quarters of FY2019 into FY2020 and forecast FY2020 Motion Pictures revenue of $1.8 billion, up 2.2% y/y from $1.79 billion in FY2019, with FY2020 segment profit of $189.6 million, up from segment profit of $135.3 million in FY2019.

Lions Gate TV Production revenues were $152.1 million, down 9.8% y/y, short of my estimate of $161.1 million. TV segment profit was $9.4 million, in line with my forecast. TV Production was impacted by a tough comparison from Power and Ash vs. Evil Dead. Excluding this, TV Production growth would have modestly increased y/y. Management noted that 61 shows have been sold right now, up 300% from a year ago, with 50 to 70 shows currently produced annually. I’m encouraged by the discussions the company has had regarding a spinoff for Orange Is The New Black. OITNB is arguably the most high-profile show that Lions Gate licenses to Netflix, and an expansion of that property should bear added fruit for the TV segment as total annual content investment for the company approaches the $2 billion mark. I forecast $240.5 million in TV Production segment revenue in FQ3 2019, up 5.6% y/y, with segment profit of $33.7 million.

Media Networks revenue in FQ2 2019 was $377.3 million, down 4.1% y/y, with segment profit of $122.7 million, up nearly 20%. Media Networks revenue was lower than my estimate of $409.1 million, while segment profit surpassed my estimate by $12.2 million. Media Networks revenue growth was attributable to sequential domestic sub growth of 1.3 million, with growth in both OTT and MVPD verticals. Starz ended the quarter with 25.1 million subscribers. This does not include international subscribers as of yet, highlighting the runway Starz has to scale going forward. I’m optimistic on the partnership that Lions Gate has made with Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent to expand the Power universe, as I believe that is the key show driving Starz’s current growth. Starz is launching on Virgin Media in the U.K. this quarter with a subscriber base of 4 million, keeping the company on track to expand in 15 new markets over the next three years. In addition, Starz is now available on Hulu, an important contributor to growth which should benefit next quarter’s results. With Starz being available through Hulu and Amazon, this should provide further augmentation for OTT subscriber growth, which currently is over 3 million, benefiting revenue and margins alike. International opportunity is nascent yet attractive as Starz continues to expand abroad through ventures such as Starz Play in Saudi Arabia. I expect FQ3 Media Networks revenue of $413.5 million, up 8% y/y, and segment profit of $124.1 million.

The domestic sub growth for Starz is attractive, with an even greater compelling international opportunity longer term. With the Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) tie-up, WarnerMedia being owned by AT&T (NYSE:T), and a CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS)/Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) re-merger still not out of the question in two years, Lions Gate’s ability to compete against these larger competitors is limited. Starz is an attractive asset for a buyer with 25.1 million subscribers and growing free cash flow contribution, and in a takeout scenario, at 17x my FY2019E Adjusted OIBDA, Lions Gate would be valued at ~$29, which could prove conservative.

In Q3 FY2019, I expect total revenue of $1.2 billion, up 7.1% y/y, and Adjusted OIBDA of $194.7 million, up 9.6% y/y, driven primarily by increased investment into original content.

Risks

Lions Gate faces economic risks associated with overall film industry trends. In the event of an economic downturn, movie attendance may decline. In addition, failure to produce popular films may negatively impact the company, as Motion Pictures contributes the most economic benefit to Lions Gate. As a producer of television programs for several content providers, a cutback in advertising budgets or failure to produce popular shows may reduce the amount paid to Lions Gate for its content. Failure to develop original programming that resonates with viewers could dampen Television and Media Networks revenue. In addition, Lions Gate competes against better-capitalized players such as Netflix for original content and could find itself at a financial disadvantage. The company has also historically been a buyer of assets such as Starz, and it is subject to acquisition risk of overpaying for an asset.

Valuation

On a FY2019 basis, I forecast total revenue of $4.1 billion, up 0.3% y/y, and Adjusted OIBDA of $567.8 million, down 6% y/y. Shares currently trade at 23.8x my FY2019E Adjusted EPS, 10.8x my FY2019E free cash flow, and 13.7x my FY2019E Adjusted OIBDA. Assigning a multiple of 26x FY2019E Adjusted EPS, 15x FY2019E free cash flow, and 17x FY2019E Adjusted OIBDA results in a 12-month blended price target of $27, implying 31.8% upside. In FY2020, I estimate total revenue of $4.2 billion, up 3.5% y/y, and Adjusted OIBDA of $748.3 million, up 31.8% y/y, as incremental investment in Starz during FY2019 bears fruit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.