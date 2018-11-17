Barfresh - Turning The Corner?

Barfresh (BRFH) is a microcap company that sells ready-to-blend frozen beverages. They have product lines for Smoothies, Shakes, and Frappes. Their biggest selling point is their products are ready-to-blend, serving sized, and have minimal waste.

What sets Barfresh apart from its smoothie competitors is its business model. It does not compete in the overcrowded direct to consumer space. Instead, it has 3 distinct selling channels: education, military, and national accounts, in which it gives the customer the ability to sell its smoothies under any name they desire.

You can tell from the way the company is structured, their focus is on the national accounts. Despite having less than $1 million in sales at the time, BRFH was able to bring on respected executives from the foodservice industry, including their CFO from Dole, and their President and Chief Customer Officer, both from PepsiCo.

With the help of these executives, BRFH was able to sign national distribution deals which allowed them to compete for and win national accounts. The first of these major wins, after a long courting process, was announced yesterday, a 2,500+ store national account. For competitive reasons, they have not announced who the account is or when the actual roll-out is expected to occur, although considering the seasonality of smoothies, sometime around spring is my guess.

Because of that seasonality, BRFH has made growing their education and military channels a priority this year – which will naturally help smooth that seasonality (pun intended). Barfresh Smoothies are now in over 300 school locations and 45 armed forces dining facilities. That compares to around 30 schools and zero US military facilities at the start of 2018.

Now let’s turn to the numbers. These numbers are taken directly from the most recent 10-Q. For the first 9 months of 2018, BRFH had revenue of $3.3 million compared to $1.6 million for the first 9 months of 2017. Their net operating loss was $5 million, a $1.6 million improvement over 2017.

While they were able to double revenue year over year thanks to expansions into the new education and military channels, in order to have sales take off, they are going to need to rely on the 2,500 unit national account and the other national accounts they reportedly have in the pipeline. For perspective, by doing some conservative back of the envelope math, we can see the potential just the 2,500 unit chain could have on revenue. If we assumed each store sells 10 smoothies 360 days a year and BRFH has $1 of revenue per sale, it would mean $9 million in annual revenue. If we assume 2018 revenue comes in somewhere around $4 million, they would over double their 2019 revenue from this account alone.

Looking at BRFH from a valuation perspective, at $.74 per share, its market cap is $89 million. If they are able to bring in $10 million in revenue in 2019, that'd be less than 10x revenue while doubling revenue year over year. It's always a little fuzzy to attempt to value micro-cap companies, because so much depends on what growth rate they are actually able to achieve.

Moving on to risks. Naturally there are a lot of them. This is a micro-cap company that has never turned a profit and is still very early in the growth stage. Looking at the balance sheet - at the end of the last quarter, they had only 300k cash on the books, though signing the 2,500 unit account did unlock $1.3 million from a previous equity agreement. This goes along with $1 million in inventory and 600k in accounts receivable for a total of around $3.2 million in current assets. Management says they believe they are in good shape from a funding perspective to pursue their growth goals and ramp up for this national account with just the help from an asset backed loan. Unless the roll-out happens a lot faster than I’m expecting, I would not be surprised if they will also need to issue more equity as current liabilities total $2.1 million. The good news is long-term liabilities are a modest $3 million.

One other risk, which is common to OTC stocks, is BRFH is very thinly traded, averaging only 85,000 shares traded per day. Because of this, it may be difficult to easily buy or sell BRFH, especially in large quantities.

The major risk here is more related to execution than equity dilution. If they are unable to successfully execute this national account roll-out, it’s hard to see the revenue growth from just the education and military channels growing enough to get them into a cash flow neutral position. If they aren’t able to get there, they will need to continue taking on debt or issue equity to continue operating as a going concern. In other words, there is a chance the company fails.

In closing, I think the upside opportunity with this recent announcement and the potential for add-on growth from the new channels makes the risk-reward profile for BRFH compelling. My investment time frame is 1-2 years as I think BRFH will really hit its stride in the summer of 2019 as the 2,500 unit national account comes online. However, I would not recommend it for the faint of heart.

