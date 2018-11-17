Bandwidth: Recent Correction And Strong Earnings Provides Prime Entry Point

Bandwidth (BAND) is arguably the second leading player in the CPaaS market, behind the undisputed leader Twilio (TWLO). BAND reported strong Q3 earnings, though the stock has been down nearly 15% since reporting. Revenues increased 22%, with CPaaS revenue growing 24% and now representing ~82% of total revenue. As the CPaaS market continues to expand and the use cases become more prominent in large enterprises and internationally, BAND is poised to continue their strong growth trajectory.

BAND data by YCharts

Despite TWLO growing 2x faster than BAND, the CPaaS market is definitely big enough and growing quick enough for both competitors to take market share away from legacy communications providers. As new technologies continue to take over our communication preferences, TWLO and BAND will become dominant players in enterprise to consumer communication.

CPaaS Overview and BAND Q3 Earnings

Communication Platform as a Service, better known as CPaaS, essentially provides the software necessary to enable business to consumer communication. The classic example used to understand CPaaS is TWLO and Uber. TWLO provides the software foundation which enables Uber to send you a text message that your ride is here. CPaaS providers such as BAND and TWLO are becoming the backbone of communication between tech savvy consumers and the increasingly tech friendly businesses.

The use cases for CPaaS go much further beyond companies sending notifications through text messages. CPaaS also includes in-app calling features, hiding unwanted telephone numbers and more. BAND specifically focuses on domestic voice communications but also focuses on different messaging APIs. As these technologies continue to grow rapidly within the US, BAND has a great opportunity to become the market leader in voice communications (example: think of the communication between you and your Amazon Alexa).

All of this communication is conducted through the cloud, thus providing software functionality and the ability to connect a business’s communication efforts on a global scale. Enterprises continually shift their resources to the cloud and this trend is a major tailwind to BAND’s success.

BAND reported Q3 earnings in late October, with total revenues increasing 22% to $50.5 million. Of this, $41.5 million (82%) of revenue was derived from CPaaS, which grew 24%. Dollar based net retention rate significantly improved from an already impressive 105% to 117%. This goes to show that not only is BAND able to increase their customer base (which inherently increases their revenues) but grow their current customer’s revenue wallet.

CPaaS revenue of $41.5 million was still above management’s previous guidance range of $40-40.5 million, though investors likely expected the pace of beat to be a bit better. The high net retention rate demonstrates that existing customers remain the primary driver of their CPaaS revenue. BAND still grew their CPaaS customer base an impressive 26%, reaching a total of 1,155 customers.

Although CPaaS revenues only beat guidance by ~3% at the midpoint, the customer base grew 26% and represents an ever-increasing opportunity to expand revenues. BAND has demonstrated their ability to continue to upsell their current customer base, representative of the 117% net retention rate; however, BAND will need to continue to focus on not only attracting new customers, but selling additional solutions to them. Since there are a significant amount of potential customers, investors will continue to look at both CPaaS revenue growth and customer growth. As long as these two grow in tandem, BAND will continue to experience a strong market presence.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

Gross profit increased 21% with gross margin remaining flat at 48%, though still up from 47% in Q2. Although these are strong gross margins compared to the broader stock market, CPaaS companies typically have lower gross margins compared to other SaaS companies because of the relatively more expensive telecom connectivity expenses. However, BAND’s gross margins have improved from ~43% in FY2016 to nearly 48% in Q3-18. This compares to TWLO’s, albeit higher gross margins, compression from ~57% in FY2016 to under 55% in FY2018.

As legacy communication methods, especially from traditional telecom businesses, continue to decrease in overall size and impact, margins will naturally improve. The SaaS-based operating model enables BAND to have clear visibility into their revenue streams while generating consistently strong margins. This is one of the main reasons why SaaS companies trade on a revenue multiple.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided updated guidance for Q4 and the full year. They are expecting Q4 CPaaS revenue to be $42.1-42.6 million, with total revenue of $49.1-49.6 million. They are also seeing an EPS loss of $0.28-0.30, which is not unheard of given the seasonally weaker Q4. For the full year, management now expects CPaaS revenue of $162.3-162.8 million, compared to the previous guidance of $160.7-161.7 million. Although part of the raise was due to Q3 CPaaS revenue coming in ahead of guidance, the new guidance range also implies a stronger than originally expected Q4.

Valuation

With the communication industry under pressure and technological changes on the way, the main companies competing in this market stand to be valued at a premium revenue valuation.

The peer group used for this analysis were the main CPaaS players, including TWLO, BAND, and Vonage (VG), and UCaaS players RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT). Each of these companies is in a great position to take advantage of the changing market and have revenue growth rates well above the market average.

BAND EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

To value BAND, I used an altered version of a sum-of-the-parts analysis. Management’s FY2018 guidance of $200.8-201.3 million in total revenue and $162.3-162.8 million in CPaaS revenue implies “other” revenue of $38-39 million. Assuming the mid-point for each guidance ranges gives us total revenue of $201.1, which is made up of CPaaS revenue of $161.6 million and $38.5 million of “other”.

The CPaaS guidance implies just under 25% revenue growth. Since the CPaaS market is rapidly expanding and BAND has one of the top leadership positions in the market, there is a significant opportunity to accelerate their revenue growth. However, to be slightly conservative, I estimated a 20% CPaaS revenue growth in FY2019, giving me CPaaS revenue of ~$194 million. Using a similar method for “other” revenue (which implies a ~19% revenue growth; however, I used only 15%) gives me “other” revenue of ~$44 million, for a combined total of $238 million.

Using my estimated FY2019 CPaaS revenue of $194 million and a more conservative 6.0x multiple results in a CPaaS enterprise value of ~$1.2 billion. For “other” revenue, I applied a much more conservative 2.0x multiple, giving me an enterprise value of ~$90 million. Combined, this gives me an enterprise value of ~$1.3 billion, implying a FY2019 revenue multiple of 5.5x, well below the peer group average of 7.5x.

Management expects shares outstanding to be 21.1 million at the end of the year and net cash was ~$38 million at the end of Q3. Taking my ~$1.3 billion enterprise value and adjusting for net cash results in a target market cap of ~$1.35 billion, implying a fair value of $64, representing a 35% upside to Thursday’s closing price of $47.48.

Though BAND has a slightly lower revenue multiple compared to the peer group, this is deserved for two main reasons. Their growth rate is significantly lower than the market leader TWLO, and with TWLO being the largest player in the CPaaS market, they continue to expand their market share. Also, gross margins are lower in the CPaaS industry due to legacy telecom expenses. Other SaaS-based companies have much higher gross margins (some over 80%) which warrants a premium valuation.

Risks to BAND include a more competitive market with players such as TWLO and VG. Other new entrants into the market would cause increased competition and possibly lower revenue growth. Also, the transition to a CPaaS infrastructure may take longer than expected and would result in lower revenue growth.

Over the long run, both TWLO and BAND are likely to remain market leaders and be great investments. Despite the lower growth rate for BAND, the market opportunity is very large and continues to grow. Being the number two player in a rapidly expanding market is not a bad thing and their current FY2019 revenue multiple implies good upside to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.