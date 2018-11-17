Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

A late rally on Friday led by the healthcare and energy sectors wasn't enough to take the sting off a week of market declines. For the week, the S&P 500 slipped 1.6%, while the Dow and Nasdaq both declined 2.2%. Still, the last word from President Trump on the U.S.-China trade dispute was he thinks a "deal will be made" to give investors a bit of positive news to chew on for the weekend. Crude oil prices ended the week with three straight up days after an extended 12-day streak of losses and the 10-year Treasury yield settled at 3.07%.
Economy
Monday:
Saudi Arabia announced it will slash its oil exports unilaterally next month - by 500K barrels per day - as OPEC producers met over the weekend to halt a market slump that had seen crude decline by 20% since early October. A broader OPEC output cut was also debated in Abu Dhabi, but with Russia warning of "hasty decisions," a verdict was postponed until the next full OPEC meeting, scheduled to take place in Vienna on Dec. 6.
Tuesday:
Japan's central bank became the first among G7 nations to own assets collectively worth more than the country’s annual economic output, with its hoard reaching a staggering ¥553.6T ($4.9T). Assets started ballooning when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took the BOJ helm in early 2013, vowing that such steps would boost Japanese inflation to 2% in two years. That target has proved elusive, barring a brief increase in prices after a sales tax hike in 2014.
Wednesday:
"We won't change," Italian deputy premier Luigi Di Maio declared after a cabinet meeting. "We believe that this is the budget the country needs to start up again." The maneuver could risk a fine from the EU, totaling 0.2% of Italy’s annual GDP of €1.7T and the freezing of some funding, but that process is likely to get dragged out and would require input from EU governments. The euro fell under pressure following the news, while Italian debt sold off.
Thursday:
Sterling plunged 1.5% against the dollar, while U.K. retail banks and homebuilders slumped, after U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned from his post, stating he couldn't support Theresa May's Brexit deal. "First, I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the U.K." "Secondly," he added, "I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit."
Friday:
U.S. stocks fell into the red, hit by disappointing results from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) that slugged the tech sector. The chipmaker forecast disappointing sales for the holiday quarter, pinning the blame on unsold inventory after the evaporation of the crypto mining boom. "It started with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), then Nvidia ... Since performances of these companies set the tone for the global tech and chip industries," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.
Stocks
Monday:
Alibaba clocked in sales of $30.8B during its annual Singles' Day extravaganza, representing a rise of nearly 27% year-on-year, but smaller than the 39% Y/Y growth recorded in 2017. In the past few years, Singles' Day (NYSE:BABA) has exceeded the transaction volume of both Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. The event has also far surpassed Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day, which is the most similar to Singles' Day because it is also a 24-hour, online shopping event.
Tuesday:
Amazon selected New York's Long Island City and Northern Virginia's Crystal City as the sites for its second and third headquarters. It will also add a major investment in Nashville, Tenn., as its new East Coast hub of operations. Amazon (AMZN) began the search across North America in September 2017, saying its new HQ2 location (which will now be split) would house roughly 50K jobs and represent billions in investments.
Wednesday:
Bitcoin market capitalization fell below the $100B mark - a level not seen since October 2017. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) also shattered the $6000 hard floor that has held for much of 2018, with many attributing the 14% slide to an upcoming "fork" of Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), which already splintered off the currency in August 2017. As the tumble continued, the market caps of Ripple's (XRP-USD) and Ether (ETH-USD) jostled as the second-biggest among digital currencies.
Thursday:
Citing the sharp rise in youth use of e-cigarettes, the FDA has confirmed that it will restrict sales of flavored e-cigs to minors and pursue a national ban on menthol cigarettes (as well as flavored cigars). The agency also wants all flavored products to be sold only in age-restricted outlets, while online sales would be subject to heightened age verification practices. Related: BTI, PM, MO, TPB, VGR
Friday:
The death toll from the California wildfires climbed to 65, with over 600 people missing, heaping pressure on PG&E (NYSE:PCG), whose faulty power lines may have triggered the blazes. The president of the California Public Utilities Commission has now pledged to expand an investigation into safety practices and decide whether to break up the company into smaller utilities. Following a plunge the entire week, PCG shares soared on the news.
U.S. Indices
Dow -2.2% to 25,413. S&P 500 -1.6% to 2,736. Nasdaq -2.2% to 7,248. Russell 2000 -1.4% to 1,528. CBOE Volatility Index +4.5% to 18.14.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples -1.7%. Utilities -0.3%. Financials -1.3%. Telecom -1.1%. Healthcare -1.1%. Industrials -0.7%. Information Technology -2.5%. Materials +0.4%. Energy -2.1%. Consumer Discretionary -3.8%.
World Indices
London -1.3% to 7,014. France -1.6% to 5,025. Germany -1.6% to 11,341. Japan -2.6% to 21,680. China +3.1% to 2,679. Hong Kong +2.3% to 26,184. India +0.9% to 35,457.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -5.6% to $56.83/bbl. Gold +1.3% to $1,222./oz. Natural Gas +17.7% to 4.377. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +1.% to 119.25.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.69%. USD/JPY -0.89%. GBP/USD -1.09%. Bitcoin -13.%. Litecoin -20.4%. Ethereum -17.9%. Ripple -8.1%. Bitcoin-Cash -55.3%.
Top Stock Gainers
Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) +62%. Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTC:COCP) +55%. Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) +52%. Tahoe Res Inc (NYSE:TAHO) +42%. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) +40%.
Top Stock Losers
Everquote Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:EVER) -56%. Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) -54%. Ryb Education Inc Aps (NYSE:RYB) -53%. PHI Inc (NASDAQ:PHII) -45%. Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) -39%.
