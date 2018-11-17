Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Saudi Arabia announced it will slash its oil exports unilaterally next month - by 500K barrels per day - as OPEC producers met over the weekend to halt a market slump that had seen crude decline by 20% since early October. A broader OPEC output cut was also debated in Abu Dhabi, but with Russia warning of "hasty decisions," a verdict was postponed until the next full OPEC meeting, scheduled to take place in Vienna on Dec. 6.

Tuesday:

Japan's central bank became the first among G7 nations to own assets collectively worth more than the country’s annual economic output, with its hoard reaching a staggering ¥553.6T ($4.9T). Assets started ballooning when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took the BOJ helm in early 2013, vowing that such steps would boost Japanese inflation to 2% in two years. That target has proved elusive, barring a brief increase in prices after a sales tax hike in 2014.

Wednesday:

"We won't change," Italian deputy premier Luigi Di Maio declared after a cabinet meeting. "We believe that this is the budget the country needs to start up again." The maneuver could risk a fine from the EU, totaling 0.2% of Italy’s annual GDP of €1.7T and the freezing of some funding, but that process is likely to get dragged out and would require input from EU governments. The euro fell under pressure following the news, while Italian debt sold off.

Thursday:

Sterling plunged 1.5% against the dollar, while U.K. retail banks and homebuilders slumped, after U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned from his post, stating he couldn't support Theresa May's Brexit deal. "First, I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the U.K." "Secondly," he added, "I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit."

Friday:

U.S. stocks fell into the red, hit by disappointing results from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) that slugged the tech sector. The chipmaker forecast disappointing sales for the holiday quarter, pinning the blame on unsold inventory after the evaporation of the crypto mining boom. "It started with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), then Nvidia ... Since performances of these companies set the tone for the global tech and chip industries," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.