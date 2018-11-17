Vonage: Not Your Legacy Communications Company Anymore

Valuation is well below peer average group, though Vonage still has a lot of legacy hardware; over time, their multiple will expand as they capture more software revenue.

Vonage’s (VG) recent entry into the CCaaS market through the acquisition of NewVoiceMedia will ultimately give them a distinct advantage in becoming the one-stop shop for an enterprise’s communication needs. They recently reported a strong Q3 earnings with a raised guidance. However, their valuation remains well below their peer group, which I believe is largely due to their legacy concentration in hardware revenue, a slow growth and low margin business. Investors should look at taking the approach of valuing just their software revenue (at more realistic multiple, closer to their comp group) in order to more appropriately value the future growth of the company.

VG has been down over 25% since their October high, following a path of many software-centric companies as the boarder market has self-corrected. However, VG continues to transform their revenue stream, placing more emphasis on their software offerings, which comes with perks such as more recurring and highly visible, as well as significantly better margins.

VG data by YCharts

VG is still up ~8% YTD, which has generated slight alpha compared to the overall market. However, compared to their communications peer group, largely consisting of Twilio (TWLO), Bandwidth (BAND), RingCentral (RNG), 8x8 (EGHT), and Five9 (FIVN), VG has severely underperformed. VG continues to remain undervalued for the long-term investor, as current valuation metrics do not fully take into account their software revenue potential. VG is the only company competing in the CPaaS, UCaaS, and CCaaS markets, whereas competitors have typically focused on one area of the communications market. VG's transformation into all three markets gives them the opportunity to expand the market base and potential revenue streams.

VG data by YCharts

Where Vonage Competes

VG competes in three main communication markets: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). These three markets are transforming the way businesses communicate with each other and their customers. VG is in a unique spot competing in all three areas, whereas other key plays typically focus on one.

The CPaaS industry continues to remain impressive due to the significant opportunity to disrupt traditional communication methods between companies and their customers. The classic example of what CPaaS is, is the relationship between market leader Twilio (TWLO) and Uber. When you order a ride from Uber, you will get a notification via text message that your ride is close to arriving or has arrived. Rather than building out their own communications platform or relying on the driver to directly text your cell phone number, Uber turns to TWLO for the communications infrastructure. TWLO handles the driver/customer communication via in-application calling, texting, etc. all while masking the phone numbers, which adds a layer of privacy.

Legacy enterprises are still heavily reliant on traditional forms of communications such as manually calling customers or sending notifications via text message. The new version of communication is all done via CPaaS companies which operate within the cloud. The three main competitors, in magnitude of size, are TWLO, Bandwidth and VG.

The UCaaS market focuses on the transformation of enterprise communication as it evolves from traditional land lines to newer forms of communication. The thee main players in this market are RingCentral, 8x8 and VG.

Source: Company Presentation

Enterprises have rapidly moved away from traditional land lines and towards newer forms of communication, including online meetings, team collaboration, telephony and video conferencing. The UCaaS market looks to assist with delivering the newer forms of communication and their cloud-based offerings enable them to deliver more transparent revenue streams.

The CCaaS market focuses on disrupting the contact center market. This traditional market utilizes call centers filled with employees manually dialing and answering phone calls all day to provide services. CCaaS aims to make this manual process more digital by implementing new technologies to assist with customer care (such as digital platforms, automatic voice controls, etc.). VG’s main competitor in this market is FIVN.

Just recently, VG acquired NewVoiceMedia, a large player in the CCaaS market operating primarily in the EMEA market (Source: Company Presentation). This complements VG's existing portfolio of CPaaS and UCaaS offerings and expands their communication platform and gives VG the ability to transform the contact center market by utilizing cloud capabilities. The acquisition was announced at a $350 million purchase price.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

VG reported a very strong Q3 and provided updated guidance estimates. Although overall revenues grew only 3% to $262 million, Vonage Business revenues grew an impressive 19% to $154 million, now representing nearly 60% of total revenue. Within Vonage Business, business service revenues increased 23% during Q3. This segment continues to perform exceptionally well, and customer churned notched down to 1.1%, compared to 1.2% last year. The low churn rates further exemplifies VG’s ability to retain their customers and provide greater visibility into revenue growth.

VG has a history of strong customer retention and repeat business. This history even reflects the less sticky hardware business. Software sales tend to be stickier because once software is integrated into an enterprise's infrastructure, it is much more time consuming, and sometimes more expensive, to replace the software functionality. VG’s tenured customers within their Consumer segment, which VG defines as customers of two or more years, increased to 85% of the revenue base. In addition, the churn rate of this customer cohort remains low at 1.5%.

At the end of October, VG completed their acquisition of NewVoiceMedia, one of the leading CCaaS providers. The acquisition was for $350 million, which represents ~3.9x 2019 revenue, a rather cheap multiple to play for a software company. Although the overall contact center market remains under pressure, the transition to more software-based functionality continues to remain an area of focus.

Source: Company Presentation

VG also gave updated guidance, which was raised largely due to the acquisition of NewVoiceMedia. They now see revenue of $1.048-1.052 billion, compared to previous guidance range of $1.040-1.050 billion. In addition, management slightly lowered their OIBDA (operating income before D&A) less capex to $152-155 million, slightly below their previous ~$150 million guidance. The slight reduction is likely due to a few factors, mainly increased pressure from foreign exchange and incremental costs associated with their recent acquisition. Over time, this figure is likely to continue on its growth trajectory, especially as VG moves further away from their legacy hardware business.

Valuation

VG remains undervalued because of their traditional consumer segment continuing their steady decline. As this area of the business declines, it will represent a less proportion of revenue/earnings, which could actually boost VG’s revenue multiple. The real value of the business lays within the software communication services. This business will drive future growth and valuation for the company.

VG EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

TWLO remains the highest valued name, and rightly so. They just posted a 68% growth rate in their most recent quarter, extremely impressive considering the large acceleration from typical 50-55% growth rates. In addition, TWLO is the largest competitor in their industry. The largest competitor growing the fastest definitely deserves the highest multiple.

Today, investors are discounting VG's presence in the CPaaS, UCaaS and CCaaS markets and are focusing more on VG's traditional revenue streams. VG's valuation discount makes sense and I am not here to argue that. However, over the long run, VG's multiple should converge closer to the respective peer groups.

VG's combined revenue base for CPaaS, UCaaS, and CCaaS is likely to be more than $600 million in FY2018E. VG does not have the healthiest balance sheet, with ~$185 million of net debt at the end of the last quarter. With a current market cap of ~$2.6 billion, this gives them an enterprise value around ~$2.8 billion.

A one turn convergence in VG's multiple would boost their enterprise value by ~25%, not bad for a company competing in highly disruptive markets. As VG continues to shift more towards software revenue, investors will begin placing a higher multiple on their revenue. I believe this is a long-term play which focuses on multiple expansion and improved margins, both attributed to higher software revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.