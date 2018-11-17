Five9: Premium Valuation Is Warranted Over Long Term

Five9 (FIVN) is one of the leading provider of cloud software for the enterprise contact center market. As the traditional contact center market moves away from investments in personnel and more towards software, FIVN is the only pure-play in this market. The stock is still ~15% below their early September highs, and a recent strong Q3 earnings report provides a great opportunity for long-term investors to build a position in this leading software communication name.

FIVN reported a strong Q3 earnings in early November and reinforced their leadership position in the enterprise contact center market, with revenue growing 30% and EBITDA margins expanding 930 bps to 19.6%, a record high for the company. The enterprise contact center market remains very underpenetrated, with FIVN estimating only 10-15% of the market using cloud-based solutions (Source: Company Presentation).

The recent ~15% pullback in the stock price is similar to the pullback seen in other leading communication names, such as Twilio (TWLO), RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT). The chart below demonstrates FIVN's peer group performance over the past three months, with TWLO and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) being the only two names posting positive returns. This group was hit especially hard over the past month; however, strong earnings reports from each company has reinforced their long-term viability and strength.

Contact Center Market

FIVN competes in the cloud software contact center market, focusing mostly on large enterprises. This market, known as the Contact Center as a Service, or CCaaS, is an estimated $24 billion industry which remains highly underpenetrated. According to FIVN, the CCaaS industry has a global TAM of ~$24 billion, with ~6.4 million agents in North America and ~9.4 million internationally (Source: Company Presentation). Source: Company Presentation

Legacy communication vendors have historically focused on building on large contact centers, otherwise known as call centers. This market historically has invested largely in people to work the phones and provide customer service. I am sure many readers have an experience calling customer service and speaking with agents in the contact center. Not all of these experiences is necessarily negative; however, the use of technology has advanced the customer service experience.

Another factor of legacy contact center operations is their use of offshore or nearshore operations. Largely held in India and Philippines, these contact centers play host to hundreds or even thousands of workers. While this offshore work is generally cheaper for the company compared to domestic employees, technology has changed the way contact centers operate.

The CCaaS market, led by FIVN, continues to advance the contact center market by providing software communication services. For example, when you call a contact center and receive an automated voice service, FIVN or another CCaaS player is behind this. This industry is poised to significantly grow over time as the legacy contact center market remains highly underpenetrated. FIVN estimates only 15% of the market uses cloud-based solutions, whereas 100% of FIVN's solutions are cloud-based. As this market continues to grow into the $24 billion TAM, FIVN will be a clear beneficiary.

Q3 Results And Guidance

FIVN reported a strong Q3 earnings in early November, which caused the stock to go up ~15%. This strength was led by revenue growing 30% to $65.3 million, which beat management’s guidance of $61.0-62.0 million. FIV also posted record high gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, which both remain on track to exceed their immediate term targets and on pace to achieve the longer term model. Recurring revenue continues to drive the business, remaining at 93% of total revenue and strength in enterprise customers remains healthy, with LTM enterprise revenue growing 37%, now accounting for 75%+ of revenue.

During the quarter, FIVN reached record high gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margins. Gross margins were 64.3%, expanding from 63.1% in the same period last year. This led to a record high gross profit of $42.0 million. In addition, adjusted EBITDA reached $12.8 million, representing a record 19.6% margin, significantly improving from 10.3% last year and well above the previous record 15.8% posted last quarter.

Both of these margins remain on track to meet management’s previously stated immediate-term and long-term model. In the immediate term, management sees gross margins in the range of 65-70%, which FIVN could potentially reach next quarter at this rate. Over the long term, they see gross margins expanding above 70%. Adjusted EBITDA margins are on a similar path, approaching management’s 22%+ immediate-term model and on track to expand to reach management’s 27%+ long-term model guidance.

Valuation

With FIVN still trading ~15% below their September highs and operations remaining stronger than ever, this stock seems prime to return to their upward stock trend. FIVN is the largest pure play competitor in the CCaaS market and continues to be valued on similar metrics as leading software communication companies such as Twilio, RingCentral, 8x8, Bandwidth and Vonage (VG). TWLO and RNG only provide software-based communication solutions whereas legacy players such as VG have hardware operations still intact.

With FIVN's revenue growing ~30% a year and margins (gross, operating, and adjusted EBITDA) continuing to improve, FIVN is deserving of a forward revenue multiple closer to the top end of the group.

At the beginning of 2018, FIVN's multiple was the highest out of all the software communication players. However, the recent pullback has led to FIVN's multiple contract noticeably lower than both TWLO and RNG. The similar multiple to RNG and ~3x turn to TWLO difference should excite investors about this opportunity to build a position in FIVN.

For comparison, TWLO is forecasted to grow revenue by ~50% this year with gross margins in the mid-50s, and RNG is forecasted to grow revenue in the mid-20s with gross margins ~80%.

Risks to FIVN include increased competition from other software communication players. In addition, if the market takes longer to invest in cloud-based contact center solutions, FIVN's growth may be limited.

The ~15% pullback in FIVN's stock over the past month or so provides investors with a great opportunity to build a position. The strong Q3 earnings release demonstrated FIVN's leadership in the CCaaS market, especially within the enterprise segment, which grew almost 40% LTM. The company remains on track to achieve/exceed both their immediate-term and long-term operating models. At these levels, FIVN trades at a noticeable discount to other software communication players such as TWLO and RNG and investors should take advantage of this opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.