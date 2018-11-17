SoftBank Puts Another $3B In WeWork

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

WeWork (VWORK): The work-share giant raised $3B from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) – the corporation rather than the Vision Fund. The warrant deal allows SoftBank to pay $3B for the opportunity to buy shares before September at a price of $110 or higher, which pushes WeWork to a valuation of at least $42B. The round follows the $1B convertible note investment from August. WeWork has 300K members including corporations using its enterprise products, which include Microsoft and account for about 29% of overall revenue.

Competitors: The women-focused The Wing, which counts WeWork among its investors, and a smattering of startups that aren’t much of a threat to a $42B valuation.

Cloud Music: NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) announced it raised $600M for its Cloud Music business from Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), as a strategic partner, and investors including General Atlantic and Boyu Capital. NetEase remains the controlling stakeholder. Valuation was over $1B as of last year. Cloud Music says it reaches 600M users, up 200M in the past year. The company focuses on independent music and claims 1.2M tracks from about 70K artists. The new funds will go towards user growth and building out the platform.

Competitors: Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) Music, which claims a cumulative audience of 800M users and was headed toward a $1B IPO until a recent pause due to challenging market conditions. Tencent Music as a tie-in with Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Robotic process automation: SoftBank Vision Fund chipped in $300M in Series B funding for robotic process automation company Anywhere Automation. Post-funding, the 15-year-old startup is valued at $2.6B. Anywhere Automation’s platform uses machine learning powered software robots to automate business processes that could take thousands of human employees. The company says its Bot Store marketplace of prebuilt bots has attracted over 65K users since its March launch. The company currently operates in over 10 countries and plans to use the money to fuel overseas expansion.

Competitors: RPA is a busy sector with startups including UiPath ($265M in total funding, $3B valuation) and Softomotive ($25M in total funding).

Elevator ads: Baidu (BIDU) led a $300M strategic investment in Xinchao Media, a Chinese company that displays ads to people waiting for and riding in elevators. Baidu will offer its search data and AI tech to improve Xinchao’s ads, and Xinchao will join Baidu’s network of screen ad distributors. Xinchao says it runs ads in 700K elevators in over 100 cities.

Competitors: Focus Media claims 200M middle-class consumers in 300 cities and recently raised $200M from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Home services software: T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) participated in a $165M Series D round for ServiceTitan, a field management software provider for service businesses like plumbing and HVAC. Index Ventures led with assists from Dragoneer, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Iconiq Capital. The round pushed valuation up to $1.65B. The funds will go towards hiring more talent, business development, and software building. The company says it’s on track to double subscription revenues this year with 2.K customers, 50K technicians, and $10B of services reaching almost 20% of homes in the U.S. and Canada.

Competitors: Amazon and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Immunomedicine: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) took part in a $93M Series B investment in biopharma NextCure, which is focused on discovering and developing next-gen immune-oncology-based drugs. The money will support preclinical development of novel immunomedicine candidate NC318 (a Siglec-15 targeting antibody for cancer treatment) and of novel cancer targets under the proprietary FIND-IO platform. The platform is the backbone of the recent Eli Lilly-NextCure multi-year agreement that gives each the option to exclusively license resulting antibodies.

Location of Things platform: GM (NYSE:GM) Ventures and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Ventures participated in a $42.5M Series C round for Map Anything, a Location of Things platform in Salesforce. The LoT market is projected to be worth $71.6B by 2025. Map Anything’s tech helps sales, service, and marketing teams boost productivity using location intelligence, integrated asset tracking, and route optimization. The new money will go towards expanding the reach in key markets, broadening the developer community, and deepening relationships with the 2.1K+ enterprises currently using Map Anything.

Competitors: Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Maps, Uber (UBER), and Waze made up 33% of the global LoT sector last year.

Cashierless competitor: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Go competitor Standard Cognition raised $40M in a Series A led by Initialized Capital. CRV and Y Combinator chipped in for the round, which brought total funding up to $51M. Amazon Go’s store has hundreds of cameras behind its cashierless shopping experience while Standard Cognition uses 27. The tech is available to any interested retail partner, who pays for the camera installation and a monthly SAAS fee. The year-old company has 40 employees and plans to hire 70 to 80 more in the next six months to speed up partnerships.

Exits: Software company SAP (NYSE:SAP) snatched up data analytics startup Qualtrics (XM) for $8B weeks before the planned IPO. Blackberry (NYSE:BB) paid $1.4B in cash for AI and cybersecurity company Cylance, which was considering an IPO.

New fund: Bain Capital Ventures announced a new fund with $1B in committed capital. Bain says $650M will go into one fund with half of that going towards early-stage investments while the other half goes to larger, growth-stage businesses. The firm now has $4.9B under its management and is focusing on early- and growth-stage startups in SaaS, security, commerce, fintech, and healthcare.

