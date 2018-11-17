Recent Stock Purchase November 2018

Volatility behind us? Not a chance. Looks like November is picking up right where October left off. Of course, being a dividend growth investor means we have an opportunity to take advantage of all this volatility and pick up some traditional, solid paying dividend payers on sale. These days there's no shortage of names to choose from as sagging stock prices are pushing up yields towards historical highs. Sticking to the short list from my November 2018 stock considerations:

I have added to my taxable account 34 shares at $30.02 for a total investment of $1,020.68 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in T now totals 63 shares with a market value of $1,907.64.

With T yielding well over 6% these days, it was tough to pass up at current levels. I don't expect T to be a huge winner in terms of capital appreciation, rather a steady producer of passive income at a generous and still safe yield despite its very high debt load. Within my taxable account, T is just 0.86% of my portfolio and I'm comfortable bumping that allocation further should we see a significant price decline from here.

With half of November already in the rear view mirror, I still might make one other purchase. It seems like other stocks I was considering for the month (AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)) have run up a bit the last couple of weeks, but a new stock popped on my radar that I might consider before the month is over, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). We'll see.

What do you think about my November buy? Are any of the stocks mentioned here on your November buy list? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long T, ABBV, ITW, MO