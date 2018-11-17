Manufacturing Output Rose 0.3 Percent In October

By Robert Hughes

Industrial production increased 0.1 percent in October, following a 0.2 percent gain in September. Over the past year, industrial production is up 4.1 percent. Despite the increase, capacity utilization fell 0.1 percentage points to 78.4 percent as capacity posted a 0.2 percent gain for the month.

The gain in industrial production was driven by the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 75 percent of total industrial production. Manufacturing output rose 0.3 percent for the latest month, the fifth monthly gain in a row (see chart). Over the past five months, manufacturing output has risen at an annualized rate of 5.0 percent, the third-fastest pace over the last seven years (see chart).

Within manufacturing, durable-goods production rose 0.5 percent while non-durable-goods production edged up by 0.2 percent. Leading the durable-goods production were primary metals (up 3.0 percent), non-metallic mineral products (up 1.9 percent), aerospace products (up 1.7 percent), and furniture and miscellaneous, both up 1.6 percent for the month. Motor vehicle production posted a 2.8 percent decrease to make it the worst performer within durable-goods manufacturing. Among non-durable-goods producers, chemicals products and food products, the two largest segments, rose 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Apparel and leather goods production declined the most with a 1.9 percent drop while printing fell 1.2 percent and petroleum and coal products decreased 1.1 percent.

Measured by market segment, consumer goods production (about 28 percent of total production) rose 0.2 percent in October, with consumer durables off 1.0 percent and consumer non-durables up 0.5 percent. Business equipment (about 10 percent of production) rose 0.8 percent in October and is up 4.1 percent from a year ago. The monthly gain was boosted by a 1.7 percent gain in industrial equipment. Every category within business-equipment production shows a 12-month gain between 3.0 percent and 4.6 percent - very solid performance. Construction supplies increased 0.6 percent for the month and is up 2.9 percent over the past year, suggesting a positive outlook.

Material production (about 46 percent of output) fell 0.1 percent for the month but is up 6.1 percent from a year ago. The energy component has been a major source of volatility in this category, particularly following the collapse of energy prices in mid-2014. The non-energy component rose 0.2 percent for the month and is up 3.4 percent from a year ago.

Today's report from the Federal Reserve provides additional evidence of the continuing rebound in the manufacturing sector. Along with a very robust labor market, high levels of consumer and business confidence, generally solid balance sheets for the private sector, and strong readings from the AIER Leading Indicators index, the outlook for continued economic expansion remains favorable. The major risks are primarily associated with economic policy (monetary, fiscal, and trade) and global economic uncertainty.