Trump, The Trade War With China And Trade Relations

David Kotok contends that the China-US Trade War policy is failing and that it can be reversed. He goes on to say that Trump could achieve a truce with Xi Jinping and that the world and markets will respond positively and businesses will then be able to plan capital expenditures, their expansion, and growth with some certainty.

He further states that chaos coming out of Washington, which is seeded in a failing trade war policy, is causing our financial markets to be punished with its self-inflicted wounds. Watch this brief clip to see David enumerate in detail.