Summary

American Woodmark is trading at ~8x current year P/E, which is very low for a company with a history of gaining market share and delivering above market growth rates.

The company’s new opening price point product and entry in multifamily market can help it offset any slowdown in the housing market.

Tariff is not a big concern as it plans to replace a part of its China sourcing by producing some of its core products at RSI’s Mexico facility.

We see ~100% upside if housing starts stabilize and ~50% upside if we enter a housing recession with the impact of recession getting offset by market share gains from new products.