Black Stone Minerals: High-Quality Business At Exceedingly Cheap Multiple

Summary

Black Stone Minerals units trade at the cheapest valuation in their history at 10x forward cash flow, and under 10x EBITDA, a huge discount to peers.

Insiders have recently purchased roughly half a million dollars worth of stock in the open market, in addition to owning roughly 25% of the company.

At a 9.5% dividend yield, covered 1.3x on September quarterly numbers, BSM likely continues to grow its dividend steadily over the next few years.