Black Stone Minerals: High-Quality Business At Exceedingly Cheap Multiple
Top Idea
|About: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM), Includes: KRP, PREKF, VNOM
by: Thomas Lott
Summary
Black Stone Minerals units trade at the cheapest valuation in their history at 10x forward cash flow, and under 10x EBITDA, a huge discount to peers.
Insiders have recently purchased roughly half a million dollars worth of stock in the open market, in addition to owning roughly 25% of the company.
At a 9.5% dividend yield, covered 1.3x on September quarterly numbers, BSM likely continues to grow its dividend steadily over the next few years.
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) is a royalty trust MLP that produces high levels of free cash flow, maintains a low leverage ratio, and today trades at a bargain basement valuation at 10x Distributable