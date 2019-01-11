Boyd Gaming Looks Like The Sector's Best Play

Thesis

Valuations in the regional gaming space have come down to more reasonable levels in the recent market-wide sell-off, and that seems to create an opportunity in Boyd Gaming (BYD). Based on trailing figures, BYD trades at a discount to peers like Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and back toward historical levels. But those figures don't include the impact of recent acquisitions; pro forma figures suggest BYD easily is the cheapest major in the sector. And with several potential catalysts for growth and/or higher shareholder value, BYD looks too cheap here, and looks like the best play for investors buying the dip in regional gaming.

Looking Backward and Forward

About two years ago, I walked away from regional gaming stocks like BYD for two principal reasons. First, valuations in the sector seemed stretched, with EV/EBITDA multiples for regionals like Boyd and Eldorado nearing 10x. That's where gaming valuations peaked ahead of the financial crisis, and given the disasters that were the LBO of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and the canceled LBO of Penn National Gaming (PENN), paying a similar price simply didn't seem attractive.

In addition, as I wrote about BYD back in February 2017, margins seemed near a peak and revenue growth wasn't that good. Casino operators had focused heavily on cost controls and flowthrough coming out of the crisis, working hard to squeeze suppliers and stop chasing unprofitable play. At some point, the benefits of low-hanging fruit seemed likely to be harvested. Meanwhile, mature regional markets like Iowa and Mississippi remained stagnant despite the economic recovery on the ground. Even ignoring the potential for a cyclical downturn, it seemed like EBITDA growth was going to at best decelerate.

As it turned out, I left the sector too early. (In particular, I sold my shares in Isle of Capri just a couple of days before it agreed to be bought out by Eldorado in September 2016.) Regional casino stocks rose nicely through 2017 and the first half of 2018, and margins have continued to expand across the space. But, unsurprisingly, the cyclical and valuation fears driving the market-wide sell-off of the past few months have hit the sector:

BYD data by YCharts

BYD, even with a ~37% bounce over the past couple of weeks, is down 29% over the past year, and trades modestly above where it did when I backed off the bull case for the stock some 23 months ago. But the case is different - and better - now. And at this point, BYD looks too cheap and like the best "buy the dip" opportunity in the space.

To be sure, valuation isn't perfect, and macro/broad market risks obviously apply to a 5x+ leveraged cyclical. But the bull case here is that BYD is cheaper perhaps than investors realize, given a number of acquisitions that won't fully contribute to consolidated earnings until 2019. The Locals and Downtown businesses in Las Vegas should have growth ahead. The regional properties continue to perform well, and competitive risks look manageable at worst. Free cash flow should be impressive over the next five quarters and gives Boyd options to either deleverage, buy back shares, and/or continue its M&A strategy. In this market, I'm still not rushing back in to the gaming space, but for investors looking to dip a proverbial toe in, BYD looks like the best play ahead of earnings next month.

The Macro/Valuation Question

By my numbers (more on this later), at $26 BYD trades at 8.7x a conservative estimate of pro forma EBITDA on an enterprise basis and at a low 7x multiple P/FCF. From here, that 8x+ figure appears to be the lowest multiple in the space (though the REITs rolled out by Penn and Caesars complicate valuations somewhat). That multiple - again, by my numbers - has bounced off something close to a three-year low for BYD, yet still suggest a notable discount to the 9x-10x the stock received for most of the last two-plus years.

The obvious question regarding BYD and casino stocks more broadly is whether cheaper necessarily is "cheap". Multiples have come down across the market - and particularly for cyclicals. If a recession is on the way, as investors seemed to believe until recently, the multiple here certainly can come down further. BYD's multiples are notably lower than they were six months ago, admittedly. But the company also paid just 7x for Peninsula back in 2012 (a $1.45 billion deal that represents roughly one-fourth of the current enterprise value), and Pinnacle (now owned by Penn) paid 7.6x for Ameristar just a few months later. The obvious skeptical/bearish argument against BYD (and the sector) is that multiples may be lower - but still not low enough.

As always in the casino space, there's no reason to be long BYD (or generally any gaming stock) without some trust in the macro environment. This can get a lot worse in a hurry if the economy turns. Cut EBITDA 10% from my pro forma numbers and move the multiple back to ~7x and BYD stock falls over 60%. 7x seems awfully cheap in the context of trading over the past few years, but given that post-crisis acquisitions were made around that figure, it's certainly not a figure out of the realm of possibility, particularly if investors see near-term risk building.

That said, there's also an argument that cyclical impacts aside, multiples should be higher than they were a few months ago, and certainly higher than they were a few years ago. (See here for some interesting points on this front from a commenter on another recent article.) Tax reform is a help, even if a D&A shield and NOLs (net operating loss carryforwards) minimize the impact somewhat. Boyd's NOLs keep it from paying cash taxes as is - but tax reform does lengthen the time until those deferred tax assets are exhausted.

The more interesting case for multiple expansion in the regional operators is that "cannibalization" - loss of revenue to new properties - should be close to finished. As far as land-based casinos go, expansion opportunities seem notably limited. Movement in the Southeast (including Texas, where legalization would significantly impact Boyd's Louisiana portfolio) hasn't come. The Northeast is nearing saturation with Massachusetts and New York coming on-line; after two new Penn properties in Pennsylvania and Resorts World Catskills in New York, development should be quiet. The Midwest is mostly status quo, save for VGTs (video gaming terminals) in Illinois, whose impact is lapped.

The long-term revenue outlook looks perhaps more stable than it has in the 28 years since Iowa first legalized riverboat casinos. Boyd is facing competition for its Blue Chip property in Indiana from a new tribal property - but the guided impact this year is less than 1% of consolidated EBITDA and was lowered after the Q2 report. There isn't another large market like Ohio coming on-line (as was the case in 2012) that can pressure multiple properties in several adjacent states.

Meanwhile, for Boyd, about one-third of pro forma EBITDA comes from Las Vegas (~6% Downtown and the remainder in the Las Vegas Locals business). That's a market that, even off-Strip, investors long have shown a willingness to pay up for. With Vegas being one of the last markets to recover from the financial crisis, and now one of the better economies in the country, a premium for that 30%+ of profit seems merited.

All told, a sub-9x multiple seems reasonable at worst, if not downright attractive. The economy obviously needs to hold up - but if it does, and sentiment strengthens, multiple expansion can drive upside. One turn of EBITDA moves BYD 30% higher on its own.

The Case for BYD

BYD looks like the cheapest play in the space - and even with the recent rally continues to trade at a notable discount to ERI at 10x+, despite the fact that Eldorado has rather substantial exposure to tough markets as well via its Isle acquisition. YTD, nearly half of Eldorado's pro forma EBITDA comes from its Midwest & South segments (Iowa, Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, and one property in south Florida), against the approximately two-thirds pro forma exposure for Boyd.

And multiples aside, there are some nice potential drivers here. For one, it's possible that investors are underestimating the true earnings power here. Boyd has closed three acquisitions this year. It bought Illinois VGT route operator Lattner Entertainment in a deal that closed June 1st. The acquisition of Valley Forge Casino Resort in Pennsylvania was finalized in September. And Boyd picked up four properties from Pinnacle - after Penn and Pinnacle were forced to divest the casinos by the FTC - in a deal that closed in October.

Coming out of Q3, Boyd's full-year guidance was updated to $660-675 million in Adjusted EBITDAR. (Three of the properties acquired from Pinnacle are being leased from REIT Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)). That figure includes contributions from the three acquisitions; less a guided $21 million in Q4 rent expense, per the Q3 call, guidance is for $639-654 million. That, in turn, suggests a ~9x EV/EBITDA multiple based on that guidance and currently reported balance sheet figures. (Boyd closed Q3 with $3,108 million in net debt; the $570 million paid for the Pinnacle figures wasn't on the balance sheet yet, as the deal closed in early Q4.)

But pro forma, the figure is substantially higher. The Pinnacle properties generated about $92 million in EBITDA in the four quarters ending September 2017, and only are contributing to 2018 results for two and a half months. Commentary suggests an incremental $3 million from Lattner. Valley Forge, at $40 million in EBITDA, is on the books for just four and a half months this year.

The combination (using pre-Q3 guidance) suggests pro forma EBITDA is in the range of $750-765 million. Commentary on the Q3 call, which cites a total of ~$250 million in EBITDAR and $98 million in rent expense, actually moves the figure slightly higher, to ~$770-790 million, given prior guidance of $618-638 million. (Per the call, the latter figure includes synergies and benefits from an expansion at Valley Forge.) That, in turn, implies a pro forma EV/EBITDA multiple of about 8.3x-8.5x, adjusting the balance sheet for the acquisition of the Pinnacle properties, and adding acquired EBITDA while backing out rent expense. The 8.9x actual figure looks right (if still a bit cheap) compared to peer valuations, and it's possible BYD's valuation will drift upward as soon as Q4 results come out next month, when 2019 guidance completely incorporates 2018 M&A on a full-year basis.

The news looks strong on the free cash flow front as well:

Source: Boyd presentation on acquisition of Pinnacle assets

The market cap here is $2.9 billion, based on a share count of 112 million at the end of Q3. (That figure, too, is lower than public figures and the weighted count suggest, thanks to share buybacks.) Boyd has added since that the Lattner and Valley Forge acquisitions are adding $60 million+ to free cash flow. With growth over the past four quarters, then, pro forma FCF is heading over $350 million - implying a pro forma ~8x P/FCF multiple.

Relative valuations simply are much lower than those seen elsewhere in the space - and it's possible the lagging contributions from acquisitions are a factor. Meanwhile, the free cash flow gives Boyd a number of options. The company is planning to deleverage, with management saying on the Q3 call that leverage would come back down below 5x (rent-adjusted) through both EBITDA growth and debt paydown. The company has repurchased $44 million in shares through the first nine months, and in December, added $100 million to the remaining $15 million left on the prior authorization. M&A still is on the table as well - and it's likely more properties could come available depending on how the situations at Caesars and elsewhere play out.

At the same time, Boyd's business is holding up. The core regional segment, Midwest & South, has been a disappointment in recent years, but it's held up well so far this year. Revenue dropped 1.4% in 2017, due mostly to weakness at two properties in Louisiana (likely due to lingering effects from the oil bust). YTD, the segment has grown organic revenue just under 1%, per figures from the 10-Q, as those headwinds have abated. Margins have been flat, despite a ~1 point growth headwind from the new competition for Blue Chip.

In Las Vegas Locals, margins continue to expand as the company focuses on profitable players: revenue is up just 0.4% YTD, but Adjusted EBITDA has risen 8.5%. Downtown revenue and cash flow are up just under 1%, despite a fuel cost headwind to the charter business from Hawaii that has cost over three percentage points' worth of growth. That headwind should reverse starting in Q4 given the pullback in oil and fuel prices.

Growth isn't exactly spectacular, but overall margins still are expanding, and the results aren't out of line. (Eldorado's pro forma revenue, for instance, is down 1.6% YTD.) And there are some catalysts still on the table. The new Pinnacle properties add new markets - Philadelphia, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Cincinnati - to which the company can market Vegas properties. Management expects the renovation of the Palms by Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to help off-Strip visitation and bleed over to Boyd's Orleans and Gold Coast properties.

The Treasure Chest outside New Orleans can be rebuilt on land, thanks to a new Louisiana state law. Boyd won't look to that project until 2020 at the earliest, but there's potential for a major expansion at some point. The company will get a management contract from a new tribal property near Sacramento next decade. Sports betting has been legalized in Mississippi. While I've argued its overall profit impact will be minimal and Boyd CEO Keith Smith said on the Q3 call that it "will not be a game changer", there are some potential incremental benefits in Mississippi and possibly other markets. Partnerships with MGM Resorts International (MGM) and FanDuel add to the company's opportunities in online, mobile, and sports wagering.

From a capital allocation standpoint, Boyd - unlike Penn and Caesars - still has the ability to go the REIT route, now that it's established a relationship with GLPI through the most recent acquisition. And there's not much reason to believe that consolidation in the industry necessarily is over; BYD would make an intriguing merger partner/buyout target for ERI or PENN if either company decides to try and replace Caesars as the largest U.S. operator.

Boyd simply has a lot of options, both operationally and in capital allocation. That's good news. This has been a well-run company for some time; as Smith pointed out on the last call, margins have risen 900 basis points in the last six years. Results still are solid, with unrated play (typically the last category to arrive on an upswing and the first to leave when the cycle turns) still strong. Las Vegas should stay strong for several years to come, and there are catalysts for profit growth elsewhere. And as acquisitions hit the numbers over the next few quarters, the valuation gap between BYD and other operators should become clearer. If the economy and broad markets hold up - and, again, that's a big "if" - there's a nice path to upside for BYD from here.

Valuation and Risks

Again, valuation is somewhat in the eye of the beholder here - but pro forma multiples of 8.5x EBITDA and 8x cash flow look reasonable, and potentially cheap. They appear to be the cheapest in the market - and on a relative basis, have the most attractive multiples. Caesars has a lot of room for improvement, but the company just ditched its CEO and it still has some leverage concerns and REIT constraints. Penn is going to be an M&A integration story for several years. Eldorado is much more expensive, as is Red Rock Resorts.

Analysts are behind the story, with an average target price just shy of $38, and while following the Street isn't always the best strategy, I'd argue that the gaming sector gets some of the better coverage in the market. Jefferies analyst David Katz assigned BYD a price target of $42 in August, with a 9x multiple (I believe to EBITDAR, given Barron's cited a $908 million estimate for 2019, which implies a low-9x EV/EBITDA multiple). Cyclical worries aside, Boyd's near-term expectations really shouldn't have moved much, if at all, based on performance in Q3 and trends elsewhere.

That 9x multiple (especially to EBITDAR) does look a touch high, but even 8x that $908 million estimate supports modest upside from the current price (including a 1% dividend):

EBITDAR Estimate $908M Multiple 8x Implied Enterprise Value $7,264M Net Debt* $3,478M GLPI Leases Capitalized ** $784M Implied Market Cap $3,002M Share Price *** $26.80

* - Q3 net debt of $3.108 billion plus $570 million for Pinnacle less $200 million (approximately half of five-quarter cash flow) in debt paydown

** - Capitalized at 8x

*** - Based on quarter-end share count of 112 million per Q3 call

Source: Author from Barron's article and BYD press releases and Q3 call

Numbers aside, the cash flow here does open some options, and means that Boyd really just has to stay stable once the acquisitions hit the books. A modest amount of growth, some deleveraging, and even half a turn of multiple expansion sets up nice multi-year returns:

Metric Figure Notes 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $800M 3-4% annualized growth over nine quarters Net Debt $3,200M $380M reduction, roughly half of nine quarter cash flow EV/EBITDA multiple 8.5x up ~0.5x from current pro forma levels Implied EV $6,800M Implied Market Cap $3,600M Share Price $32.72 110M shares (~$50M net buyback) Upside 25.2% from current price of $26.13

That's not a model that requires much more than the operating environment simply not changing - and, in fact, incorporates some room for margin expansion to moderate going forward. Even a flat multiple results in double-digit appreciation over the next two years approximately. If macro/broad market sentiment strengthens, BYD can bounce back sharply to past levels. If investors start treating the industry as they did in, say, 2012-2015, with ~8x EV/EBITDA multiples, BYD still can show some upside - and likely outperforms higher-priced and/or lower-flexibility peers in that scenario.

Again, cyclical risk here is substantial. BYD itself went from $50 ahead of the crisis to the single digits. The health of regional markets is another factor to monitor: again, Southern markets like Louisiana and Mississippi have been low-growth, and Boyd has Rust Belt exposure in Iowa, Peoria, Indiana, and even the acquired Ohio-facing properties.

But from that standpoint, the acquisition looks like a good move, with the addition of Philadelphia providing a potential starting point for East Coast expansion, and both St. Louis and Kansas City have been solid long-term metros for gaming. Missouri also has no more licenses left to issue (yes, Ozark took some liberties) and would need an amendment to the state constitution to allow for new land-based casinos. Boyd's markets actually look better in the wake of the deal, with the 6x+ EBITDA multiple a noted discount.

All told, this is one of the better companies in gaming - and the major with the cheapest stock. Given growth catalysts over the next few years, and a number of options at the disposal of a solid and experienced management team, there's a nice bull case. The economy has to cooperate, but that's true with cyclicals across the board. Investors betting on that group should take a long look at BYD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.