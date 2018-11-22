First National Corporation (OTCPK:FXNC) is the bank holding company for First Bank, a 15-branch community bank primarily serving the Shenandoah Valley region of western Virginia.

A combination of factors - discussed in this article - make First National an attractive yet overlooked long-term opportunity in the community banking sector regardless of the direction of interest rates and, indeed, one of our top tier community banks. The company's ongoing incremental growth, strong core markets, consistent earnings, and expansion into new geographic regions will benefit shareholders over time. The proximity to Washington, D.C., and the nature of the regional market may also make it an attractive bolt-on acquisition opportunity. However, with a market capitalization of just under $100 million, the bank's compelling and unique attributes are unappreciated and unrecognized in the midst of the hundreds of small community banks which comprise the community banking sector. Indeed, it's in just such an environment in which to find such underappreciated companies with above average potential. The bank has essentially no analyst coverage and while this is unlikely to change in the near future, long-term investors willing to acquire at compelling prices and watch the business grow should be well rewarded over time.Our financial models suggest limited downside risk over the next two years to around $17.50 (a -3.3% return or -1.0% total return including interim dividends from the current market price) versus potential upside to around $27.50 (a +51.9% return or +54.1% total return including interim dividends), resulting in a compelling risk/reward position. The company's ongoing growth potential beyond our initial two-year time horizon only adds to the long-term attraction.

Overview

First National has a handful of unique characteristics that make it stand out relative to peers in the community banking sector. The first among these is the bank's historic immunity to changes in interest rates reflected in a net interest margin that doesn't fluctuate as significantly as more sensitive community banks through interest rate cycles. The reason for this stability is the company's combination of deposits and loans. The deposit portfolio is heavily weighted towards non-interest bearing deposits and less interest sensitive checking and savings deposits providing a natural hedge of sorts against changes in interest rates. The loan and securities portfolios complement this distribution with a balanced schedule of maturities and repricings that maximizes consistent interest earnings potential and minimizes interest rate risk.

The second is the bank's compelling geographic region much of which has experienced slightly to significantly above average population growth for decades which supports ongoing organic deposit growth and loan demand. The region's proximity to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area also contributes to population migration as more and more residents and retirees seek affordable housing options even at a distance from the national capital.

Third, unlike many peers, the company's income statement is mostly free of the highly volatile non-interest income sources, such as gains on sales of loans, which can boost reported earnings in a given period (and make valuations look temporarily attractive) but represent poor ongoing sources of consistent income.

Finally, First National's valuation is modest on both absolute and relative terms. The bank's price to earnings ratio on current year projected earnings per share is around 8.5, a ratio more commonly assigned to banks with much greater interest rate risk exposure. The exception is the bank's valuation relative to tangible book value of around 1.4 times reflecting its historically above average returns on equity.

Geography and Market Region

First National's geographic service territory is attractive from both an organic growth and expansion opportunity perspective. The underlying population growth in this region should continue to support deposit, loan, and net interest income growth in future years.

First National's geographic region extends from Winchester, Virginia, which is approximately 75 miles west of Washington, D.C., south through the Shenandoah Valley to Staunton and Waynesboro, Virginia, near the southern end. The company also has three central Virginia branches including a new branch located in Richmond, the state capital.

Source: Google Maps via First Bank Virginia Website

The company's core geographic region in the northern Shenandoah Valley, which encompasses Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren counties, is notable for its ongoing attraction of new residents. The population growth in these three counties, including the administratively independent cities within their boundaries, has been especially strong over the last few decades. The population of Frederick and Warren counties, located at the northwestern end of Virginia, have experienced population growth averaging 30% and 20% per decade, respectively, as residents and retirees move further from the national capital in search of more affordable housing and a better quality of life. Shenandoah County's population has expanded at a more measured pace than its northern and eastern neighbors but has still averaged 15% per decade over the last few decades. In the meantime, Harrisonburg, an independent city in Rockingham County to the south where the company has a loan production office, has nearly quadrupled its population over the last 50 years and is estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau to continue growing at a double digit pace during the current decade. In comparison, many rural regions of the United States have experienced decelerating, and even negative, population growth as the population as a whole continues to concentrate in urban areas. The growth in population has provided a foundation for ongoing growth in deposits and loans and, to the extent these population trends continue (even at a moderating pace) will provide an ongoing basis for organic growth.

The bank's markets tend to be highly fragmented with many banks operating in the same geographic areas. First National holds the leading deposit market share in Shenandoah County at roughly 33% of total deposits while the bank is ranked #4 in Frederick County and #5 in Warren County with a roughly 10% market share in each of these counties. The company's primary competitors (in terms of market shares) in this core region are regional and national banks Branch Banking & Trust (better known as BB&T) (BBT) and Wells Fargo (WFC) with a variety of smaller local and regional community banks generally comprising smaller market shares. The dominance of the larger national and regional banks which, on average, offer less competitive rates and services slightly dilutes the competitive nature in the company's markets.

Overall, First National's geographic market region is compelling from an organic growth standpoint. The company's recent expansion to Richmond, a far larger market than the company's core region, may provide an additional lever for growth going forward, all of which should be attractive from a long-term potential standpoint.

non-interest Income

First National's non-interest income is a factor in our assessment of the company's strength. non-interest income, provided it is not based on transitory sources, provides a basis for ongoing profitability which offsets exposure to changes in benchmark interest rates.

The bank's non-interest income represents a meaningful 25% of total income (net interest and non-interest) before expenses, providing a stabilizing factor to offset potential volatility in net interest income. This is roughly on par with or better than typical community banks. In addition, this non-interest income is notably "clean" by which we mean it is almost entirely derived from regular recurring sources such as bankcard interchange fees, deposit service charges, and wealth management fees. Indeed, virtually none of the bank's non-interest income is derived from gains on the sale of loans or securities which tend to inflate reported earnings in specific periods (and especially when interest rates are low) but are typically quite volatile. The bank did benefit marginally from a pension plan termination in the current year but, aside from this, non-interest income has proven very consistent over time.

We consider this factor an additional positive when assessing the company's overall earnings power and sustainability.

Loan and Securities Portfolios

However, the most compelling case for First National may well be found in the bank's deposits, loans, and securities, and the resulting interest rate sensitivity (or lack thereof) relative to other community banking institutions. First National's net interest margin is surprisingly resistant to changes in benchmark interest rates, making the company an all weather institution which can maintain profitability under nearly any reasonable benchmark interest rate scenario.

On the surface, Fist National has relatively typical investment securities and loan portfolios for a community bank. The majority of the company's investment securities - just over 58% - are comprised of various types of residential mortgage backed securities. The balance of the investment securities portfolio primarily consists of commercial mortgage backed securities and municipal bonds, each asset type representing roughly 20% of the portfolio. The nature of these different asset types results in an investment securities portfolio that is weighted slightly, but not excessively, towards longer maturities and repricings, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The investment securities portfolio maturity and repricing midpoint is right around the five year range, assuming a relatively even distribution within the three to five year time horizon, which is neither exceptionally short nor exceptionally long. It's notable that those securities which don't mature or reprice within the next five years do generally do so within 15 years, thus limiting the company's exposure to very long dated investment securities. In the case of many community banks we've reviewed, the investment securities portfolios tend to be far more concentrated at the long end of the maturity and repricing range.

Interestingly, the loan portfolio shows a somewhat similar character in terms of average maturities and repricings with a barbell shaped maturity and repricing distribution. In this case, instead of having a significant portion of the company's loans mature or reprice in the three to five year time frame, as with the investment securities portfolio, roughly a third mature or reprice within three years and just over 40% within five to fifteen years, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The configuration may be quite different but the net effect is roughly the same with almost half of total loans maturing or repricing within five years and almost half doing so in more than five years.

The composition of the loan portfolio indicates the reason for this barbell shaped distribution of maturities and repricings. Residential mortgage loans, which tend to be longer term fixed rate loans, and commercial mortgage loans, which tend to be shorter term variable rate loans, each comprise roughly 40% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and construction loans each account for about 7%.

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

In this regard, the loan portfolio represents a balanced mix of assets and risks without significant concentration in any one loan category.

The reason for the investment portfolio distribution vis-à-vis the loan portfolio distribution becomes clear when the company's interest earning assets are considered on a consolidated basis. Specifically, interest earning assets are roughly evenly split between those maturing or repricing within the next five years and those maturing or repricing after five years, maintaining an overall maturity and repricing schedule which we would suggest is, again, neither too long nor too short.

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Indeed, it's arguable that the composition of the consolidated interest earning asset portfolio (insofar as loans and securities are concerned) is almost a Goldilocks composition - neither too long nor too short, but just about right for whatever interest rate scenario (rising or falling) comes to pass three to five years in the future. In a moment, we will see why we believe this composition, which is not an accident, is so advantageous for the company.

Deposit Composition

In order to understand that advantage, though, it's necessary to understand the composition of the company's deposit base. The company's deposits are interesting for a few reasons, not the least of which is due to the relatively significant proportion of total deposits (28%) comprised of non-interest bearing deposits. The large proportion immediately gives the company an advantage, particularly in a rising interest rate environment. A second reason is the rather modest proportion of deposits comprised of certificates of deposit and the large proportion of total deposits comprised of checking and savings accounts.

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The non-interest deposits are in themselves noteworthy since they significantly moderate interest rate risk with respect to the company's longer dated loans and securities. non-interest bearing deposits represent 55% of interest earning assets maturing or repricing more than five years in the future, effectively locking in a fixed net interest margin on these assets whatever the course of short-term interest rates. In fact, First National appears to maintain a remarkably balanced asset and liability portfolio in this regard.

However, this balance goes a step further as we discuss in more detail in a moment due to the nature of interest rates with respect to the company's savings account deposits. In short, the interest rates on savings accounts have, so far, remained at essentially zero despite rising interest rates, effectively provided an additional tranche of almost non-interest bearing deposits. The combination of demand deposits and savings accounts, which have proven themselves to be somewhat less sensitive to changes in interest rates, represent more than 100% of loans and securities maturing or repricing in five years or more while more interest rate sensitive deposit liabilities - certificates of deposit and money market accounts - represent nearly 100% of loans and securities maturing or repricing in less than five years.

We believe, based on our interest sensitivity analyses discussed below, this is one of the reasons why First National has been remarkably successful in maintaining reasonably consistent net interest margins over time despite significant changes in interest rates.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

First National provides more financial information than many community banks of its size in its financial reports but still does not provide a comprehensive interest rate gap analysis or projections of its sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The result is that it's up to the analyst to develop these estimates and assess the resulting projected interest rate sensitivity. In doing so, we find the company's sensitivity to changes in benchmark interest rates is limited, providing a basis for strong profitability under most likely interest rate outcomes.

Clearly, First National is not immune to changes in interest rates in a rising (or falling) interest rate environment. Indeed, we estimate that the company has a material gap between the maturity and/or repricing of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities over the next few years. However, this assessment runs up against another interesting historical attribute of the company: a highly consistent net interest margin. It's the reconciliation of these two factors that yields an insight into the company's operations and why First National is a particularly compelling opportunity.

First, let's consider the company's projected gap between interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities by maturity and/or repricing date, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

A material gap exists, at least for the first five years although we should note that this table includes non-interest bearing deposits, which don't reprice at all, in the three months or less period. In many cases this would imply a negative earnings per share sensitivity to rising benchmark interest rates as rates paid on liabilities outpace rates earned on more slowly repricing assets leading to a contraction in net interest income. Indeed, given the size of the gap relative to the company's assets and liabilities, the short term impact could be material.

However, this analysis is somewhat misleading without considering the potential magnitude and timing of the changes in interest rates for various types of interest bearing liabilities. In other words, if interest bearing liabilities tend to reprice slowly (both in terms of rise in rate and the time before the rate begins to rise), the impact of a significant gap in assets and liabilities becomes less substantial.

In fact, the company's historical net interest margin suggests that this delayed and slow repricing of certain liabilities may be exactly the condition for First National. The company's net interest margin and interest rate spreads have historically been quite consistent regardless of the interest rate environment, as reflected in the following chart and table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital based on Company Financial Reports

In this analysis, we were only able to collect net interest margin data for years going back to 2006 which, given the extended low interest rate environment, may not quite present a complete picture of the bank's sensitivity to interest rates. However, given that there is generally a slight lag between changes in interest rates and changes in net interest margin, it is still notable that there was essentially no correlation between these values either in the 2006-2009 period nor, more recently, (yet) in the 2016-2018 period.

The stability in the company's interest rate spread and net interest margins over time are notable and driven by the remarkably consistent relationship over time between average interest rates earned on the company's interest earning assets and paid on the company's interest bearing liabilities. Moreover, the recent increase in market interest rates has actually so far benefited the company as net interest margin has risen with rising interest rates despite the asset/liability maturity and repricing imbalance. The average interest rates earned on interest earning assets have actually accelerated more quickly than the interest rates on the company's liabilities, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The slow response of interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities to increases in the benchmark interest rate reflects our early observation.

A few factors explain this tendency, not the least of which is the significant growth in the company's loan portfolio over the last three years. Strong growth in the loan portfolio tends to boost average interest rates earned faster than would be the case with a more static loan portfolio as a larger proportion of newly originated loans boosts the average of the overall portfolio. In addition, the growth in loans has caused a shift in interest earning assets away from lower yielding securities towards higher yielding loans, also boosting the average on the earning asset side.

However, a meaningful portion of this performance and the resulting stability in net interest margin is related to the composition of the bank's deposit portfolio and the concentration of deposits in less interest rate sensitive products (checking accounts and savings accounts) than in more interest rate sensitive products such as certificates of deposit. The accounts are much less sensitive to interest rate changes, as noted above, and interest rate changes can be more quickly adjusted versus the timing delay in adjustment associated with certificates of deposit. A summary of the company's average interest rates on various types of deposits reflects this tendency, as reflected in the following chart and table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In reviewing the company's historical average interest costs on various types of deposits, the delayed response and slower rise in interest rates on deposit is exactly what we found. The company's heavy concentrations in interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts (savings accounts particularly) have shown a tendency to reprice slowly and in smaller increments relative to other liability types over time. For example, in 2008, the company's average rate on interest bearing checking and savings accounts was approximately 1.4% and declined by more than half as interest rates collapsed through 2010. In the most recent period, the average interest rate on the company's interest bearing checking accounts rose to nearly 0.75% from the prior year while the average interest rate on the company's $122.5 million in savings account deposits - 25% of the company's interest bearing deposits - was essentially flat at 0.08%. In essence, these deposits have (so far) acted as virtually non-interest bearing deposits. The result is a significant damping effect on average interest cost of deposits and, consequently, a widening net interest margin in a rising interest rate environment.

Clearly, this dynamic will change over time. Average certificate of deposit and savings account deposits balances did decline modestly (about 3%) from the prior year as higher yielding money market deposits rose, but the delay in repricing of these assets makes a material difference to what would otherwise seem a rather large interest rate gap from an asset to liability imbalance perspective. The company's ability to retain deposits while moderating interest rate increases will be tested and warrants attention, but so far total deposits - both interest bearing and non-interest bearing - have continued to rise.

Regardless, the composition of the company's deposit base still provides an advantage over banks with greater allocations towards time deposits. Checking accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts all tend to be less expensive source of funds than time deposits and the company's longstanding ability to maintain these deposits has acted as a significant advantage.

In summary, we find that the nature of the company's deposits, the tendency for slower rate increases, and the lag associated with those rate increases significantly mitigates the company's interest rate exposure associated with its asset/liability maturity and repricing imbalance. In combination with the company's focus on a moderate maturity and repricing schedule in its loan and securities portfolios, this dynamic permits the company to achieve relatively stable net interest margins over time and, as a consequence, insulates the bank to a meaningful degree from positive or negative changes in benchmark interest rates.

Earnings Projections

We next used this historical data to inform us as to potential changes in the interest rate spread and net interest margins on a going forward basis. The base case incorporates performance similar to that at the tail end of the prior interest rate cycle which results in a projected forward interest rate spread of around 3.25% and a net interest margin of 3.51%. In this case, earnings per share would fall by about $0.28 from our current year estimate of $2.10, for earnings per share of $1.82. In this scenario, average interest rates on interest earning assets shift by about 0.1% versus a 0.5% shift interest bearing liabilities. A more pessimistic estimate on the lower end, which assumes no change in average interest rates on interest earning assets, results in an interest rate spread of around 3.15% and a net interest margin of 3.41% which would reduce earnings by about $0.39 per share to $1.71. However, it's worth noting that even these projections, at least in the near term, appear rather excessive in that they assume interest rates on deposits quickly approaching 2008 levels (when the fed funds rate finished the year at 5.25%) with essentially no change in average interest rates earned on interest earning assets.

A more nuanced estimate focused on adjusting individual rates based on historical and recent trends for each asset and liability class suggests a downside limit to earnings closer to $0.34 per share under still admittedly worst-case conditions. The result would imply earnings per share of around $1.76 at the low end before accounting for any benefits from growth in the business.

Loan Quality

Finally, we considered First National's loan quality to assess potential risks in the loan portfolio. The bank's loan quality has been exceptionally strong over the last few years with charge-offs less than 0.1% of average outstanding loans with the exception of a brief bump to a quarter of a percent in 2015. In the meantime, non-performing assets as a percentage of period end loans have steadily declined since the housing crisis and stand at 0.50% at the end of the most recent quarter although this is up from 0.24%.

However, this has not always been the case. In 2011, during the housing crisis, nonperforming assets reached 4.64% of total loans and charge-offs hit 3.7% of average loans for the year versus 0.63% the prior year. The company provisioned heavily in 2010 and 2011 in preparation for charge-offs and moved aggressively to clear the books of problem loans before experiencing significant reversals in following years as credit quality improved dramatically.

In fact, the company moved so aggressively that charge-offs peaked in 2011, falling dramatically to 0.88% in 2012, 0.53% in 2013, and averaging less than 0.1% since 2014. The result is a cumulative charge-off less than many community banking peers.

We tend to give credit to this approach to problems in that it strongly indicates a management willing to proactively address potential problems and incur the short term pain rather than focusing on the positive and hoping for the best. The company did experience pain - a decline in the share price to 50% of tangible book value and two large capital raises through share issuances to boost shareholders' equity.

In addition, the company's risk profile has since shifted somewhat as construction lending, which represented more than 16% of total loans in 2007, has since declined to less than 7% of loans at the end of 2017. In the meantime, more traditional residential lending has comprised an increasing percentage of the loan portfolio.

However, we do expect increased allowances for loan losses to be charged to earnings as the loan book grows and the company reestablishes the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans which has eroded from 1% at the end of the prior year to 0.9% at the end of the most recent quarter. We estimate that future allowances for loan losses will decrease annual earnings per share by about $0.04 - $0.08 per share, a rate which would allow the company to bring the allowance back to 1% of total loans and maintain this ratio for loan growth.

It's necessary to note that the shift towards residential lending, especially on a fixed rate basis, could impact the sensitivity of the company's net interest margins to interest rate changes as discussed later in the article. However, additional breakdown of the company's loan portfolio statistics suggest this will not be the case to a significant degree. In 2010, for example, 28.8% of the company's loans matured within a year while that metric was only 12% in 2017. However, while maturities shifted into the longer term, the total of loans which were either variable rate or matured within one year declined much more modestly from 44% to 39% and variable rate loans as a proportion of loans with maturities over one year grew to 30.8% from 21.6%. In other words, while the composition of the loan portfolio has changed over time (and, arguably, for the better in light of the construction loan allocations), interest rate sensitivity appears to have changed only modestly.

Insider Ownership

In addition to other factors, we consider a bank's insider ownership as a barometer of management's personal investment in the business. In the case of First National, the company's board of directors and executive officers hold nearly 12% of the company's outstanding stock, including nearly 8% held by a single board member. In addition, almost another 5% of the company's outstanding common shares are held in an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). The ownership is more concentrated and less broad-based than we would generally prefer to see, especially due to the large individual shareholder, but on average a 12% interest reflects decent personal exposure.

Valuation

In any case, the company's valuations are very modest. The current share price of around $18.10 implies a price-to-earnings ratio for the current year of just 8.5 times, perhaps appropriate for a savings bank with significant exposure to rising interest rates but inappropriate for a community bank with, at best, modest interest rate exposure. The valuation appears even more inappropriate when considering the multiples associated with the forward estimates based on net interest margin erosion which yield price-to-earnings ratios of a still modest 10-11 for an institution with strong growth prospects.

We project a fair valuation for the company within the next two years to approach $25.00 - $30.00 for a midpoint compound annual return approaching 25%. This projection is based on an assessment of the most likely outcomes associated with rising interest rates (with a bias towards conservative expectations) and the potential for ongoing growth both in the company's core market area as well as through the recent expansion to Richmond.

Granted, there is also downside risk, especially in the event the company experiences challenges with its expansion into Richmond or profitability is impaired further than we expect based on our interest rate sensitivity analysis. We discuss these risks (and why we believe they represent only moderate downside potential) in a moment. However, even if earnings underperform our projections by 15%, which would imply significantly lower net interest margins than the company experienced during the prior interest rate cycle, we project a forward valuation close to $17.50 based on multiples of earnings per share, tangible book value, and valuations relative to similar peers with comparable earnings power.

In short, we view the risk/reward going forward at the current valuation as essentially "dead money" versus a 20% or greater compound annual return.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In comparison, the vast majority of community banks in our coverage universe trade at earnings per share multiples between 12-16 and price-to-book ratios of 0.9 to 1.5. We should note that the above stated projected earnings per share values do not represent the very top or bottom of the ranges associated with a high or low case outcome per our models, but a "most likely" value within each range of projected outcomes. Finally, as an alternative valuation approach to check our projections, we calculated the implied valuations for the company's shares based on our high case results in comparison to specific peer institutions. We'd generally expect to see a bank such as First National, with superior net interest margins, positive leverage to rising interest rates, decent recent loan loss experience and allowance ratios, etc., trading at closer to 14-15 times earnings per share and/or 2.0 times book value, roughly in line with similarly performing peers such as Thomasville Bancorp (OTCPK:THVB), Plumas Bancorp (PLBC), and the Bank of South Carolina (BKSC). The following table presents the per share valuations for First National based on the valuations of these institutions:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The peer institutions are not perfect; for example, Thomasville has a somewhat larger proportion of non-interest income to net interest income, thus supporting a higher book value, while Bank of South Carolina has a higher return on equity, thus supporting a higher price-to-earnings ratio. However, our projected valuations fall well within the implied range (and indeed somewhat towards the lower end) based on peer valuations. We therefore believe that, on balance, our projections for earnings are likely somewhat conservative and there is a bias towards the upper end of our valuation range for First National rather than the lower.

Finally, it's worth noting that in terms of both price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios in an acquisition scenario, these values have recently averaged well in excess of even the above multiples. However, an acquisition of the company is not central to our investment viewpoint and simply provides an additional valuation reference.

Valuation Risks

The valuation presented above, and the associated interest rate sensitivity analysis, are subject to various risks inherent in financial projections and valuations. However, we believe there are four key risks which must be considered with respect to our projections - two related to valuation (discussed here) and two related to operations and liquidity discussed in the next section.

First, our projections with respect to the company's interest rate sensitivity could be inaccurate. However, given past sensitivities and the performance so far in the early stages of a rising interest rate environment, we don't see clear reason to believe that our projections represent an exceptionally optimistic scenario. In fact, our worst possible case estimate (which contradicts year to date average interest rate performance in assets and liabilities by assuming no change in average rates on assets and a 100 basis point immediate negative shift on liabilities) suggests an earnings per share decline of $0.79 to around $1.31 per share. In this case, at the low case valuation, the price to earnings ratio barely reaches 13 while the price to tangible book ratio is 1.1 before accounting for any growth - still a very modest valuation by community banking sector standards. This provides a measure of confidence in our low case projection even under improbable conditions.

Second, the company's current valuation on a price to tangible book value ratio is a rather lofty 1.5. This valuation is not unreasonable for a bank which could earn a projected return on equity of between 13% and 15%, but these margins and thus the valuation may prove unsustainable. However, the mitigating consideration is that the company has sustained operating metrics at these levels in the past, especially before the housing crisis. In 2007, the company's return on average equity actually exceeded this range at 16.5% before becoming deeply negative on loan loss provisions in 2010 and 2011 and rebounding into the 10%-12% range later in the decade. In the year to date period, boosted by growth and tax rate reductions, return on average equity is above 17%. Plumas Bancorp, about which we have also written and is similar to First National in terms of size, stability of net interest margin, profitability, etc., similarly trades at a modest price-to-earnings ratio but a much higher than market average price-to-book ratio as reflected in the earlier peer valuation table.

Operational and Liquidity Risks

Third, on the operations side, although the company has shown a positive interest in incremental geographic expansion, it's possible that such expansion does not yield the results necessary to justify the associated expenses. The company recently opened its first branch in the state capital of Richmond, Virginia, which is far from the bank's core market territory and a significantly different operating environment than the more rural regions served by the bank in the Shenandoah Valley. The execution risk is not immaterial and progress should be monitored, but the measured scope of expansion to date is not sufficient to present a material concern at this point.

Finally, prospective shareholders should be aware of the company's limited liquidity. The average daily volume for the company can shift significantly due to large block transactions, but on more trading days, share volume is less than 1,000 shares with occasional days each month that see trading volume spike due to larger block trading activity. The larger block activity makes it possible to build a reasonable position in the company incrementally but the low general liquidity means that the bank should be considered a long-term holding rather than a trading opportunity.

Conclusion

First National Corporation is an overlooked community bank with a set of relatively uncommon attributes that make it a compelling opportunity for long-term investors. The bank's deposit composition and associated interest rate behavior combined with the balanced nature of its loans and securities portfolios places the company in a position to generate relatively consistent net interest margins despite changes in benchmark interest rates. In addition, the company's attractive geographic region should continue to support organic loan growth complemented by branch expansion into new markets. In the event our modest expectations prove too conservative, the company's potential returns only grow.

We therefore consider First National one of our top tier long-term investment opportunities in the community banking sector whatever the future interest rate environment. The company's valuation reflects a misunderstanding of the company's forward potential. Indeed, even under interest rate conditions that would result in net interest margin compression, the resulting valuation metrics are modest at the current market price. We expect shareholders will be well rewarded over time whatever the course of interest rates given the positive risk/reward imbalance and community bank investors should closely consider First National Corporation.