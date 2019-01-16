Sturm, Ruger & Co.: A Shot In The Dark?

Introduction

Gun manufacturers have always been subject to mood swings by investors, caused by a changing landscape in the American political scene. Sturm, Ruger & Co. (RGR) isn’t any different, as its share price has been relatively weak right after the Democrats re-took the house, but its share price was relatively resilient during the weak days on the market in December.

A solid performance and a strong balance sheet

It was a bit of a surprise to see Ruger’s Q3 coming in stronger than the previous year, as the company’s revenue and EBITDA has been on a slightly downward trend since an excellent 2016. Despite this downward trend, there isn’t really much to be worried about as Ruger remains an attractively priced company.

In the third quarter, Ruger saw its revenue increase by approximately 10% to just short of $115M, but unfortunately the total amount spent on COGS increased by roughly 15%, reducing the gross profit by roughly 7%. This caused the gross profit margin to decrease from 28.82% to 24.45%. Ruger was able to cut its operating expenses by a few percent (despite generating a higher sales result), but the operating income still fell by approximately 10%.

Fortunately, the lower average corporate tax rate worked in Ruger’s favor and that, combined with a lower net share count, resulted in a stable EPS in Q3 while an EPS decrease of 5.1% based on the financial results in the first nine months of the year was much more benign than the 7.5% decrease in the lower net income.

Because indeed, despite a relatively strong third quarter, the results in the first nine months of the year were a bit weak (this was entirely expected, and the market knew very well it should expect 2018 to be another year of a slower revenue generation). The total revenue in 9M 2019 was $374.5M, down 7.3% from the $404M a year before, but as Ruger was able to reduce its COGS and selling expenses, the impact on the net income remained limited to the aforementioned 7.5% as the net income decreased to $38.7M.

This indeed doesn’t sound very appealing for a company trading at a market capitalization of almost a billion dollar, but I’d like to highlight the fact that Ruger’s sustaining capital expenditures are just a fraction of the depreciation charges. As such, the company’s free cash flow result is expected to be substantially higher than the net income, and this was clearly visible in Ruger’s cash flow statements.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $95.6M, but this included a positive contribution from changes in the working capital as Ruger was able to monetize some receivables and a part of its inventory. On an adjusted basis, the OpCF was $64.9M, and after deducting the $4.9M in capital expenditures, the adjusted free cash flow result was almost exactly $60M. And that’s indeed in excess of 50% higher than the net income. That’s entirely due to a bunch of non-cash expenses as the depreciation charges are $20M higher than the capex, while the stock-based compensation also had a negative impact of $4.2M on the income statement, but no impact whatsoever on the cash flows.

The changing political landscape in the US definitely is a factor

Gun manufacturers will always be subject to the changing sentiment towards the entire sector. Without trying to stir up controversy, it’s perfectly understandable why investors in the weapons industry are a bit more nervous when the Democrats are calling the shots. Right now, the Democrats indeed have the majority in the House, but the Republican party still has the majority in the Senate, so it’s not very likely we will see any drastic changes in the laws regulating private gun ownership.

On the other hand, it would be arrogant to think the ownership regulations will never change. But this doesn’t mean an investment in companies like Ruger should be immediately dismissed. As I just explained, the company continues to generate a massive amount of free cash flow (even in a ‘bad’ year), and the balance sheet remains very strong as well. As of the end of September, Ruger had $138M in cash and zero debt.

Given its current share count of 17.46M shares, Ruger’s cash position represents almost $8/share. This also means the current enterprise value of the company (market cap – net cash) is just $825M (using the current share price of $55/share), which makes an adjusted free cash flow of $60M in the first nine months of the year even more impressive.

Investment thesis

The recent weakness in Ruger’s share price is predominantly caused by the changing political landscape (see later), as the company’s financial results are very robust: Ruger remains profitable, generates free cash flow and has a positive net cash position on its balance sheet. This mitigates the risk factor of an investment in Ruger, and although the company’s business has definitely been slowing down in 2017 and 2018, I do think the company deserves to get a closer look.

I would like to see another share buyback program, but in its Q3 conference call, the Ruger management has been hinting at higher dividends as its preferred way to use the cash. I’m not sure I fully agree with that view as buying back your own stock at a free cash flow yield of 9% is probably one of the best long-term investments Ruger could consider if it really wants to reward its shareholders.

