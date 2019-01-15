AXS-05 Data Could Benefit MDD Patients While Leaving Axsome Shareholders Aching

An unusual IP arrangement and the weak enforceability of the AXS-05 patents suggest AXSM shareholders may not reap the benefits in the event of the drug's approval and commercialization.

Encouraging data in 'vanilla' MDD do not predicate success in TRD. In the event of positive outcomes and approval in TRD, AXS-05 would be up against formidable competitors.

These Phase-II results need to be contextualized to account for Wellbutrin's known safety issues, the weakly dosed Wellbutrin comparator arm, and results obtained by competing therapies such as SAGE-217.

Positive data in MDD propel Axsome share price and trigger an ATM

On Monday, Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) announced positive results from an 80-patient trial of AXS-05, a reformulation of generic Wellbutrin (bupropion) & dextromethorphan, in major depressive disorder ('MDD'):

Source: Axsome

The comparator in this 80-patient trial is a low dose of bupropion, and AXS-05 showed statistically and therapeutically meaningful improvement over bupropion alone starting from week 2. Recommended doses for bupropion range between 150mg - 300mg daily vs. the 105mg tested in the comparator arm of this Phase-II trial.

AXSM used the MADRS scale to measure outcomes, which needs to be considered when comparing these data to trials reporting HAM-D outcomes.

A comparison to Sage Therapeutics' (SAGE) SAGE-217 appears particularly pertinent given that the orally available, synthetic neurosteroid made waves with its data in a similar Phase-II trial in MDD.

A comparison to SAGE-217, albeit imperfect, is enabled by a remission rates time series:

Source: Axsome

Let's recall the SAGE-217 Phase-II data in MDD: 64% of patients achieved remission at day 15 vs. 26% of patients on AXS-05 at a similar time point. By the end of the AXS-05 study at 6 weeks, remissions rates stood at 47%.

Remission rates are a meaningful standalone indicator of drug efficacy given that remission on active drug is unaffected by choice & performance of comparator arms.

Bottom line, the early onset & magnitude of remissions observed for SAGE-217 in MDD remain unmatched for an oral drug. AXS-05 exhibits a more gradual onset of action which builds up over 6 weeks, in line with traditional MDD therapies such as the SSRI class. There are additional, and quite grave, shortcomings with these Phase-II results, which we will discuss in the "Upcoming catalysts & other indications" section.

AXS-05's gradual effect was contrasted by a sharp, nearly instantaneous 200% rise is AXSM after the company announced these Phase-II results on Monday:

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Axsome management made quick work of such enthusiasm by raising more than $20m through an existing ATM agreement. While traders may not have minded, this fast-and-loose approach to raising capital may be reflective of the company's haste to secure funding before some of the deep flaws surrounding its business model would become obvious to investors who jumped into the AXSM excitement without conducting thorough due diligence.

AXS-05 is a combination of a troubled, generic antidepressant and an OTC cough suppressant

Let's have a look at AXS-05's composition and the history & issues associated with each of the drug's two component.

Wellbutrin is an old, now generic, antidepressant with a sub-ideal safety profile notorious for being among three drugs which GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) illegally promoted for off-label use and which earned the pharma giant a $3bn fine back in 2012. Separately, Wellbutrin was temporarily pulled from the market, and its recommended dose lowered upon reintroduction, given that the drug appears to lower seizure thresholds more than other antidepressants. The drug's FDA label notes that the incidence of seizures for patients on Wellbutrin may exceed that of other marketed antidepressants by as much as 4-fold:

Source: Wellbutrin label

Long story short, this is a drug with quite a history and it is by no means a preferred first-line antidepressant for most MDD patients.

The other component of AXS-05, which I will refer to as 'dex' henceforth, is an OTC cough suppressant introduced in the 1950s as a safer alternative to codeine. However, FDA later realized that besides dex having cough suppressant properties, it also acts as a dissociative anesthetic. As a result, besides being the active ingredient in most over-the-counter ('OTC') cough medicines, dex is also frequently abused as a recreational drug. Dex' psychotropic properties may conversely be beneficial in mood disorders and other conditions such as Alzheimer's agitation, and this forms the underlying rationale for advancing 'dex' standalone or in combination therapy in clinical trials.

With Wellbutrin and its generics already approved for the treatment of MDD and dex being an OTC medicine, obtaining a prescription for one and combining said prescription with an OTC cough suppressant containing dex (or pure dex tablets) is a trivial undertaking for MDD patients. Furthermore, replicating the AXS-05 bupropion/dex ratio is straightforward:

In case you were wondering, people are already self-administering the rough equivalent of AXS-05.

Drug composition & delivery patents may be challenged and do not preclude self-administration

Naturally, AXSM has built a patent thicket around AXS-05 to cover the combination of these two generics for co-administration in a wide range of ratios and for a number of usage scenarios. If properly executed, such patent protection prevents other manufacturers from advancing a bupropion/dex combination akin to AXS-05 but it does not limit treating physicians in their ability to prescribe bupropion nor does it prohibit patients from obtaining cough suppressants containing dex. The real advantage of AXS-05, if approved, would be the drug's convenience and the ensuing higher patient compliance and better outcomes.

However, given the availability of generic Wellbutrin and OTC products containing dex and the resulting ability of patients to try a 'homemade' version first, AXS-05 would have little pricing power if approved, and as Kenneth Pittman, M.D. explained, many of the patents around AXS-05 could, in fact, be challenged:

This is where I believe that Axsome may have issues. With regards to its patents, the drug delivery patent will likely be the strongest of the group. Axsome will need to be able to argue that the way it combined bupropion and DM was not obvious. I do not believe that they would be successful in arguing that just putting the two drugs together was not obvious."

In the following section, we will explore the nature of the AXS-05 IP in greater depth and discuss a recent, successful post-grant review challenge to another set of patents associated with the legal entity that holds the AXS-05 patents.

The AXS-05 IP is held by a shell company controlled by AXSM's CEO

Bupropion's known safety issues, dex' abuse potential, the low enforceability of patents surrounding AXS-05 and the superior results obtained in a similar MDD trial by oral drug SAGE-217 all constitute risks and caveats that need to be considered but which do not necessarily preclude an investment in AXSM.

The fact that the CEO of Axsome has out-licensed the AXS-05 IP to AXSM via a shell company ('Antecip') which he controls, and the possibility that rights around AXS-05 and other AXSM products could revert to said shell company for cause or convenience, constitutes a major red flag and at least for me, makes AXSM un-investable. From the company's form 10K:

Source: AXSM form 10-K with highlights added by the author

N.b.:

If Antecip terminates any of the agreements for cause, or if we exercise our right to terminate any of the agreements for convenience, the rights granted to us under such terminated agreement will revert to Antecip."

Source: AXSM form 10-K

Providing that the Antecip agreement is upheld and AXS-05 or other compounds covered by the agreement are approved and yield revenues, CEO Tabuteau is due to reap the benefits through a 3% royalty to be paid to Antecip.

The Axsome - Antecip license agreement is structured to benefit Antecip at the expense of AXSM shareholders

Delving deeper into the 2012 licensing agreement between AXSM and Antecip, it becomes clear that everything about this IP agreement is structured in such a way as to assign as much burden to AXSM shareholders as possible while enabling, in my opinion shamefully, a transfer of regulatory approvals and clinical data to Antecip in the event of the contract's termination. On the first point: instead of cost-sharing, Axsome, and thus its shareholders, are solely responsible for things such as defending Antecip's IP:

Axsome shall pay all fees and expenses of any preparation, filing, prosecution and maintenance of Licensed Patents. [...] If either Axsome or Antecip is sued by a third party for patent infringement because of its exercise of the license granted herein, Axsome shall defend the suit at its own expense, but Antecip shall cooperate to the fullest, at Axsome's expense, in the conduct of the defense.

- Source: Antecip - Axsome licensing agreement

In the event that products covered by the Antecip patents incur any sort of liability (for instance due to patient lawsuits following commercialization of AXS-05), Axsome is solely responsible:

Neither Antecip nor the named inventor (Inventor) of the Licensed Patents shall have any liability whatsoever to Axsome or any other person for or on account of any injury, loss, or damage, or any kind of nature, sustained by, or any damage assessed or asserted against, or any other liability incurred by or imposed upon Axsome or any other person, arising out of or in connection with or resulting from (1) the manufacture, use, or sale of any Licensed Product; or (2) any advertising or other promotional activities with respect to any of the foregoing, and Axsome shall hold Antecip and Inventor harmless and indemnify them if any one of them is held liable.

- Source: Antecip - Axsome licensing agreement

Most egregiously, should the licensing agreement be terminated by either party, on top of its IP, Antecip will be entitled to Axsome's regulatory filings, pre-clinical and clinical data, and other relevant information:

Upon termination of this Agreement for any reason Axsome shall, promptly after such termination, transfer to Antecip ownership of all regulatory filings and Regulatory Approvals that relate solely to Licensed Products, deliver to Antecip all pre-clinical and clinical data and information in Axsome's possession or control relating solely to Licensed Products, including for clarity manufacturing data, if any (subject to the last sentence of this Section 10.2), in the same form in which Axsome maintains such data; and deliver to Antecip, in the same form in which Axsome maintains such items, copies of all reports, records, regulatory correspondence and other materials in Axsome's possession or control relating solely to the pre-clinical, clinical development and commercialization of Licensed Products

- Source: Antecip - Axsome licensing agreement

The comical nature of this agreement is on full display as Herriot Tabuteau, MD is sole signatory for both Axsome and Antecip:

Source: Antecip - Axsome licensing agreement

Nature of AXS-05 related IP

Axsome's website states that its "IP portfolio contains over 100 issued patents" without disclosing how much of that IP is in fact held by Antecip. Naturally, investors will be hard-pressed to find any reference to Antecip at all on the Axsome website.

Furthermore, looking at patents & patent applications related to AXS-05, one finds that Antecip has been making extensive use of 'continuation-in-part' ('CIP') filings, which the layperson should understand as amendments to previously granted patents. For instance, the following patent application covering 'bupropion as a modulator of drug activity' reveals an extensive chain of CIPs:

The author wonders whether Axsome considers such CIPs as separated patents and whether the '100 issued patents' cited on the company's website are in fact an exaggeration.

The bupropion-related patents are extremely broad, repetitive and cover areas that are clearly non-essential to Axsome's activities, such as "a method of improving the antitussive properties of dextromethorphan comprising administering bupropion in conjunction with administration of dextromethorphan to a human being in need of treatment for cough". As far as AXS-05 related formulations go, the patents attempt to cover broad ground by describing rather vague bupropion & dex dosing ranges.

Weaknesses in Antecip IP revealed by successful post-grant review challenge

A 'final written decision' was delivered on the basis of a post-grant review of IP held by Antecip regarding the treatment of regional pain syndrome. Challenged by German pharmaceutical company Grünenthal, which generates in excess of $1bn in annual revenues, several claims in Antecip patents were found to be unpatentable:

Source

The essence of the weakness of these Antecip patents around regional pain syndrome, which the author believes carry over to the AXS-05 related patents, is that Antecip may not be able to "reasonably convey[]… that the inventor has possession at that time of the later claimed subject matter", an important notion supported by legal precedent. (Source: final written decision cited above). Such determinations are made on a case-by-case basis, which means that Antecip is able to file such broad/non-specific claims in the first place, presumably in an effort to woo investors with inflated claims around its IP, whereas the essence of these patents and 'CIPs' might be weak and susceptible to successful challenges via post-grant review.

Upcoming catalysts & other indications

A Phase-III readout for AXS-05 in treatment-resistant depression ('TRD') is due this quarter. While encouraging results generated by the Phase-II MDD trial might inspire confidence that the drug will succeed in TRD, too, it is difficult to make such a prediction as TRD is by definition a much harder nut to crack than 'vanilla' MDD. As I will demonstrate, Axsome arguably joins the ranks of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) in stoking investor enthusiasm via data in one indication which are only marginally predictive for success in the more difficult version of the disease where the value proposition for the drug presumably lies.

(Update 1/15/2019: The following discussion was corrected to add important clarification around PhII & PhIII trial design and definition.)

The Phase-II trial in MDD specifically excluded TRD patients:

Source: clinicaltrials.gov

It should also be noted that this Phase-II trial was conducted across a grand total of 4 locations, whereas the SAGE-217 Phase-II trial which enrolled a similar number of patients was conducted across 8 locations. Another company in the depression space that I have covered extensively (and favorably), Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), went as far as recruiting patients with severe PPD across 16 locations. Recruiting across more clinical trial sites implies increased patient diversity and greater decentralization, which in turn increases the odds of generating data across a representative patient sample and strengthening the validity of the dataset.

When considering the above together with the fact that the bupropion arm was under-dosed to begin with, the presumed 'superiority' of AXS-05 over bupropion monotherapy needs to be called into question, and the predictive power of these MDD outcomes for the ongoing TRD trial withers away.

With regards to the latter, AXSM have been diligent in designing the TRD trial in a way that skews outcomes in AXS-05’s favor, as the ongoing Phase-III trial defines TRD as a ‘historical inadequate response to 1 or 2’ antidepressants and a predicted non-response to the active comparator bupropion:

Subjects will be considered to have treatment resistant MDD if they have had a historical inadequate response to 1 or 2 antidepressant treatments and a prospective inadequate response to treatment with bupropion during the open-label, lead-in period.

Source:clinicaltrials.gov

The commonly accepted definition of TRD is failure to respond to 2 distinct prior MDD therapies and competitor Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which we will discuss below, has enrolled patients who failed to respond to up to 5 therapies. By contrast, as CMS note in a report, companies such as AXSM can bank on the relative ambiguity around the 'TRD' term to suggest superior efficacy over existing therapies via the TRD headline all the while recruiting weakly 'treatment resistant' patients. As noted above, this PhIII trial is further rendered meaningless by specifically mandating that 'TRD' patients be predicted to show to inadequate response to comparator arm bupropion.

Should the trial in TRD yield positive data, the same caveat with regards to the compound's weak IP enforceability & the seemingly outrageous licensing arrangement with Antecip would apply. Furthermore, formidable competition is looming in this indication in the form of Allergan's (AGN) Rapastinel, Johnson & Johnson's esketamine as well as Sage's SAGE-217. We will explore a plausible scenario resulting from a combination of overwhelming competition and the Antecip IP arrangement in the next section.

Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKF) subsidiary Avanir was working on a combination of dex and quinidine in MDD and unlike generic Wellbutrin, quinidine is not easily obtained as a standalone. Furthermore, Otsuka benefits from strengthened IP around this combo drug due to the dex component being deuterated:

Incorporation of deuterium into specific positions of the dextromethorphan molecule strengthens the chemical bonds and reduces susceptibility to enzyme cleavage and first pass metabolism, but without altering its pharmacology

Source: Avanir

However, Otsuka appears to have abandoned the MDD program for this dex combo drug while continuing to pursue it in Alzheimer's-related agitation:

Source: Otsuka

The fact that Otsuka appears to have abandoned a dex combination therapy for TRD which benefits from a comparatively strong IP & high enforceability hardly bodes well for AXS-05's POS in this indication.

AXSM is also developing AXS-05 in Alzheimer's-related agitation (AD-A), thus mirroring the Otsuka/Avanir development strategy. AD-A is a near intractable condition which most recently saw Intra-Cellular Therapies' (ITCI) lumateperone fail, as many others before it have. The AXSM trial in this indication originally featured 2 comparator arms, one being placebo and the other being bupropion. An independent data monitoring committee recommended no additional patients be enrolled in the bupropion arm of the trial, which is not exactly encouraging for AXS-05 unless one presumes that only the dex component has therapeutic potential in this indication, or that AXS-05 exhibits unique synergistic effects that go beyond increasing the bioavailability of dex. While the company makes such claims, I would caution that the design of the Phase-II MDD trial, which I feel is skewed, makes it difficult to make such inference from data generated to date.

Another large-market indication AXSM are chasing is smoking cessation. Both Glaxo and Pfizer (PFE) are marketing approved therapies for this indication and it is this author's estimation that the rise of e-cigarettes as a tobacco alternative, epitomized by Juul (JUUL), on top of existing tobacco alternatives (nicotine patches, nicotine chewing gum) is indicative of limited commercial opportunity for new pharmacological treatments for this condition. To be commercially viable, AXS-05 would have to demonstrate benefit above and beyond drugs that are already approved & marketed by Big Pharma in this indication.

As in TRD, it stands to reason that generic wellbutrin + dex would be tried first by many physicians & patients in Alzheimer's-related agitation and smoking cessation before moving onto branded AXS-05.

Competition in treatment-resistant depression

Seeing how the 200% jump in share price was linked to the Phase-II readout in MDD, it appears reasonable to deduce that the majority of AXSM's current Mcap is linked to AXS-05's prospects in TRD and as a result, an exploration of the emerging competitive landscape in this indication appears crucial.

It should be noted that it is unclear whether the Phase-III trial set to read out this quarter, even if successful, would be sufficient to support approval in this indication. Competing products, which we will discuss below, have completed or are in the process of completing several Phase-III trials in support of their new drug application ('NDA') in MDD and TRD.

JNJ Esketamine

The most formidable emerging competitor in the TRD space is Johnson & Johnson's esketamine. JnJ's esketamine benefits from two FDA breakthrough therapy designations, first in TRD and second in MDD with imminent risk of suicide. JnJ have submitted an NDA for this drug on the basis of no less than five pivotal Phase-III trials in TRD:

The NDA is based on five pivotal Phase 3 studies of esketamine nasal spray in patients with treatment-resistant depression: three short-term studies, one withdrawal maintenance of effect study, and one long-term safety study. Data from these studies demonstrate that treatment with esketamine nasal spray plus a newly initiated oral antidepressant compared to placebo nasal spray plus a newly initiated antidepressant was associated with rapid reduction of depressive symptoms and delayed time to relapse of symptoms of depression.5,6 The long-term safety study showed that the esketamine doses studied were generally tolerated, with no new safety signals with dosing up to 52 weeks, compared to data from the short-term esketamine studies.7 The short-term esketamine Phase 3 study in adults with treatment-resistant depression included a newly initiated oral antidepressant in both the control and placebo groups.5

Thus, JnJ's development program in TRD has been extremely thorough and upon Esketamine's approval, will have generated substantial data which the company can and will leverage upon the drug's launch to drive widespread adoption. Branded esketamine will further benefit from the existing 'buzz' around ketamine as an alternative therapy for TRD, practiced in a legal grey area in so-called 'ketamine clinics'. JnJ's breakthrough-designated product, once FDA-approved, would bring this practice out of the shadows and into medical mainstream on the basis of extensive late-stage clinical datasets.

A sixth Phase-III is ongoing in MDD with imminent risk of suicide, where the drug obtained its second breakthrough therapy designation. Esketamine would be the very first drug approved in this specific indication.

We already showed that the oral drug SAGE-217 induced significantly higher rates of remission, and did so much faster, than AXS-05 in a similar Phase-II trial. What about JnJ's esketamine? The data generated in these 5 Phase-III trials are generally positive and without any doubt suggestive of esketamine's efficacy in this indication. John Carrol of Endpoints News discusses the esketamine data package here and here. While an in-depth discussion of the esketamine data generated to date would exceed the remit of this analysis, here are a few key takeaways:

esketamine nasal spray acts very rapidly (within hours)

(within hours) leads to higher response and remission rates than a strong active comparator arm in one Phase-III trial

than a strong active comparator arm in one Phase-III trial In another Phase-III trial, demonstrated that patients treated with esketamine + baseline antidepressants avoided relapse at a much higher rate than patients treated with a placebo nasal spray + baseline antidepressants:

About one in four (26.7%) of the stable remitters in the esketamine arm experienced a relapse compared to 45.3% of the placebo group (p=0.003) - a strongly positive outcome. It's particularly significant that the researchers were able to track long-term responses for a drug known for its ephemeral impact.

Source: Endpoints News

While some have highlighted that a low dose of the drug tested in elderly patients narrowly missed statistical significance, the overall data package generated by JnJ is very robust despite several shortcomings and I have a high degree of confidence that esketamine will be approved in TRD later this year.

AGN Rapastinel

Summary of JnJ esketamine and AGN Rapastinel Phase-III trials. Source: Jefferies

Allergan is testing IV drug rapastinel in a similarly robust late-stage clinical program as a treatment for MDD. Like esketamine, Rapastinel benefits from breakthrough therapy designation, albeit not in TRD specifically. As with esketamine, a particularly rapid onset of efficacy has been noted for Rapastinel:

The Breakthrough Therapy designation was based on preclinical and preliminary clinical evidence for rapastinel, which supports a rapid (within 1 day) and sustained antidepressant effect over the course of the Phase II studies.

Source: Allergan

This extremely rapid onset of efficacy distinguishes both Rapastinel and esketamine from existing and prospective depression treatments, hence my emphasis on these two products. While Rapastinel is not being explicitly tested in TRD trials, it stands to reason that the drug, if approved, will also and perhaps foremost be marketed in this indication given the suitability of rapid onset therapies under medical supervision - esketamine cannot be administered in an unsupervised outpatient setting due to the molecule's scheduling and rapastinel is a relatively inconvenient IV - for seriously depressed patients who have failed or responded insufficiently to several lines of prior therapy.

When due consideration is given to the above, it becomes evident that AXS-05 risks competing against the following in TRD:

Esketamine which demonstrates extremely rapid onset of efficacy and which is backed by an extremely robust late-stage development program and JNJ's commercial infrastructure

Rapastinel which also demonstrate very rapid onset of efficacy

SAGE-217 which demonstrates excellent remission rates at week 2 and which is a convenient oral drug

The author believes that esketamine will be approved for TRD by mid-2019 and that the POS of successful Phase-III readouts in MDD for rapastinel and SAGE-217 are above 50%, based on their Phase-II data in MDD and supplemental data as available. Thus, the author believes that AXS-05, if indeed approved at some point in the future for TRD, will have marginal therapeutic value when therapies with far swifter onset of efficacy, higher rates of remission & distinct MOAs are available. Furthermore, looking at the MDD and TRD programs of reputable players in the pharmaceutical industry, it stands to reason that positive data from a single ongoing Phase-III trial will be insufficient to support an NDA in TRD.

Thus, prudent assumptions generate the following scenario:

POS in TRD is low

if the ongoing Phase-III trial in TRD yields positive data, additional studies may nevertheless be required to support an NDA

if approved, AXS-05 could see its IP challenged

if approved, AXS-05 would be likely to face competition from drugs with major competitive advantages such as much faster onset of efficacy & distinct MOA

if approved, AXS-05 would be likely to face competition from drugs backed by sponsors with existing, global commercial infrastructure and top-notch medical affairs teams

'going it alone' would require significant (>$100m) additional investment from AXSM shareholders and such investor support may be in short supply given lacklustre commercial prospects

in the event that AXSM fails to pursue "Commercially Reasonable Efforts" to develop AXS-05, for instance in the face of slim odds of commercial success, all rights to AXS-05 as well as additional assets such as clinical data and regulatory approval would revert to the shell company Antecip, controlled by AXSM's CEO.

Financials & Investor opportunity

Most recently, AXSM had $15m in cash vs. a $8m quarterly cash burn (Source). While the company's opportunistic use of its ATM facility has increased cash by $23m, it should be clear that further dilution is near-inevitable by year-end if the company continues to expand its clinical work.

The company has a $20m loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank ('SVB'), from which the first $10m tranche has been drawn down and this loan agreement has recently been expanded by a further $4m.

We believe that AXSM shares have the potential to revert to a trading range between $2.5-4 prior to the Phase-III readout in TRD expected this quarter, a high-risk catalyst with low POS as laid out above. Furthermore, negative or ambiguous results generated by this trial would almost certainly lead to a pronounced sell-off in share price, perhaps around or below $1. Conversely, unexpectedly positive results in TRD would generate upside and there could be a run-up into TRD results, albeit possibly from lower levels than current SP. An intricate rNPV model and scenario analysis are made superfluous by the extraordinary weaknesses exhibited in areas of IP, potential conflicts of interest, clinical trial design and commercial prospects. Instead, the dynamics of AXSM shares are largely determined by 'animal spirits', with positive sentiment set to wane once the lack of a value proposition becomes clear to prematurely euphoric investors, or once traders simply move on. Per interactivebrokers.com, only 150k shares are currently available for borrowing. Investors may want to consider put options as an alternative to short sales in order to capitalize on an anticipated decline in AXSM share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.