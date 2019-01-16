The Power Of Cash Flow With Darren McCammon (Podcast)

And we can't help but touch on Canopy Growth and the growing marijuana sector.

There's a value in having a steady income stream as the market sells off from a psychological perspective as well.

Darren McCammon joins the Marketplace Roundtable to discuss the importance of yields - both directly from dividends and from cash flows throughout the business.

Investing is simple, if not easy. Study companies that you can understand and that have promise for the future. Buy their shares at reasonable prices (or better). Sell them when the story changes. You can distill this further to three things: read about companies, industries, and trends, find an investing approach that works for you, and control your emotions around buying and selling stocks.

These things are connected, as Darren McCammon discusses on this week's Marketplace Roundtable podcast. The author of Cash Flow Kingdom, Darren is focused on how cash coming in will then go out to investors. He points out that when markets hit the sell button en masse, like in Q4, the value of a regular dividend is also in keeping investors rational and focused on the long term. Even further behind that is the steady cash flow that can support dividends and support the growth of the company going forward.

Getting comfortable with a company's cash flow situation isn't easy. McCammon talked with Steve Brown on January 8th about the due diligence needed to withstand the psychological pressure of a market downturn and to take advantage. He also shares a few long-term theses, including the marijuana sector and the natural gas/LNG trade play. Click the play button above to listen to the full conversation.

Topics covered:

1:30 minute mark - Cash flow through your portfolio in different ways

2:45 - The importance of knowing yourself, and the value of a regular dividend in bumpy times, for example Q4 2018

8:00 - What does 2019 hold, given the gridlock in Washington?

10:45 - The case for Teekay LNG Preferred B (TGP.PB)

13:00 - The case for Canopy Growth (CGC) and the changing marijuana sector

21:45 - Keeping your head when the market sells off, and the value of negative articles

27:00 - The back and forth of Energy Transfer (ET)

30:00 - Top ideas for 2019 - the natural gas and LNG play

You can check out more on Darren's top ideas for 2019 here.

