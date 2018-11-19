I've talked about San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) occasionally as part of my IMF portfolio that I post trades and updates for in real time here at Seeking Alpha. I've been a buyer of SJT stock on dips dating back to 2016 as a more conservative way to play an eventual rebound in the price of natural gas.

From the get-go, it's important to see that there are two ways of viewing this royalty trust. One is as a trading vehicle to take advantage of short-term natural gas price swings and some yield-hungry dividend chasers that tend to over-amplify moves to both the up and downside. The other way of treating it is as a long-term investment where the expected cash flows are expected to significantly exceed your cost basis, providing a long-lived income stream at an attractive price.

I predominately own SJT stock for the second reason. However, at this fire sale price, it's worth considering taking a trading position in SJT stock as well. All signs point to this moving substantially higher in coming months.

Not A Normal E&P Company

To start off, let's consider that this is not a normal exploration company. It is simply a pass-through entity to collect funds. It was established in 1980 and collects 75% of net proceeds - profits - from its subject interests within the royalty trust's land holdings. It's important to note that the subject interest is defined as the land - not the existing wells - thus entitling the royalty trust to take part in the proceeds from new or recompleted wells on its properties. As of the most recent annual report, it is essentially a pure play on natural gas with 97% of revenues coming from that product.

The trust's properties are entirely located within three counties of northeastern New Mexico. According to the latest 10-k, currently, the trust has interests as follows:

According to the information provided by Burlington and Hilcorp, there were, as of December 31, 2017, 4,376 gross (829.8 net) wells on the properties underlying the Subject Interests, calculated on a well bore basis and not including multiple completions as separate wells, of which approximately 980 gross (281.9 net) wells were multiple completion wells, resulting in a total of 5,430 gross (1,143.6) completions.

Here is a map giving an overview of the trust's holdings and the general geology of northwestern New Mexico:

Source: SJT website

SJT has no operations, debt, or anything else a normal E&P company has to worry about. The whole business is just a trustee sending money from Hilcorp (the field operator) to shareholders each month.

SJT makes for a great trading stock in large part due to its simplicity. The lack of business operations makes it much easier to deal with. There's no risk of CEO incompetence, a bad M&A deal, or other such executional pitfalls. Hilcorp, the field operator, takes the lion's share of the risk in terms of operations, safety, natural gas pricing, new well development, and so on. SJT simply collects a portion of the revenue stream.

Hilcorp, for those unfamiliar, is a large private energy company with operations in nine states. It is presently on a rapid growth streak, with its thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day output tripling since 2013:

Source: Hilcorp website.

It's important to note that there still is some operational risk. Accidents can happen. Hilcorp could drill uneconomic wells, which would reduce the royalty trust's distributions going forward. And so on. But the trust takes much less risk than the actual operator.

I first became bullish on SJT with the stock around $6.75 and natural gas at $3 several years ago. Since then, SJT has enjoyed several positive developments. The most notable of these was the then-field operator, ConocoPhillips (COP), selling the property to Hilcorp. Hilcorp has more investment plans for the property, and the drilling of new wells will extend the life of SJT's reserves.

There's one important facet to SJT that I think many traders fail to fully appreciate. From SJT's 10-K we see that:

Proceeds from production in the first month are generally received by Hilcorp in the second month, the net proceeds attributable to the Royalty are paid by Hilcorp to the Trustee in the third month, and distribution by the Trustee to the Unit Holders is made in the fourth month.

Due to the delay between production and dividends, it creates further trading opportunities. When prices spike (or slump), it won't be reflected in SJT's payout for several months. As you can see, it takes close to four months for a change in natural gas prices to be fully reflected in SJT's monthly dividend payment. That allows traders to position themselves accordingly before the payout news hits. You wouldn't believe it, but it's true: there appears to be a large number of people that buy and sell these royalty trusts simply on changes in the monthly dividend and the all-important annualized yield.

Generally, natural gas prices are fairly stable most of the year, so payouts tend to be pretty even as well. So when yield hunters see a big jump or dip in the payout, they think something dramatic has changed, when oftentimes it's just short-term weather-related issues that will revert. There's a big difference between natural gas plunging because fracking causes oversupply (a long-term change) and it plunging because of a mild winter (not important beyond a few months of payouts).

Last year's spike in SJT was even crazier; the stock soared to above $10, largely, it appears, due to yield hunters not realizing that the large one-off dividend payout was due to proceeds from a lawsuit rather than ongoing gas production. San Juan had a legal dispute with the field's prior operator, Burlington/ConocoPhillips over the amount of payment it was due, and won a $7.5 million settlement. This amounted to more than 16 cents per SJT share, and led to one unusually large monthly dividend payment in October 2017 as the lawsuit's proceeds were distributed to shareholders. For more information, see the Legal Proceedings section of SJT's 10-K here.

Natural Gas' Recent Spike: Implications For SJT

What does the recent price spike in natural gas mean for SJT? It's important to remember that Hilcorp - and in turn SJT - receives the price of natural gas in New Mexico, not nationally. This price can, and frequently does, fluctuate significantly compared to national prices. Please note that this basin is primarily in New Mexico and is not subject to the disastrously low pricing that some parts of Texas have been getting.

Here's a data source with the info on the price that San Juan gets for its gas. This isn't exactly what SJT receives but it is much closer to reality than the national quoted figure. For 2018 year-to-date through September 30, SJT averaged $1.80 per unit of produced natural gas, which comes up pretty close to what you'd estimate from looking at this chart:

As you can see, the price can move dramatically in brief periods, even more so than national prices due to local imbalances. In this case, after slumping earlier this fall, San Juan gas spiked up to $4 on a couple of occasions. That's largely in line with the national move, before falling back - as gas did nationally as well:

It's hard to say exactly why the price spiked so much late last year and if that sort of spike will reassert itself before winter weather season ends. We do know some hedge funds blew up as a result of the dramatic November move. OptionSellers.com, for example, ran a hedge fund that appears to have lost $150 million and left its clients $35.3 million in debt due to bets against oil and gas price volatility.

In an extreme move, a lot of trading becomes forced as folks such as Mr. Cordier, the founder of OptionSellers, had to unwind their positions at any cost. This tends to cause prices to overreact. Natural gas probably wouldn't have gotten nearly that close to $5 in the absence of overlevered traders who had to bail on their positions.

That said, there's been a long running hedge fund trade of owning crude oil and shorting natural gas. Position sizing on it had gotten extreme. Whenever a trade works, be it volatility shorting, buying FAANG stocks, or whatnot, people tend to overdo it. Eventually though, crowded trades often lead to this sort of disastrous reversal:

UNG data by YCharts

As you can see, all the net gains of owning oil and shorting natural gas against it - which had been rather sizable - disappeared in the space of a month.

Going forward, we should expect oil and natural gas to have less speculative interest as market participants who just got burned will avoid the arena for a while. We saw that with the VIX in 2018. After the huge February spike, much of the volatility shorting community was wiped out. I expect a similar result for oil and gas pricing where volatility dies down with some of the more speculative players now removed from the arena.

SJT Outlook: $7.50 Ahead

A more tranquil price of natural gas is hardly bad news for SJT stock. At $3 natural gas, should that price be sustained, the trust should generate ~60 cents a year in dividends, based on past performance. In 2017, for example, natural gas sat around the $3 mark nationally all year and SJT produced ~5 cents/month of dividends on average excluding the one-off gains from resolving a lawsuit in its favor. A similar return in 2019 would result in a ~12% yield based on the current share price.

Given that SJT was a $7 stock with nat gas around where it was trading prior to this run-up, it certainly doesn't make much sense for SJT to be at $5 now. SJT got a major upgrade with Hilcorp taking over the field from ConocoPhillips, and that move alone will likely extend the life of production out of the asset for many years. ConocoPhillips drilled no new wells nor did any well recompletions in its final year managing the property while Hilcorp is already working on increasing output. From the latest SJT 10-Q, we find that:

Natural gas production from the Subject Interests increased approximately 33% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and approximately 29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to the same periods in 2017, respectively. Production has increased primarily due to Hilcorp’s successful recompletion, workover and reactivation program. Hilcorp continues to find high quality downhole projects and surface facility optimizations which grow rate and reserves.

It's important to note that SJT's reserves often go up despite production due to the drilling of new wells and changes in gas and oil prices (changes in oil and gas prices make certain reserves economic or uneconomic to produce). It's far too simplistic to say the trust has X reserves left and produced at Y rate and thus will terminate in Z year. The trust has been operating since 1980 and has consistently extended its operating life. Interestingly, when the trust was founded, it was estimated that it had 15 years of reserves, thus giving it a lifespan to 1995.

Here we are in 2019. In any case, proven reserves are on the rise again in recent years, up 30% since 2015 (as far as I know, there are no updated reserve numbers until the next 10-K comes out later this year):

Source: SJT 10-K

As it is, going forward, expect dividends of around 5 cents a month most months with recent natural gas prices, with the strong possibility of significantly higher distributions over the next couple months thanks to the recent spike in natural gas prices. It's worth noting that SJT's dividend has been below 5 cents in recent months. There are several reasons for this. For one, natural gas prices tend to be lower outside of winter months as was the case this past year. Two, SJT was receiving significantly under the national average price for natural gas. And three, Hilcorp accidentally overcharged San Juan for capital expenditures causing it to omit a dividend one month and then pay an unusually large one in October once the money was recovered.

Remember that the dividends take 3-4 months to filter through from field production so we should start seeing these higher payments shortly, even though the price spike has, at least for now, passed. We can see how this works in practice from looking at the last distribution announcement which was issued December 20:

Compass Bank, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) (the “Trust”) (NYSE:SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) of $1,125,838.13 or $0.024155 per Unit, based primarily upon production during the month of October 2018, subject to certain adjustments by the operator of the Trust’s subject interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. (“Hilcorp”), for prior months. The distribution is payable January 15, 2019, to Unit Holders of record as of December 31, 2018.

As you can see, the production that primarily occurred in October doesn't actually pay out to shareholders until January 15. Thus, the price spike, which largely occurred in November, will be reflected in the next distribution announcement, which should occur within the next week. That payout will, in turn, happen in February.

Once we see nicely higher dividend payouts announced, that should set the way for retail buying interest to come into the stock. I also think SJT was indiscriminately dumped along with the other energy-related names at the end of last year with oil plunging and people wanting the whole sector off their books. SJT was a natural place for people to go tax loss selling if they lumped the trust in with a plunging energy sector more broadly.

Conclusion: An Attractive Opportunity For Both Traders And Long-Term Investors

Regardless, I expect SJT to work its way higher, with $7.50 arriving later this year. There's plenty of upside at today's price: