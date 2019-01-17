Kennedy-Wilson Offers Income And Substantial Appreciation Potential
Top Idea
|About: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)
by: Tim Travis
Summary
Kennedy-Wilson yields 4.4%, with potential for further increases over the next few years as development projects come online.
Kennedy-Wilson has exposure to some of the most attractive global real estate markets from an income and demographics point of view.
NOI CAGR should be in the high single-digits combined from same-store growth and development projects coming online.
At T&T Capital Management, we employ a deep value investment philosophy. It is extremely exciting when we find a management team that shares that approach in its capital allocation practices. In the last eighteen months