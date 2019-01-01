Each year the order battle between the world’s biggest jet maker, Boeing (BA), and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) attracts a lot of attention. Both jet makers manage to sell and deliver hundreds of jets each year and that can and should be considered a sign of forward robust demand.

In this report, AeroAnalysis International will have a look at the Airbus sales in 2018. We won’t be comparing the Airbus sales with the Boeing sales in this piece, because we think the sales figures themselves are interesting enough to have a closer look at in an isolated view. If we would mix in the Boeing numbers as well, it would become an article focusing too much on one company’s sales versus the other’s. That is something that we will do in another report.

It will not be a simple summary of the numbers, because a lot more observations can be made that are far more important than the numbers. We will also be looking at dollar values (list price and discounted prices), because the unit tallies do not take into account the difference between a wide body sale and single aisle sale. In the order tally, you just lump the numbers and disregard that a wide body jets has a price 2-3 times higher than that of a single aisle aircraft.

In this report, we will drill down from gross to net orders to list price to market value.

Net orders

Table 1: Airbus Gross orders and adjustment for cancellations (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

What we see in Table 1 is that Airbus’s order inflow was heavily focused on single aisle jets. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, since most growth and demand exists in the single aisle segment with strong demand from Asian customers. Airbus received a total of 84 cancellations or a cancellation rate of 10%. This might seem huge but standard practice is to express the cancellation rate in terms of full backlog since aircraft ordered in previous years are also cancelled and fully attributing this to a specific year skews the numbers. Currently Airbus has 7,577 aircraft in backlog after cancellations. This means that the cancellation rate was around 1%, lower than the 5 to 6 percent which is typical. We’ve seen cancellations being quite a bit lower than the historic average in recent years, signalling strong demand and continued commitment from customers. Net orders for Airbus were 747 units, lower than the numbers of deliveries in 2018. This means that Airbus’s backlog declined in 2018.

Airbus A220

As the C series effective became an Airbus program dubbed the Airbus A220, Airbus has started logging sales for the Airbus A220 in 2018. Customers for the aircraft during the year were start up Moxy Airways with 60 jets on orders, JetBlue (JBLU) also with 60 orders and Delta Air Lines exercising options for 15 jets. This brought the number of net orders to 135. Interesting to note is that in the first year of the Airbus A220, the aircraft already made up for almost 20% of the sales.

Airbus A320ceo/neo

2018 was a challenging year for the Airbus A320. Due to engine shortages, Airbus A320neo deliveries were delayed. This, however, had no material impact on the Airbus A320neo program despite some investors expecting that the problems would trigger a wave of cancellations. There were some orders for the current engine option, because some airlines needed to fill the capacity shortage arose due to delays in the delivery schedule for the Airbus A320neo. In terms of net orders, Airbus ended the year with 676 net orders for the Airbus A220 and Airbus A320neo which can hardly be called a bad thing.

Airbus A330

A program that seemed to be having a bit more trouble accumulating sales was the Airbus A330 and more particularly, the Airbus A330neo. The Airbus A330neo aims to compete with the Boeing 787, but hasn’t shown convincing sales thus far. Hawaiian Airlines (HA) dropped its order for the Airbus A330-800 and another customer stepped away from 4 orders for the Airbus A330-900. It was not all bad for Airbus though, Delta Air Lines (DAL) seems to be liking the neo and ordered an addition 10 units and unidentified customer also ordered 10 units while Kuwait Airways ordered 8 A330-800s bringing the net number for the A330neo to 18 units. Admittedly, not a high number but it’s better than nothing. For the A330ceo there 9 incremental orders including 4 Airbus A330-200s to be converted to freighter aircraft. Airbus net order number for the entire program was 27, which unlikely is the order numbers that Airbus had been hoping for when it launched the Airbus A330neo and marketed it as a Dreamliner killer. The road is still long and the Airbus A330 replacement cycle has yet to steam up so we are hoping to see Airbus being more successful selling the jet in the future.

Airbus A350

The Airbus A350 program received 62 gross orders, 25 from Turkish Airlines, 10 from Sichuan Airlines and the remainder from undisclosed customers. Unidentified customers often tend to be Chinese customers. Given that China accounts for a big number of deliveries in the coming decades, we consider these sales to be positive. The gross order inflow was appreciable, but some disappointing events for the program were a cancellation from American Airlines (AAL) which ordered 22 Airbus A350-900s but ended up selecting the Boeing 787 and Delta Air Lines (DAL) deferring some of its Airbus A350 deliveries. Airbus has been trying to gain sales momentum in North America, but it seems that in 2018 things fell apart for the jet maker. We believe the Airbus A350 is a very capable aircraft, maybe even ‘too capable’ for some airlines but don’t consider the net orders of 40 units to be a red flag at this stage. What we are more interested in is to see going forward is whether Airbus can successfully pitch the Airbus A350-1000 as a Boeing 777-300ER replacement.

Airbus A380

Early in 2018, Emirates committed to 20 firm orders and 16 options. We already determined that this order would allow some customers to cancel their order and that is also what happened. Virgin Atlantic stepped away from its order for 6 superjumbos, while an unidentified customer which ordered 10 units was removed from the order book leaving Airbus with 4 orders net in the year. We don’t consider these cancellations to be a big loss since these orders were already never likely to be filled.

Order value

We’ve now done a quick analysis of the numbers per program, the interesting question however is how valuable all these orders are. We’ve inserted the net numbers in our proprietary pricing model and came with the results as tabulated below.

Table 2: Net order value Airbus orders 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

figures in $ millions

What we see is that in total, Airbus’s aircraft sales net of cancellations can be valued $40.5B. 66% of this value comes from single aisle sales while the remaining 34% comes from wide body sales. Just one percent of the value comes from military products derived from commercial aircraft and there was no value attributable to freighter sales.

The catalog value of the aircraft sales are $100B signalling a healthy 57% discount for the jets that Airbus sold during the year.

Conclusion

Compared to last year, net orders decreases by 362 units. That shouldn’t come as a surprise since last year the figures were heavily impacted by the largest ever single order probably as an homage to John Leahy, who had an impressive sales career at Airbus. Nevertheless, we think that even with lower sales value and lower net orders Airbus had an ‘OK’ year. Airbus’s sales method has been under investigation and amid management changes we do believe that it has been a struggle to finalize orders. Airbus’s aircraft sales for 2018 signal another year in which airlines and lessors are willing to commit to aircraft, which signals that they are expecting continued growth in demand for air travel but with some pressure on Airbus’s ability to finalize sales.