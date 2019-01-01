I suppose that relative to the perpetually optimistic sell-side, I’m bearish on the semiconductor sector over the next 12-24 months, but I believe the share price of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) (or “STM”) is now pricing in a truly frightening level of pessimism about the near-term outlook for the industry. STM will certainly face stiff competition from companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), ON Semiconductor (ON), Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY), Cypress (CY), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) in the coming years, but I believe the company’s strong position in MCU, power management, and sensing is being underrated now, not to mention the possibility for future volume-driven margin gains.

I think STMicroelectronics should be more fairly valued in the range of $17.50 to $21.50, a wide range to be sure, but one reflects the consistent gap between longer-term adjusted discounted free cash flow (which tends to produce lower targets) and the short-term multiples-based approaches that are typically more commonly-used on the Street.

Content Wins Should Help In 2019

I’ve been writing about a worsening outlook for chip stocks for about six or seven months now, as I’ve been expecting a “hard landing” from the record lead-times seen across the semiconductor industry, not to mention slower activity in autos, handsets, and industrial end-markets (with the latter driven in part by trade-related nervousness in China). With all of that in play, I think there’s a better than average chance that the semiconductor industry could see a relatively rare down year in 2019, and certainly there are numerous stocks in the sector pricing in a pretty ugly corrective cycle (STM included).

I believe, though, that STM may fare a little better than most in 2019 on the strength of content wins in the auto and handset markets. STM has been winning business with auto OEMs/suppliers in power management (a strong area for the company), microcontrollers (or MCUs), and ADAS-related products like radar. With growth in silicon carbide (or SiC) chips into the auto industry in particular, I believe STM may be able to offset growing unit volume headwinds (China’s vehicle market, for instance, has seen double-digit declines in unit growth recently).

In the handset market, STM has Apple’s (AAPL) 3D front-facing iPhone business, and the company also won an NFC/eSim slot from NXP. All told, STM’s bill of materials with Apple has increased to about $7/unit. While Apple’s weak iPhone sales certainly crimp the value of these wins, it should still amount to a worthwhile tailwind for the business in 2019.

I do expect STMicroelectronics to see headwinds across the business in 2019, though, as the company generates about a third of its sales from the auto market and another 20% or so from industrial end-markets. That industrial end-market exposure is diverse building controls, security, medical, power, and energy, but factory automation is likely the biggest portion (I say “likely”, as I’ve never seen the company break out its industrial business in detail). As a host of companies have warned, and likely will reiterate in this earnings cycle, industrial automation demand is slowing as companies pull in their capex spending on growing macro concerns.

Strong Positions For The Future

There are multiple parts of the STM story that I expect to generate value in the coming years, including the company’s growing MCU business, its opportunities with SiC, and its auto content growth opportunities.

STM claims the #2 position in general purpose MCUs behind Infineon, but the company has been gaining traction in 32-bit MCUs with its STM32 family. In addition to easier programmability from using ARM’s Cortex IP, STM has built a strong software and support ecosystem and the STM32 offers some interesting customization/configuration options with respect to processing speed, power consumption, and so on. I believe STM has been taking share from Microchip (MCHP) in non-automotive applications and from Renesas in automotive, but I’d note that market share reports can vary quite significantly from vendor to vendor.

I expect STM to leverage its strong MCU position to benefit from the growth opportunities offered by IoT – both in consumer settings and industrial settings. STM has a lot to offer in terms of MCU functionality and programmability, though I do wonder to what extent STM’s weaker position in wireless connectivity will limit its share potential – while STM has a much stronger position in MCUs than Silicon Labs (SLAB) and Cypress, STM doesn’t compare nearly as well in connectivity (and it leads me to wonder if STM could look at acquiring either of those businesses at some point).

Silicon carbide power semiconductors could be highly disruptive to the market over the next five to 10 years, and along with Infineon and ON, STM has put itself on the leading edge (at least in terms of real production capacity). Tesla (TSLA) already uses STM’s SiC MOSFETs and these chip could drive $500 of incremental content with hybrid/EV auto OEMs, not to mention meaningful opportunities on the industrial side.

Manufacturing SiC chips is not simple (access to substrate is a limiting factor, and wafer costs are about 10x normal silicon), but the problems are not unsolvable. What’s more, the benefits to customers are substantial. STM has estimated that every $1 spent on SiC in industrial end-markets (powering drives and other factory automation systems) could generate $150 in lifetime energy savings. In cars, SiC power chips can reduce battery size requirements, reduce cooling and insulation requirements, and halve charging times, as SiC chips are far more efficient than silicon IGBTs. Although Infineon has a strong position here as well (they’re the only ones with a trench SiC MOSFET ready to go for the auto market now), STM is working on closing this gap, and I believe they’ll be there within a year or two – well ahead of the big ramp in hybrid/EV launches.

Last and not least is STM’s ongoing leverage to auto semiconductor content growth. Cars built today in the U.S., Europe, and Japan have around $400 to $450 of chip content onboard, but mild hybrids will need more than $100 in incremental content (largely from traction inverters) and battery electrics will need even more (inverters, chargers, and so on). Add in growing ADAS/autonomous driving content, infotainment, and other power/electrification needs, and the chip content of cars could easily double over the next 10 to 15 years.

There is, and will be, fierce competition for auto content, but STM is starting from a good position. STM is a credible number two in auto power semiconductors (behind Infineon) and in the top four in auto MCUs, as well as boasting about 30% share in its addressed part of ADAS (with Infineon and NXPI).

The Outlook

I think 2019 will be a tough year for the industry, but I expect mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth from STM, underpinned by growth in autos, factory automation, and IoT. Although STM doesn’t have a particularly good historical record where margins are concerned, I believe the past is not prologue in this case, as I think management has smartened up and shown a much greater willingness to exit less-promising business. STM will still invest for growth (as in the SiC business), but the long-term rewards have to be there. A higher than average mix of direct sales likely explains a higher SG&A ratio relative to peers like Infineon, ON, Renesas, Microchip, and NXP, and I expect the R&D ratio to stay in the mid-teens, but I do believe the ramp of new wins can and will drive improved gross margins from a richer mix (premium-priced new products) and improved fab utilization.

I’m expecting STM to generate improving FCF margins over time, creeping into the double-digits in a few years, and that may be the riskiest part of my model, as it is a meaningful bump from the past 10 years. I believe the company’s strong and leverageable positions in MCUs, power semiconductors, 3D sensing, and other products will drive it, but it is nevertheless a risk.

Discounting those cash flows back gives me a fair value today in the high teens. Chip stocks aren’t typically traded on the base of cash flow, though, and I also use a margin-driven EV/revenue approach. STM’s margins should support a fair value of over $20 today, but clearly the market is nowhere close to that level now. To my way of thinking, then, this is either a case of peaking pessimism or an expectation of a significant plunge in margins next year; operating margin would need to fall to around 8% next year to drive today’s share price under normal valuation conditions.

The Bottom Line

Investors are spoiled for choice these days in the semiconductor space, with a lot of once-expensive stocks now trading at attractive valuations. I’ve been holding off on investing right now as I think there could still be some downside to expectations and I wanted to finish going through my research to-do list, but STM has emerged as a very promising candidate. Although STM competes with some well-run and well-placed rivals, I like this company’s outlook for the next three to five years and today’s share price seems too low to me.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.