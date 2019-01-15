Boeing Is A Long-Term Play

Approval of the Embraer deal

Last Thursday Brazilian government approved Embraer's (ERJ) deal to sell 80% of its commercial aviation business to Boeing (BA) for $4.2B. Earlier in December Embraer agreed to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing for $4.2 billion, but it required the go-ahead from Brazilian government. The proposed deal will have to be approved by Embraer's private shareholders.

Key drivers

In the meantime, Boeing is demonstrating good business fundamentals. Latest quarter Revenue increase was driven by higher services and defense contract volume. EPS increase was driven by strong Commercial Airplane performance and a lower tax rate, primarily related to federal income tax audit settlements, partially offset by charges related to planned investments in the newly-awarded T-X Trainer and MQ-25 unmanned aircraft and cost growth on the KC-46 Tanker. During the quarter Boeing generated $4.6 billion of operating cash and repurchased $2.5 billion of Boeing stock and paid $1 billion in dividends, reflecting a 20% increase in dividends per share from last year. The dividend yield is 2.51%, which is low if you compare it against Lockheed or some other competitors, but the potential for price return is substantial. Combining all the factors, Boeing is a long-term buy.

Performance by Segment

Commercial Airplanes generated revenue of $15.3 billion in Q3, reflecting 190 deliveries, with operating margins of 13.2%. This was driven by 171 net new airplane orders worth of $13 billion, adding to its backlog of more than 5,800 airplanes valued at $413 billion. In Q3 the firm has delivered 138 737s and captured more than 630 net new orders YTD. The 737 program is making progress on its recovery plans to overcome supply chain challenges with 61 aircraft delivered in September, an improvement from July and August. In the 787 program the firm is making improvements in first-pass quality and champion times being set across-the-board. Boeing expects to start flight testing for its 777X program in 2019 and deliver the first 777X in 2020. This was a stellar performance by Boeing. But there’s more than that.

source: Earnings slide

Although small in contribution, Defense, Space & Security (BDS) showed improvements too. Q3 revenue was $5.7 billion, reflecting higher volume across its business, including government satellites, Tanker, F-18, and weapons, but Operating margins were negative 4.3% primarily due to charges related to planned investments in the T-X and the MQ-25 programs. The T-X is the Next Generation trainer providing the U.S. Air Force with advanced training capabilities which presents a $40 billion multi-decade platform and services opportunity. The firm has flight tested two all-new production-ready T-X jets with 71 flight tests having been completed to-date.

On the other hand, the MQ-25 is the U.S. Navy's first operational carrier-based unmanned aircraft, giving unparalleled futuristic features. The firm has an MQ-25 prototype aircraft currently in ground testing that is being prepared for first flight. Current milestones for BDS in the quarter included achieving first flights for Apache and Chinook for the Indian Air Force. On the commercial satellite side Boeing completed the acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, a provider of agile, flight proven small-satellite solutions which strengthens its existing satellite portfolio. Under its Global services segment Q3 revenue of $4.1 billion, which represented a 12% growth year-to-date. Operating margins of 13.3% reflected higher parts and supply chain solutions volume, product and services mix, and higher period costs driven by investments to grow its portfolio offerings. Boeing has won new business totaling approximately $4 billion during the quarter.

Image: Commercial airplanes stats, source: Earnings slide

Passenger traffic in 2018 grew 6.8% through August, outpacing GDP while profitability remains strong. Cargo traffic also showed 4% growth in 2018 through August. Boeing’s management expects demand for nearly 43,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years, of which, 44% will be driven by replacement demand. This will double the size of the global fleet. Boeing plans to increase its narrow body production to 57 per month in 2019 vs current 52 per month. This is based on its backlog of roughly 4,700 aircraft and a production skyline that is sold out into early next decade. The firm continues to assess the upward market pressure on the 737 production rate. For the 777x, the firm has 340 orders and Boeing is driven to deliver them in time. 2019 Defense Policy Bill authorized a fourth multi-year procurement for the F-18 and supported increases in munitions production in the Pentagon's aviation readiness efforts, reiterating Boeing’s defense, space and security.

Image: Defense, space and security, source: Earnings slide

Conclusion

Boeing continues to deliver high performance and show long term growth potential. Order counts are improving and the firm is on strong footing with Governments. On the defense side, futuristic machines like MK-25 are being prepared for test flight. Although dividend is smaller in relation to peers, potential for price return is significant. The firm ranks highly on innovation spectrum with cutting edge technologies under upcoming commercial airplanes and defense systems. Combining all the factors, Boeing is a long term play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.