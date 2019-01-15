Aphria Stock:  A Total Catastrophe Or A Significant Opportunity?

Concerns over whether or not Aphria have purchased a worthless farm and dispensary appear to be overblown; still, shorts had their fun.

Where to begin an article on Aphria (APHA)? There is a lot on the company's plate right now. Here is a brief rundown of four factors that will affect the company moving forward, and I will address each of these:

Short sellers have declared that insiders have been enriched with the purchase of virtually worthless assets; the stock was clobbered at the beginning of December

Key leadership is stepping down

Aphria has just posted earnings that are modest, but it is still too early in the Canada adult-use game

What is the future potential productivity for the facilities that will come fully online later this year; and what can be expected from that.

In the meantime, despite the news, or because of the news, Aphria's stock is moving higher today. Here is the latest chart:

There were three significant events that pushed Aphria's stock higher. First, Aphria, being a pot stock, got caught up in the euphoria of irrational exuberance as investors rushed into pot stocks over the summer. The catalyst was mostly the Canopy Growth (CGC) deal where Constellation Brands (STZ) partnered up with the former; pot stocks shot up higher.

A quick note: I have been hyper-critical of the deal and covered it in a widely-read article here on Seeking Alpha. I believe it is a good idea for these bigger companies to grow their businesses; an emerging sector such as cannabis makes sense. But, Constellation Brands paid way too much for the deal. I shorted Canopy Growth heavily and rode that stock down some 40%. Then, I bought the company at the price that I believed was rational; far below the price that a major conglomerate paid.

Aphria was caught up in that haze of euphoria. To my own detriment, I bought into that, sort of. I believed that Aphria was going to partner up with another contender, Altria (MO). It did not happen.

During this time, Aphria stock soared, then soured.

Then, the short seller stepped in with a megaphone and announced foul play.

Is There Value In Jamaica?

I am a shareholder in Aphria. So, I am speaking from a slight angle. However, I am also someone who on many occasions speaks adamantly about irrational pricing of stocks. So, I speak from a slight angle there, also.

Given that, I was a bit concerned when someone announced foul play. But, my short answer on that is there does not appear to be much substance there. However, let's see what more informed resources say about this.

First, the allegation is that the company, Aphria, purchased virtually worthless assets and by doing this they enriched insiders. The investment firm states that Aphria purchased a storefront that had nothing on their store shelves. Also, the company states the farm has nothing growing on it.

As the article put it:

Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets.

The company calling out Aphria is Quintessential Capital and there is a research article right here on Seeking Alpha outlining some of the concerns. While I did not read the article, I did notice there were some 355 comments; I bet that would be interesting reading, though. Quintessential also goes after Aphria's purchases in South America, specifically the Colcanna deal in Colombia.

Aphria, of course, states that they used reputable, outside services such as law firms and financial consultants for the transactions; everything is on the up-and-up. Aphria called the claims "baseless and defamatory".

Bloomberg did some snooping around. My belief is that Bloomberg's incentive for the article was to produce facts, whether they are good news or bad news. From their article, here is a picture of what a "virtually worthless" medical marijuana farm looks like:

There are some 300 plants currently growing there. Each plant can yield approximately 1 pound of flower; 453 grams. A gram goes for about $5.20 wholesale. It takes about 4-6 months for "seed to weed", the flowering stage; these plants in the above picture are probably about 2 months away from flowering and being processed. Given that, the plants would have a value of about $706,680.00 USD in that time. Then, the farm starts back up again and produces another round. You would be able to do this cycle about 2-3 times per year. So, this farm would yield about $1.5 - $2 million in revenue per year.

But, that is just the farm that we can see from the road. According to the company's salvo fired back via New Cannabis Ventures, this farm has produced some 2,500 kg of flower to date. Well, at the same $5.20 value, wholesale, that puts revenue at $13 million. However, my understanding of this operation, and that 2,500 kg. of flower is that this was the basis for purchasing the farm; Aphria will not see this revenue. But, this farm did produce that revenue in the past and now Aphria owns the farm.

So, the idea that the assets are virtually worthless, is well, a worthless idea. But, there is more; much more. Here are some more photos via this Twitter feed:

And, there is even more "boots-on-the-ground" reporting: leave it to Reddit to unearth the dirt on the claims as to if assets are virtually worthless. If you read through this article, apparently, the empty storefront that was claimed by Quintessential Capital is 50 feet away from the actual storefront.

As for the Columbia activity, here is a look at Colcanna operations:

Being an investor, I dug through some things over the past month with regards to the claims. My final take on all of this and the Quintessential Capital (QSM) /Hindenburg research report is this: They will likely be eating, well, their short.

But, there does appear to be some insider dealing going on. And, this appears to have merit and is what was the real driver for short sellers. In a summary of this, here is what is mentioned:

Scythian Biosciences (now known as SOL Global Investments) had been acquired from three separate Canadian shell companies for a considerably lower cost than what Aphria paid for them. Furthermore, these shell companies can purportedly be linked back to the chairman of SOL Global Investments and advisor to Aphria, Andy DeFrancesco.

If this is true, financial regulators may raise eyebrows. And, if this is true, there may be some backpedaling on the deal with regards to terms. But, it is still early to tell for certain what will happen from this. I am betting that the short sellers are going to be pounding their chests as much as they can in order to weaken whatever positive results Aphria can make of anything else. As this develops, I will keep a watchful eye on the company and what transpires; I am a shareholder.

But, let's just assume that all I have shown above, via the Redditers and other interested parties, is all bunk, it is all a bunch of individuals hoping to save their own backsides and prop the stock upwards. In other words, all of the rebuttals are actually worthless. Fine.

Let's look at where Aprhia is right now and see what the company should be valued at aside from the, ahem, wasted money down south. This is where some perspective helps.

Sometime early this year, some 250,000 kg of productivity from the facility that is completing very shortly will begin. Doing the math on this, at $5.20 wholesale, this means revenues of $1.3 billion. At 17% net margins and a 20-times multiple, that values the company at $4.4 billion from just this facility in Canada. There are some ~250 million shares outstanding. The current market capitalization is ~$1.65 billion.

Even if this short seller was dead-on, 100% accurate, that the assets in LatAm were not just worthless, but zero, what about the assets that are going online in Canada? Where do these shorts expect the price will end up? Zero? This would mean that all of the Canadian facilities are also worthless and would not be able to produce anything either. This would also mean that Aprhia is going to run out of cash and declare bankruptcy, something that does not appear to be happening at this moment (Aphria was profitable this quarter and they have approximately $205 million cash on hand). While there is some truth to the idea that someone had inside connections in the deal, I see a lack of depth and forethought in the analysis. And, I think the end of the selling in Aphria's stock is done.

Leadership Steps Down

Through all of this, Vic Neufeld has built up a company and a facility that will be able to produce some 250k of flower per year with more to come. Whereas five years ago, this industry did not exist, now Aphria will be one of the largest pot producers in the world. Not bad.

But, Mr. Neufeld is stepping down; as well as Cole Cacciavilliani, the co-founder. The official word is the toll on Mr. Neufeld's health was the reason for stepping down. Okay. What about Mr. Cacciavilliani? I've searched but have not found a rationale for his departure.

The stepping down of the two key players from the company is interesting given the timing. First, there is a takeover offer from a much smaller company - something I covered in a widely read article here on Seeking Alpha. Mostly, the offer is easily dismissable as not having enough merit to, well, merit a practical response. Legally, the company is responding, though. The offer significantly undervalues the company and current shareholders. I do not expect much in the way of this deal turning in to anything. However, some comments on my previous article were interesting. One commenter wondered if this offer can be turned around and Green Growth is offering themselves up to Aphria, which may very well be an outcome.

But, the obvious 800-pound gorilla in the room is the Jamaica and LatAm deals that are in question. Mr. Neufeld has vowed a firm response from the above-mentioned short sellers calls of foul play. So, perhaps this was a reshuffle so that company personnel could actually focus on this.

Or, maybe there are some aspects of the insider deal that have merit and may induce the ire of financial regulators, and this move is proactive on the company's part. This is something that outsiders can only speculate on at this time.

My focus as an investor in the company remains the same: There is some 250k kg. of cannabis productivity coming online in the next few weeks - months. This will be a revenue boon for the company and the subsequent profits from this.

Which, leads us to the third portion of the news, the company's financial reports that arrived on January 11th.

Aphria's Q2 2019 Earnings And Revenue Report

These highlights are from the Seeking Alpha News Feed on Aphria:

Aphria announces a 63% increase in sequential revenue growth for fiscal Q2 (quarter ended November 30, 2018) of $21.7M, up 155% from a year ago.

Net income was $54,774, up 743% Y/Y.

3,408.9 kg (or kg equivalents) of cannabis sold, up 92% from FQ1.

Cash production cost per gram: $1.76, up 35% sequentially.

Average selling price per gram: $6.54 (-8% from FQ1).

CEO Vic Neufeld and co-founder Cole Cacciavillani will both transition out of their executive roles in the next few months but will remain on the board

Please note, on the Seeking Alpha News Feed, the net income was reported by Seeking Alpha as $54.8M. It is $54,774, per the company release.

What I am really looking for is the sales of adult-use cannabis in Canada. This report covers the period when adult-use began legalization. You do not get much out of the numbers to determine how well Aphria specifically did during this time. Remember, though, Canada ran out of pot.

Don't think this meant a windfall; The Canadian government is involved in the distribution channels, keeping everything legal and on the up-and-up. But, bureaucrats are not exactly the most efficient individuals in doing, well, anything at all; bureaucrats have zero incentive to lift a finger. Ever.

Average production costs increased and this is to be expected as more and more factors are put to work to bring products to market. I have heard stories of shortages of people capable of cultivating cannabis. If this is the case, getting qualified individuals to work within the industry may be an issue in the future; this could drive up costs.

But, what kind of surprises me is the drop in the wholesale value of cannabis. As mentioned, Canada ran out of pot. Shouldn't the average wholesale price of cannabis gone higher as supplies dwindled more and more? I expect these input variables to increase as more and more employees are brought online to process more and more cannabis in Canada. I have written on numerous occasions regarding the need for companies to be competitive in the future. Electricity use is one of the key factors for this and companies that embrace solar energy now will have cost savings in the future and could undercut the competition. Aphria is doing this with its investment in solar energy.

Going Forward

While there appears to be some substance to the "insider" aspects of the Aphria purchase of Scythian Biosciences smells a bit like dead fish. As an investor, I am not fuming, but feel that if there is truth to this there will be a bit of backpedaling on the deal.

My focus remains the same with the company: The company's facilities that are coming online in just a few weeks' time and the productivity the company can gain from that. This, I believe, is the real story of Aphria at this time. However, the recent financial data did not show that potential just yet, nor have we seen much in the way from Canada's recent adult-use legalization.

There will be a lot more noise in the cannabis industry, I believe. As new deals are announced, other companies are likely to see their stock price move just as Aphria's stock moved upward on the Canopy Growth and Constellation Brands deal. Likewise, all of the pot stocks that sold off did so in tandem.

Because of these factors, I remain a long-term holder of the stock and not looking to buy and sell in a quick profit mode. Those days may be over within the cannabis industry. Time will tell, and time will be the factor for Aprhia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.