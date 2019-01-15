A Fresh Blow To Apple

In the event this sign of weakening demand leads to another leg down in the stock, I present two ways Apple longs who remain bullish can limit their downside risk.

Over the weekend, the paper reported that two of China's largest resellers have slashed prices on some iPhone models by as much as 22%.

Apple's recent revenue warning shook the stock, but now the Financial Times has reported news out of China that puts an exclamation point on Apple's warning.

Apple fans in Toronto queue for a new iPhone in better times (via Business Insider).

Bad News On The Heels Of Apple's Revenue Warning

A little more than a week after Apple's (AAPL) revenue warning, some bad news arrived from China. As the Financial Times reported on Saturday (paywalled here), two of Apple's largest resellers in China, Suning and JD.com (JD), have slashed the prices of some iPhone models by as much as 22%. For Apple shareholders who want to stay long but limit their risk in the event this news is indicative of further demand weakness and further downside in the share price, I present two ways of doing so below. First, a few details on the price cuts in China.

China Resellers Slash iPhone Prices

The Financial Times quoted James Yan, of a technology research firm called Counterpoint:

Apple is under a lot of sales pressure in China, so local sales managers will try to use their connections with local retailers to sell as many as they can.

The FT went on to detail the latest price cuts:

On JD.com, one of China's biggest ecommerce platforms, the price of the basic iPhone 8 model is now Rmb 3,999 ($590), a 22 per cent drop from the price on Apple's China website. The iPhone 8 Plus has fallen to Rmb 4,799, one-fifth below Apple's website price.

That Rmb price for the iPhone 8 Plus equates to $708; by way of comparison, this writer purchased an iPhone 8 Plus from an Apple store for $850 a year ago. The FT noted that the discounts weren't limited to older models: on another Chinese ecommerce platform, Suning, the price of last year's new release the iPhone XR was reduced from Rmb 6,499 to Rmb 5,399.

Let's look at a couple of ways you can limit your risk in the event that weaker demand leads to another leg down in the stock.

Crash Protection For Apple

For these two examples, I'll assume that you have 500 shares of AAPL and are willing to tolerate a drawdown of 18% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of AAPL against a greater-than-18% decline by mid July.

The cost of this protection was $2,225, or 2.97% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the ask (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 13%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same level of protection as the first hedge over the same time frame.

You may have noticed two differences with this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $1,700, or 2.27% of position value, calculated at the ask. The second difference is that the income generated from selling the call leg, calculated at the bid, was higher: $2,225, or 2.97% of position value.

So, your net cost when opening this hedge would have been negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $525, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: When To Hedge

Some readers who missed my previous article on Apple (Crash Protection Kicks In For Apple) may be asking why I am writing about hedging Apple now, after the stock's recent slide. The answer is two-fold: first, I wrote about hedging Apple when it was trading at over $200 per share in August. And second, just because the stock has slid 25% since then doesn't mean it can't slide further. To be clear, I am not predicting that will happen - if I were, I would suggest selling the stock, rather than hedging it. But I am suggesting that if you own Apple and are still bullish on it, but want to limit your risk, you consider hedging it.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 58.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.