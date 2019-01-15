Apple: Even Bulls Must Acknowledge A Tough Upcoming 2019

Summary

Revisiting my call to hedge Apple in September 2018.

While the share price drop feels onerous, Apple is still only fairly valued on a historical basis based on free cash flow.

The company is lapping tax reform and tough comps versus last year if sell-side consensus is any indication. That's tough.

I was hedged heavily late in 2018; I'm less so in 2019 but still see value in a covered call strategy for income investors.