Dividend Ideas | Tech 

Apple: Even Bulls Must Acknowledge A Tough Upcoming 2019

|
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Includes: GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT
by: Michael Boyd
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Michael Boyd
Long/short equity, contrarian, medium-term horizon, mid-cap
Marketplace
Energy Income Authority
Summary

Revisiting my call to hedge Apple in September 2018.

While the share price drop feels onerous, Apple is still only fairly valued on a historical basis based on free cash flow.

The company is lapping tax reform and tough comps versus last year if sell-side consensus is any indication. That's tough.

I was hedged heavily late in 2018; I'm less so in 2019 but still see value in a covered call strategy for income investors.

As a holder for more than a decade, watching long-term Apple (AAPL) shareholders leave money on the table has been a frustrating endeavor. When I last covered Apple (AAPL) in September