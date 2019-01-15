Here's Proof That Fear Is Still A Factor

One of the things which gold investors are concerned about right now is the level of fear in the market. This is an important consideration given that gold’s “fear factor” is a major reason for owning gold. Fear has also arguably been the dominant driver behind gold’s rally over the last few months. The loss of the metal’s fear component could therefore be viewed as a loss of support for gold’s intermediate-term recovery. In this report I’ll show that a basic survey of the market confirms that fear is still very much present among retail investors and that gold still enjoys this critical support.

Between the months of September and December, there was no question that investors were worried. They were afraid of sundry developments, including the outcome of the U.S.-China trade tariff dispute, the threat of rising interest rates, and the slowdown in the global economy. Gold accordingly benefited from these worries and commenced an impressive rally in October, which has continued until now.

In the last several days, however, the gold futures price has stalled out and has barely made any upside progress since hitting a multi-month peak on Jan. 3 (below). Given that the U.S. dollar has shown signs of weakness during this period of lateral consolidation in the metal’s price, gold investors are understandably questioning if this stall-out represents the end of the rally. This question can be answered in the negative, however, as fear levels are still high enough to keep gold’s upward trend intact.

Source: BigCharts

If investors need proof that fear is still a dominant emotion among market participants right now, there are more than a few signs which confirm this. One such sign is the strength in the Japanese yen currency, which has long been regarded as a major safe-haven for investors concerned about financial market volatility. Below is the daily graph of the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY), which is my favorite yen proxy. As can be seen here, the yen has vigorously rallied since last month and remains just under its 7-month high. The yen’s powerful rally of the last few weeks - and the yen’s subsequent refusal to pull back - confirms that investors are still uncertain about the global outlook. An unusual degree of yen strength has historically been a bullish confirming indicator for gold.

Source: BigCharts

Another way of evaluating the prevailing level of fear in the market is to compare the yen with the U.S. dollar. When the yen is sporting an above-normal amount of relative strength compared with the greenback, it can be assumed that the demand for safety among investors is high. Shown here is a ratio comparison of the FXY with the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my favorite dollar index proxy. As the graph clearly illustrates, the yen is in a decisive position of relative strength compared with the dollar. This again underscores that the fear factor is still alive and well despite the recent stock market rally.

Source: StockCharts

Yet another indicator which point to fear still being in the driver’s seat for gold is the following graph. This is a ratio comparison of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) versus the S&P 500 Index (SPX). As such, this ratio compares the strength of U.S. Treasury bond prices with the benchmarks stock market index. T-bonds are another safe-haven which tend to benefit from high levels of fear in the market. This indicator also supports the notion that investors are still worried about the financial market outlook.

Source: StockCharts

Turning our attention to the gold ETF, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) should continue to benefit from the high levels of fear still present among investors. IAU remains in a rising trend as of Jan. 14 as measured by the rising 15-day moving average. As previously discussed, the recent pause in IAU has allowed the important 15-day moving average (below) to get closer to IAU’s priceline, which is encouraging from a technical perspective. Even if IAU temporarily pulls back from here, the continued weakness in the dollar - along with the relative strength in the yen currency - should allow the bulls to retain control of the gold ETF and eventually push IAU to higher levels.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, investors should continue to remain optimistic on gold’s intermediate-term recovery prospects since fear is still a dominant force in the market. As such, gold’s fear factor remains intact and is supportive of the upward trend which began in October. Additionally, a weaker dollar will help boost the broad commodity market outlook, which in turn will convince fund managers and investors that the outlook for inflation-sensitive assets has improved. Gold is historically their inflation-sensitive asset of choice when the broad commodity market is on the upswing.

On a strategic note, traders should remain long the iShares Gold Trust after recently taking some profit. I also previously recommended raising the stop loss for the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $12.15 level on an intraday basis. A violation of $12.15 in the IAU would mean that price has fallen under the technically significant 15-day moving average, in turn signaling a shift in the immediate-term trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.