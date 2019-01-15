FuelCell Energy: POSCO Energy Relationship Deteriorates Even Further

Investors should continue to avoid the common shares and instead consider switching their holdings into FCELB, a high-yielding, perpetual preferred stock shielded from dilution with considerable potential for capital appreciation.

Ongoing large cash burn from operations in conjunction with debt covenants will require the company to return to the capital markets within the next six months.

FuelCell Energy is "considering all options" but will likely remain shut out of the Asian market for the foreseeable future.

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, FuelCell Energy released its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 results, and while the Q4 numbers contained no real surprises, the company's 10-K filing with the SEC revealed some highly disappointing developments regarding the important relationship with long-term commercial partner POSCO Energy.

To provide some background:

POSCO Energy, an affiliate of South Korean steel giant POSCO, is the country's largest private energy producer and has been FuelCell Energy's exclusive commercial partner to develop and grow the South Korean and Asian markets for more than a decade.

Picture: 59 MW Gyeonggi Green Energy fuel cell park in Hwasung City, South Korea, world's largest fuel cell power plant - Source: ResearchGate.net

In 2012, both companies executed on a 15-year technology transfer agreement, providing POSCO Energy with the technology rights to manufacture SureSource power plants in South Korea and the right to sell power plants throughout Asia. POSCO Energy subsequently built a 100 MW cell manufacturing facility in Pohang, Korea which became operational in late 2015. Under the terms of the agreement, POSCO Energy is required to pay FuelCell Energy a 3.0% royalty on net product sales, as well as a royalty on scheduled fuel cell module replacements under service agreements for modules that were built by POSCO Energy and installed at plants in Asia under the terms of long term service agreements between POSCO Energy and its customers.

Until 2017, POSCO Energy had constructed and sold approximately 172 MW of fuel cell power plants to a variety of local customers but already stopped pursuing new orders in 2016 after premature fuel cell stack failures caused mounting losses in its service business. The company initiated a strategic review of the fuel cell business which has yet to produce tangible results.

In March 2017, FuelCell Energy entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with POSCO Energy to directly develop the Asian fuel cell business, including the right for the company to sell SureSource solutions in South Korea and the broader Asian market and subsequently secured a major $70 million fuel cell power plant contract with Korea Southern Power Co. ("KOSPO").

Unfortunately, POSCO Energy terminated the MOU in July 2018 and notified FuelCell Energy of its "intent to exit the fuel cell business during 2018", again shutting out the company of the Asian market.

Since then, the relationship between the companies seems to have deteriorated even further as evidenced by new disclosures made in FuelCell Energy's 10-K filing with the SEC.

Not only did POSCO Energy cease communications with the company after terminating the MOU, they also served FuelCell Energy with an arbitration demand in early November, "initiating a proceeding to resolve various outstanding amounts between the companies".

A quick look at the company's financial statements reveals net payables to POSCO Energy of approximately $5.6 million but without detailed knowledge of POSCO Energy's claims, it seems virtually impossible to determine the potential effects on the company's business.

Anyway, FuelCell Energy has stated that it has made counterclaims and believes to have valid defenses to the claims made by POSCO Energy and "does not currently expect the results of this arbitration to have a material adverse effect on the company.

The statement continues:

In light of recent developments with POSCO Energy, we are evaluating all of our options with respect to our relationship and agreements with POSCO Energy.

According to disclosures made by parent company POSCO in its 20-F filing with the SEC, POSCO Energy carries approximately $140 million in warranty provisions "for service contracts on fuel cells based on its estimate of probable outflow of resources" on its balance sheet. Moreover, POSCO openly admits that the fuel cell business "maintains a trend of deficit due to quality issues".

Given this issue, it appears unlikely that POSCO Energy will find a partner/buyer for its fuel cell business without offering the purchaser some form of compensation for the unprofitable service contracts. Clearly, POSCO Energy is not looking to come to terms with FuelCell Energy either as evidenced by the above-discussed developments. That said, the company does not have the funds to acquire the business from POSCO Energy anyway.

At this point, both companies appear stuck in a dead end, and investors should not expect a short-term resolution to the issues discussed above. The Asian market appears to remain closed for FuelCell Energy for the time being. On the most recent conference call, management just stated that,

"At this point, our all options for us to deal with that are on the table and kind of more of to follow-on that more specific things we are going to do there."

That said, the company's prediction of near-term EBITDA profitability and positive cash flows from operations at a power generation portfolio size of approximately 60 MW is solely based on its domestic project pipeline:

Slide: Project Portfolio and Pipeline - Source: Company Presentation

And while the onerous terms of the recently announced $100 million construction facility with Generate Capital have been disappointing, management made some encouraging statements on potential refinancing conditions, projecting mid-single digit interest rates during the question-and-answer session of the Q3 conference call.

Unfortunately, FuelCell Energy continues to burn large amounts of cash from operations. The company used another $13 million during Q4. With unrestricted cash down to just $39.3 million at the end of FY18 and the requirement to maintain minimum liquidity of $18.75 million under the Hercules Capital loan agreement, the company will be required to raise additional capital within the next six months.

Table: Key Financial Metrics 2016-2018 - Source: Company Filings

Bottom line:

More bad news for FuelCell Energy's already badly stricken common equity holders. POSCO Energy has ceased communications and recently served the company with an arbitration demand. As a result, FuelCell Energy will remain shut out of the Asian market for the foreseeable future.

In addition, ongoing large cash burn from operations in conjunction with certain debt covenants will require the company to return to the capital markets within the next six months. Investors might need to prepare for another toxic financing transaction.

Given looming massive dilution from past and potential future toxic financing transactions, I reiterate my recommendation to avoid the company's common shares and instead considering the company's publicly traded 5% Series B cumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock (OTCPK:FCELB) which I have discussed in more detail in my last article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.