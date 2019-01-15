Record LNG Capacity To Receive Green Light: Golar LNG Great Way To Play It

Golar LNG is an excellent way to take advantage of this due to its large number of vessels in the spot market and its new FLNG platforms.

Last Friday evening, the Seeking Alpha news team posted a report stating that a record amount of liquefied natural gas production will likely get a green light to proceed in 2019 due to strong global demand. This is something we have been discussing quite extensively over at Energy Profits in Dividends as the emergence of LNG is likely going to be a major story in the energy space over the next few years. This story means that our thesis is beginning to play out in a big way and this will likely create many new opportunities for investors. One of the best ways in which an investor can play this trend is by investing in LNG tanker firm Golar LNG (GLNG).

About The Report

As I mentioned in the previous paragraph, analysts state that a record quantity of liquefied natural gas production is expected to be green lit this year. What this means is that the companies involved in constructing the liquefaction plants are expected to make a positive final investment decision regarding the construction of these plants. A final investment decision is exactly as the name indicates - the point at which the company makes the final decision to commit the resources necessary to proceed with a project. If indeed the companies make the decision to proceed then we will see an enormous amount of LNG production come online over the next few years.

If all of the new projects are green lit, it will represent a total of 60 million tonnes per year of new capacity once all of the facilities are completed. This is substantially higher than the 21 million tonnes of new capacity that was green lighted last year. It's also well above the previous record of 45 million tonnes, which was set in 2005. There are five projects that account for the bulk of this total:

The $27 billion Arctic LNG 2 project by Russia's Novatek (OTC:NOVKY). At least one project in Mozambique. Golden Pass in the United States, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum, Exxon Mobil (XOM), and ConocoPhillips (COP). Calcasieu Pass in the United States by Venture Global LNG. Sabine Pass train 6 in the United States by Cheniere Energy (LNG).

One of the big things here that readers may immediately note is that the United States is home to a significant number of these new projects. This supports a thesis that I have outlined in several previous articles, such as this one, that revolves around the United States becoming a major exporter of the commodity.

Tanker Companies

In my view, investing in liquefied natural gas tanker companies like Golar LNG is one of the best ways to profit off of the growth of liquefied natural gas production. This is because they are one of the most necessary components of the market. The primary purpose of producing liquefied natural gas is to transport it over the ocean. This is due to the fact that natural gas is, as the name implies, a gas. Therefore, it will expand to fill any container that it's placed in so the only viable way to transport it across large bodies of water like the ocean is to convert it into a liquid. As various areas around the world, especially China, seek to increase their imports of natural gas due to its clean-burning nature, LNG is required.

In order to transport LNG from the plant that converts it into a liquid to the destination, specially-built tanker vessels need to be used. There's no other way to transport the natural gas, therefore these tanker companies provide absolutely vital infrastructure to the LNG market.

One of the leading companies in the liquefied natural gas tanker space is Golar LNG. The company also offers good potential for investors seeking to derive profits off of the space. Golar LNG is one of the largest companies in the space with a fleet of 26 vessels, but unlike peers such as GasLog (GLOG), these are not all tankers. Instead, the company's fleet consists of:

16 LNG tankers

7 Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs)

1 Floating Liquefaction Vessel (FLNGVs) with two more possibly in the pipeline.

As I discussed in an earlier article, the floating liquefaction vessels provide Golar LNG with something of a unique opportunity in the growth of the LNG segment of the energy industry. These ships are essentially a mobile LNG plant in that they float on the water's surface and can be moved from place to place. For the most part though, they sit at an offshore natural gas field and convert the natural gas extracted from the field into LNG that can be immediately loaded onto tankers and exported. This is a far superior solution to transporting the natural gas via pipeline to a land-based LNG plant and then loading it onto tankers from there.

The company's first vessel of this type to be commissioned was the Hilli Episeyo, which entered service late in the second quarter of 2018. As I discussed in my analysis of Golar LNG's second quarter results, the vessel generated $18.6 million in revenue in only a single month, which was almost enough to make up for the lost revenue that the company suffered from a seasonal decline in LNG shipping demand (less natural gas is needed during the summer as opposed to the winter so demand on the spot market tends to be weakest in the second quarter).

The Hilli Episeyo delivered an even greater positive impact on Golar LNG's results during the third quarter of 2018. The company's top line revenues came in at $123.101 million during the quarter, which was a 107% increase over the second quarter. The largest source of this revenue increase was the Hilli Episeyo having three months of operation as opposed to a single month. This vessel alone saw its revenues increase from $18.6 million to $54.524 million in the quarter. In addition, the LNG shipping market saw significant improvement during the quarter, which bodes well for our thesis. It also provides further evidence that Golar LNG will be an excellent way to play growing demand for LNG.

Another nice thing here is that the Hilli Episeyo will not be the only floating liquefaction plant operated by Golar LNG. Last year, Golar LNG secured a second contract with BP (BP) for one of these vessels (Gimi) for use at the Greater Tortue field in Mauritania and Senegal. In addition, BP has an option for a second FLNG vessel. When we consider the impact that the Hilli Episeyo has had on the company, we can see how the addition of one or potentially two of these vessels will cause the firm's cash flow to surge.

LNG Market Dynamics

While we will see a record level of LNG production facilities be green lit in 2019, this will not be the only year that will see growing demand. This is good because as investors we are most interested in long-term growth. And while one-time catalysts are nice, they do not really mean that much over the course of a 10- or 20-year horizon.

As we can see here, Goldman Sachs and DNB Markets both project that the net volume of LNG being traded between North America and Africa to Europe and Asia will grow annually between now and 2021. This will drive 12% compound annual growth in LNG tanker demand on a tonne-mile basis.

This growing demand for ships has resulted in LNG exporters putting vessels under contract before they have even been completed. As we can see here, approximately 65% of the orderbook (vessels under construction industry wide) already has secured long-term contracts:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

This is something that's nice to see as it shows us that there's clear demand for new tankers and that most of them will be generating both cash flows and profits as soon as they leave the shipyard. This should prevent a situation in which a large number of unwanted vessels hit the market and cause a glut of supply that pushes charter rates down.

There may be some readers out there that point out that the offshore drilling industry also had a significant number of rigs secure contracts prior to completing construction during the industry boom that ended in 2013 and it still ended up being oversupplied. That industry had a higher level of speculative rigs being constructed during the end of the boom however, and offshore drilling rigs are not as essential to the industry as LNG tankers are. A company may not be able to produce oil offshore without a rig but it can always produce oil onshore in a shale region or similar play. Conversely, the whole point of LNG is to allow nations to import natural gas when they are unable to produce enough at home or obtain enough via international pipelines. This requires the use of LNG tankers.

The nice thing about the orderbook is that we can use it to get a pretty good idea of the number of LNG tankers on the water over the next few years. As it takes a significant amount of time to construct an LNG plant too, we also can get a pretty good idea of the need for tankers over the next few years. Here we can see that the total supply of tankers will either slightly exceed or match the demand for them until the middle of 2019 at which point the demand for vessels will surpass the need for them.

Source: GasLog Ltd.

This constrained supply should have a positive impact on the spot rates for these tankers. This is the rate that companies wishing to hire a ship to make a single voyage must pay. This should have a positive impact on both the revenues and profits of those tankers being traded in the spot market. Golar LNG is one such company as most of the LNG carriers owned by the company itself do indeed trade in the spot market. Any improvements in the spot market should therefore migrate to the company's own top and bottom lines. Investors who are looking to own ships operating under long-term contracts may want to consider purchasing units of Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) instead, although Golar LNG does consolidate the partnership's results into its own and is the general partner of GMLP.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are continuing to see strength in the LNG market as producers are expected to green light a record amount of new capacity this year. One of the best ways for investors to take advantage of this is to buy LNG tanker companies, which should see surging demand due to the need to bring this new capacity to market. Golar LNG is an excellent way to take advantage of this due to its high exposure to the spot market along with the likelihood that new floating LNG plants will significantly stimulate the company's growth.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.