Barrick Gold: Has The Trend Changed?

It was just a couple months ago that Barrick Gold (GOLD) looked seemingly unstoppable as it climbed off of its 52-week lows and put in a 49% return in just 60 trading days. Clearly, analysts were in favor of the acquisition of Randgold Resources, and the share price showed this as it melted up in a near parabolic fashion. Fast forward four months, and it looks like some of this shine is wearing off. The stock is beginning to see some selling pressure come in as of late, and is now sitting on crucial support at the $12.20 level. If the bulls want to keep this turnaround in the stock alive, defending the $12.20 level on a weekly close is pivotal. A weekly close below here would be a negative development for the stock and would put a dent in what looked like it might be a bullish trend change finally for the stock.

In October I wrote my first article on Barrick Gold and mentioned that taking some profits might be prudent as any upside above $13.40 had a good chance of being re-traced. While the stock briefly headed a few percent higher to the $14.00 area, this thesis has since proven correct as the stock has been unable to find buyers above the $13.40 level. The relentless bid in the stock has been removed over the past month, and the stock is now trading more than 8% below this level. The good news for the bulls is that an argument can still be made that the stock is just digesting its sharp move higher off its lows, but that thesis is predicated on the stock holding its ground at current levels. As we can see in the below chart, the stock is trying to build out a box between $12.30 and $14.20, but holding these levels is pivotal to maintaining the box's dimensions.

Before digging in any more to the technicals, let's take a look at the fundamental picture for Barrick.

Up until the recent news of Newmont (NEM) acquiring Goldcorp (GG), Barrick Gold was set to be the world's largest gold producer with their acquisition of Randgold. While this is undoubtedly an impressive title to boast, the fundamentals for the company continue to be mediocre at best from an earnings standpoint. As we can see from the below table, Barrick's annual earnings per share have contracted from $4.67 at its highs in 2011, to $0.41 in projected earnings per share for full-year 2018. Some of this deterioration in earnings per share can be attributed to write-downs and poorly timed acquisitions, and some can also be tied to the gold price (GLD). Having said that, there are a few miners that have their annual earnings per share at all-time highs, and therefore the gold price is no excuse for this type of earnings contraction. On a sector-wide basis and based on my own earnings score, Barrick is ranked in the bottom 25% of all companies from an earnings growth standpoint. Barrick's earnings per share are expected to increase next year from $0.41 for full-year 2018 to $0.47 for full-year 2019 estimates, but this still places the company's EPS well below the 2016 and 2017 levels at $0.70 and $0.74 respectively.

The chart below shows a better visual representation of how weak earnings per share have been for Barrick, as they went into free fall from 2011 to 2015, and have just traded in a sideways range since. Typically before a stock makes a sustainable move, the company's earnings will move back into an uptrend and institutions will gravitate back towards the stock. We are not seeing any signs of this just yet with Barrick Gold, and it's likely this range will continue for full-year 2020 as well unless we see a significant appreciation in the price of gold. This is because the company would need to put together over $0.75 in annual EPS to turn this earnings range into a new uptrend.

Based on the fundamentals for Barrick, there are much more attractive names out there in the sector. This doesn't mean Barrick can't go higher and won't follow the price of gold if it decides to continue melting higher over the coming months, but it does mean that Barrick will likely under-perform the leaders as it's already done the past several weeks.

So let's take a look at the technicals:

While some traders proclaimed that Barrick Gold had flipped from a bearish to bullish trend as it traded above $13.50 earlier this year, this was not the case per my definition of bull and bear markets. By using a simple monthly trend filter (green line on chart), we can separate bull and bear periods for Barrick, and the stock has remained in a bear market since late 2017. As we can see by the returns during the periods and their shades, the green shaded bull markets produce better returns and are a better time to be long the stock. Barrick Gold did come close to moving back into a bull market at the peak of the December 2018 rally but was ultimately rejected by this trend filter on a monthly close. We can see that in the red shaded periods Barrick tends to get rejected by this moving average and continues its selloff. Based on this filter and even with the 50% rally in Barrick in Q3 through Q4, this bounce was merely providing an opportunity for those underwater to sell into strength. If the stock managed to move into a new bull market and confirm a new signal, the shares could be repurchased at slightly higher prices as we would have established the stock had begun a new intermediate uptrend.

Moving to a weekly chart of the stock, we can see that Barrick Gold briefly traded above its downtrend line off of the 2016 highs, but has since fallen back below this level. Thus far this has the look of a potential bull trap to lure new longs into the stock, but more confirmation is needed still.

Zooming into a daily chart of the stock below, we can see that rallies to the 200-day moving average (yellow line) in 2017 and early 2018 were sold into, but this suddenly changed in Q3 of last year. Both the first and second tests of the 200-day moving average were bought up immediately with strong reactions higher. This most recent test of the 200-day moving average is not seeing the same reaction thus far, so it's up to the bulls to prove themselves here. A weekly close below $12.20 would be a negative development for the stock as it would show that the bulls are no longer defending this support area, nor are they playing strong defense at the 200-day moving average.

It remains to be seen if Barrick can start a new intermediate uptrend in 2019, but as of right now there isn't enough confirmation to suggest that's the case. While many other gold stocks are trading within 5% of their 52-week highs, Barrick is nearly 15% off of its 52-week highs now and is beginning to lose its status as one of the leaders technically. The $12.20 level is a pivotal level for the bulls to defend on a weekly closing basis. Based on Barrick's mediocre earnings trend, and sluggish price action lately, I see many more attractive opportunities in the sector. The bulls want to put in a weekly close above $14.30 to confirm a new intermediate uptrend, and they must play defense here at $12.20 to keep that thesis alive. I continue to remain long one miner currently, but I've removed Barrick from my watch-lists for the time being due to poor performance on a relative basis to its peers.

