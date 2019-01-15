Bradesco Doing Well With Improving Brazilian Economy

Bradesco (BBD) is the third largest bank in Brazil. The stock got slammed when the Brazilian economy took a nosedive in 2016 but has since recovered. Interest rates and inflation have calmed down and have done wonders for the stock price since 2016. The stock trades at a reasonable valuation and should do well if Brazil continues to recover.

The stock trades for $11.13, there are 6.69 billion shares, and the market cap is $74.45 billion. Now, that's what you call a large-cap stock! Earnings per share are 70¢, and the price to earnings ratio is 15.9. The dividend is 29¢, and the dividend yield is 2.6%. I like this valuation.

Sales were 79.7 billion real ($21.48 billion) in 2016 and crashed to 58.5 billion real ($15.77 billion) the next year. Yikes! Net income only fell from 15 billion real ($4 billion) to 14.6 billion real ($3.93 billion). The balance sheet shows 106 billion real ($28.57 billion) in tangible equity to 1.27 trillion real ($341 billion) in tangible assets. So, the bank is levered about ten to one. That's not bad. Too much leverage makes me nervous. Return on equity was 19% in the latest quarter.

Bradesco has 4,652 branches and a 24.7% market share. It is the third largest bank in Brazil behind Itau (ITUB) and Banco do Brazil (OTCPK:BDORY). Bradesco is into banking, credit cards, brokerage, insurance, health insurance, pensions, and anything else that has to do with money. I believe that in the U.S., banks cannot be involved in insurance like the Brazilian banks can, and vice versa.

The rating agencies have two categories of ratings on a foreign bank. One is in the domestic currency and the other is in our currency. According to S&P, "A foreign currency rating on an issuer will differ from the local currency rating on it when the obligor has a different capacity to meet its obligations denominated in its local currency, vs. obligations denominated in a foreign currency." In the domestic currency, short-term debt is B and long-term, BB. There is some risk there. Domestic long term is AAA.

The Brazilian economy has been on a roller-coaster ride. From 2010 to 2014, the increase in the CPI was about 6% a year. That's a lot! In 2015, it was over 10%. Since then, CPI increases have been in the 3% range. Interest rates were in the mid-teens in 2015. Now, mid to high single digits, depending on what index you look at. The real has done poorly versus the U.S. dollar. It only took 2.35 to buy a dollar in 2014. Now, 3.71. Unemployment was 12.5% last year. That's high. Only 5% of the people in Brazil have an income of over $3,000 a month. I knew there was poverty in Brazil, but I didn't know it was that high.

Morningstar's analysts are not too excited about the Brazilian economy. They note that, in 2016, Brazil spent 8.2% of its GDP on pensions for the segment of the population that was over 65. Only 8% of the population is over 65. By 2050, 38% of the population will be over 65. I'll be 75 in 2050. Let's not think about that. In 2015 and 2016, Brazil’s debt to GDP rose from 58% to 73%, and GDP fell by 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively. I can see why Morningstar is concerned.

Others are more optimistic on the bank. Credit Suisse has the bank as one of its favorite picks in the Latin American banking sector. There is a thought that the new 19.1% return on equity is a floor, not a one-time deal. Insurance premiums have increased, and 50 bank branches were closed. Both have done wonders for the bottom line.

So, is the stock a buy? Well, the stock was $3.49 in early 2016. It would have been nice to buy it back then. About a year ago, it was over $13 before crashing at $6.90. Now, it's headed back up. I like trying to find a bottom, and that is not the case with Bradesco. However, the economy has improved, in my opinion and others (but not Morningstar). I don't think I'd buy at this point but have put it on my radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.