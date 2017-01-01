For a company that relies upon Apple (AAPL) for about three-quarters of its revenue, and has acknowledged that Apple will be switching to insourced options for more than half of that relatively soon, I believe Dialog Semiconductor’s (OTCPK:DLGNF) (DLGS.XE) executive team has managed the ensuing chaos about as well as you could reasonably ask. An IP/asset transfer and revenue-prepay deal de-risks the next few years and gives more clarity on what the new Dialog may look like, and a cash-rich balance sheet gives management M&A options while also funding a decent-sized buyback.

There’s a lot that Dialog still has to figure out. Still, this is a company that should have a non-Apple business with over $500 million in revenue in 2020, growing at a double-digit rate and supporting operating margins at least in the mid-to-high teens. If the company can find a value-building M&A transaction or two (and that’s a bigger-than-normal “if” with this company), there’s a real chance that Dialog 2.0 could be an interesting company. Valuation is more complicated now, but I do still see some upside in the shares, though I’d note that there are a lot of decent bargains in the chip space that don’t have this level of drama or uncertainty.

Making A More Graceful Exit

With the news back in May of 2018 that Apple would use its own main PMIC for one of the three new iPhones and the acknowledgement that Apple would like eventually shift to insourced main PMICs for all of its phones later, the writing was on the wall for Dialog. There were widespread worries about what the future would hold for this company, as track record for other companies that once had huge business with Apple and then lost it has not been very good. It looks Dialog may be the exception, though, as management seems to be figuring out a fairly graceful exit, all things considered.

Back in mid-October, the company announced a deal with Apple that will see Apple acquiring licenses to some PMIC IP, assets, and about 16% of Dialog’s workforce for $300 million, as well as $300 million in pre-payments for products to be delivered over the next three years, including power management (presumably sub-PMICs), audio (I’m assuming CODECS), charging ICs, and mixed-signal ICs.

I would argue that this deal maximizes the legacy value of Dialog’s main PMIC IP, as well as providing much higher certainty and visibility on revenue through 2020. Dialog will stop providing main PMICs to Apple for phones in 2019 and iPads and iWatches in 2020, but the sub-PMIC business relationship will continue, and there will be ongoing opportunities for other product types, like the companion charger IC slot Dialog is picking up. All told, management expects (and I would broadly agree) that Apple will still constitute more than a third of Dialog’s revenue in 2022, and it could be larger depending upon how the company fares with audio, charger, and mixed-signal chips, not to mention the pace of growth in the non-Apple business.

While management has been talking about trying to grow its main PMIC business with other handset OEMs (Chinese companies, presumably), I doubt that is likely to amount to much – it hasn’t so far, and a meaningful number of engineers are going over to Apple. There could be some ancillary opportunities in areas like game controllers, SSDs, and auto applications, though, and I’ll be curious to see how management balances these opportunities with cost cuts (particularly to R&D).

Will The Non-Apple Business Be Enough To Drive Real Value Creation?

Even though the Apple agreement brought a lot more optimism back to the sell-side (the average sell-side price target is 28% higher now than when I last wrote at the time of the end of discussions with Synaptics (SYNA) ), there are still a lot of doubts management has to answer about its business outside of main and sub-PMICs for Apple.

Based upon management’s preview of fourth quarter revenue, it looks like the non-Apple business may have grown by over 40% from the prior year’s fourth quarter. I’d expect the advanced mixed signal business (Silego and power conversion) to have shown the strongest growth, but healthy demand for Bluetooth-LE ICs should also have boosted connectivity revenue meaningfully.

Management believes that the Bluetooth-LE business can continue growing at more than a 20% annualized rate for several years. While I broadly agree with the premise that there will be very healthy demand for lower-power connectivity solutions from growing IoT demand (smart home, smart city, smart factory, et al), I don’t necessarily have that high level of confidence that Dialog will consistently win out over Cypress (CY), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Nordic (OTCPK:NDCVF) as the market develops.

Nordic has done very well so far in Bluetooth-LE SoCs (they had over 60% share in 2017) due in part to their fast microcontroller, but Cypress has been improving, and TI has a strong ecosystem. For Dialog’s part, they bring low cost and very low power consumption to the table; I believe that will keep them in the game, but I do believe this will be a very competitive space, and I believe the MCU capabilities of companies like Cypress and TI (not to mention Silicon Labs (SLAB) ) shouldn’t be ignored, particularly for more valuable, higher-margin applications.

Beyond Bluetooth-LE connectivity, I do see ongoing growth opportunities for products/categories like fast charging, LED backlighting for HDR TVs, configurable mixed-signal ICs, audio, and haptics, but I think Dialog will really need to step up its game to keep up with the competition in end-markets like autos and factory automation.

How much Dialog will need to spend is also a very relevant question. Management has put out a 18% to 23% long-term target operating margin, and the company’s deal with Apple should facilitate lower R&D spending in the future, but I think a 20%+ operating margin is an ambitious goal unless and until the non-Apple business really accelerate from here – which could happen, but is hardly “de-risked” today.

The Outlook

I know some regular readers of my Dialog articles wanted management to put its cash towards a significant buyback. I’m not sure whether a buyback authorization equivalent to a little under 10% of today’s market cap will be enough, but the added visibility/certainty with the Apple deal makes a buyback easier for me to accept now. I still believe further M&A is quite likely, and management has made it pretty clear that they view opportunities in areas like IoT as highly desirable. Dialog has a poor track record with M&A, though, so expect a heavy amount of scrutiny on any deal. As far as possible targets, maybe Nordic, with its sub-$600 million enterprise value and close to its 52-week low, would get a call.

Valuing this stock is still challenging, as you have to factor in the declining main PMIC business. I believe DCF is the better approach here and now, and my DCF-based fair value has gone up about 15% based on improved near-term expectations for the PMIC business and the other chip opportunities with Apple. My core non-Apple assumption really hasn’t changed, and I believe long-term double-digit growth is still plausible. How margins sort out is a big unknown; I’m currently estimating low-double-digit FCF margins, but mid-to-high teens can’t be ruled out and would be a source of upside to my fair value.

Although I also like to use an approach that uses near-term margins and revenue to value semiconductor companies, it’s a less compelling option now given that Dialog’s post-2020 revenue mix will look meaningfully different than next year’s (and the margins could well be quite different too).

The Bottom Line

I believe Dialog is now undervalued below $30 (for the ADRs, EUR 26 for the German-listed shares), but there’s still high uncertainty here. The fourth quarter update was positive (it was on the low end of the range, but could have been much worse given how other Apple suppliers have fared), and I’m still generally bullish (if cautiously bullish) on the growth prospects for the non-Apple business. Capital management, particularly M&A spending, remains a major unknown, and there are a lot of investing options in the semiconductor space, but Dialog seems to be on much better footing today than just six months ago.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.