Viking Therapeutics: Anatomy Of A Multi-Bagger

For my followers, I initially established a long position to take advantage of a very compelling company that hit my radar in March 2018 following a huge trade in Ignyta that was acquired by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for $1.7 billion.

The company is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) which was basically offering a lower valuation as compared to other stocks in the NASH-related biotech field. Picking two competitors for example like Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL, $220/Sept. '18) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT, $110/Sept. '18). Well, the chart was setting up on what I call a "technical buy" and wanted to see if we could all take advantage of this setup, which we did.

My April 2018 comments:

Viking has that look again. That is, where the MACD technical indicator looks like it's cupping (following the fade). Keep an eye on the MACD in the next few days which I believe is close to crossing up and sending the stock much higher."

As you see by the chart, the stock vacillated from $4.00 to $5.00, and then back to $4.00 again before it proceeded to $12.00 in mid-June of 2018. Following a 3 bagger move already (for only holding a few months), the stock consolidated and faded back down around $10.00.

My September 2018 comments:

"Viking is still trending up from the $4.00-$5.00 level. The rise, of course, is due to competitors like MDGL and ICPT who were once cheap themselves. This is true, especially at the first of this year. If the data in Viking (to be reported soon) are anything like some believe then we could continue to rise on the data run up and the covering by the buried shorts. What investors saw most recently was the expected breakout from the long wedge that was forming for several weeks. Take a look."

Next, the stock became financially rewarding as the stock gained more attention and one morning, out of nowhere, the stock opened at $25 in pre-market (on unusually high volume) which was a surprise as it was only $10.00 a few days earlier. What transpired is that Viking Therapeutics announced positive top-line results from its Phase II study of VK2809 in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-cholesterol. You can read more by clicking here. What should investors do now on this long fade?

Well, we investors are following closely and expect some incremental data from animal tox Phase IIa studies in 1H19. So, upon our expectation of achieving good data, VK2809 should offer long-term investors as even more compelling and competitive value toward its targets. So far, the results, as released by the company, have shown to be highly compelling already and, are thus, favorable relative to its peers. We won't even include the opportunity that's pending on its VK5211 hip fracture target that the company has clearly stated that it would partner out. I suspect that this will resolve itself soon and we should be rewarded there on the news as well. Patience, as I always say, is key here. Let's look at some key finding and metrics:

As disclosed at AASLD 2018, VKTX disclosed the most "superior" fat reduction data observed across all classes. 30% reduction in liver fat was observed in approximately 91% of VK2809 patients treated vs. 18% placebo.

Statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in nearly all lipid markers like LDL-C for example.

Improving institutional investor base following recent clinical readouts at >69%.

NASH/NAFLD is causing one of the most significant burdens on healthcare today and there is no current therapy available today.

My analysis of safety for VK2809, per the data, looks superior to competitor MGL-3196.

Despite a lag in the development of VK2809 vs. MGL-3196, Viking still offers a great opportunity to develop a best-in-class therapy. See comments from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Partnership in VK5211 (hip fracture) should offer the company non-dilutive funding despite the company's already huge cash on hand following its raise with total cash on hand at over $300M in cash and cash equivalents (est. $30M 12 mo. burn rate) per balance sheet analysis in the company's latest Form 10-Q.

Also, looking at the recent chart above, the MACD indicator (which I do follow closely) has crossed up again in late December; so, adding to my conviction, this is a good sign for those looking at the stock's technicals for some guidance.

Lastly, the money flow into the stock is rising and also looks positive as shown in the chart section above. See MFI from December 2018.

Give all these facts and following the long fade in the small-cap correction from October to December 2018, I strongly feel that it's time for another look at Viking Therapeutics for 2019 as a reverse play. If their data continues to demonstrate robust improvement, it is my sincere feeling that the company will reward patient holders substantially over the near term on positive news. That being said, keep in mind that data and good results take time, however, it's anticipated that this could be the year for NASH/NAFLD and VKTX is the candidate that I pick for high strategic value this year. I have even seen where Goldman Sachs agrees that this is the year for NASH.

Oh, the risks. Let's not forget the downside risks include:

Clinical risks like reports of negative safety and/or efficacy. (none found to date though)

Volatility. The bets here are 1.85 and a lot more than the market with a beta of 1.0.

Regulatory risks. No drug has ever been approved.

Commercialization risks. If approved, the company faces commercialization risks, hence, adoption and competitor risks should be considered.

Financial risks are always a concern as most companies in biotech need capital to continue to work, as well as, expand on its pipeline.

Just look at the upcoming catalysts for the year. Upcoming catalysts:

2019 (when the deal makes sense) Partnership on VK 5211 (Hip Fracture)

1Q19 - VK2809 IND filing following completion of 6-month animal studies

2Q19 - VK2809 Ph IIa NASH data expected to be presented at EASL 2019

1H2019 - VK2809: More clarity to be announced on biopsy-based NASH trial design should be in the works

1H2019 - VK0214 IND filing in X-ALD

Note: Biotech stocks are risky in nature and very volatile. Also, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which excess fat is stored in your liver. Two types of NAFLD are simple fatty liver and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Simple fatty liver and NASH are two separate conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VKTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.