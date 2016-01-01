Realty Income (NYSE:O) has continued to be a crowd pleaser. As the selloff intensified in last few months of the year, Realty Income actually went up. That feeling is truly priceless for investors as it enables them to think rationally while the rest of their portfolio looks like it is on fire. While Realty Income did perform splendidly, a whole bunch of REITs showed capital flowing into them while the market melted down.

O

data by YCharts

We are not sure whether we can see this as a flight to quality or investors developing the sudden belief that REITs are the new consumer staples. These REITs actually beat the consumer staples group and that is saying something.

O

data by YCharts

Why O has now got incredibly expensive

Realty Income's third quarter results showed a good increase of 5.2% over the previous year. Still, the run rate is now at $3.24 making O at close to 20X AFFO. While Realty Income has traded as high (and even higher in early 2016) those points have not been good purchase points.

Another metric we use is the spread of Realty Income's trailing 12 month yield over BAA bonds. We have frequently used this metric to enter and exit the REIT sector as a whole and it was this very yield spread versus REITs in general that identified January 2018 as a table pounding buy for the sector. See this article for more information on the metric.

Here, we are not looking at the spread versus the sector, but just on a single stock. We must caution that this indicator works at a stellar level on a sector, it is definitely less reliable when applied on a single REIT. We still think that buying at points when Realty Income yields more than Baa bonds and selling or staying out when Baa bonds yield more than 1% over Realty Income's dividend yield is a sound strategy.

We can see below that while not the best timing tool, points where Baa bonds exceeded Realty Income's yield by over 1%, always resulted in lower prices 12 months out.

On the other hand, buying only when Realty Income yielded more than Baa bonds proved to be stellar entry points. At present the risk for negative 12 month out returns is quite high and there are better opportunities in the REIT space for sure. Below we identify one that appears a better bet.

Spirit Capital Realty ( NYSE: SRC

The triple net lease space is a straightforward business. Straightforward does not necessarily mean easy but at the same time assuming companies are not going for aggressive growth, returns should be similar for investors. When similar portfolios then are priced at very different market rates, it gives public investors the chance to buy similar assets at very different prices.

We bought SRC in June 2017. The stock had just crashed after revealing issues with its major tenant, Shopko. Our rationale then was that we did not view a single tenant making up 10% of revenues, that had a master lease and had EBITDAR coverage of 2.6X, as particularly worrisome. This has been said before, but it bears repeating, that the same investor community that thought SRC was unbuyable because of that single tenant which had 2.6X rent coverage, happily jumped into Omega Healthcare Inc (OHI) which had its entire portfolio averaging under 1.4X rent coverage. The July buy point worked and SRC has delivered total returns of 37% since then.

Today, SRC is in an even better position. It has spun of its weakest properties into a highly leveraged entity called Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA). The resulting "Good Spirit" is definitely an entity you want to be associated with.

The portfolio

Along with Shopko, Spirit also passed on many movie theatres to SMTA. The resulting portfolio looks rather different than it did prior to the spin off.

Source: Spirit Capital Presentation

We have highlighted the top 20 tenants that are also among the top 20 tenants at Realty Income. Majority of the remaining are investment grade tenants as well.

Spirit also breaks out how these top tenants and industries compare with the top ranked peers. Here they have added National Retail Properties inc. (NNN) alongside Realty Income.

Source: Spirit Capital Presentation

2018 acquisitions focused on fitness centers as that is a property type that Spirit believes provides an excellent risk adjusted return and is e-commerce resistant.

Source: Spirit Capital Presentation

Spirit’s balance sheet metrics have also measurably improved.

Source: Spirit Capital Presentation

The debt to EBITDA is at 5.2X a shade better than Realty Income, while its fixed charge coverage is tad worse than Realty Income's.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

This might seem counterintuitive, after all if Spirit's debt is lower, shouldn't its fixed charge coverage also be better than Realty Income's? There are two reasons why Spirit lags. The first is that uses preferred stock in its capital structure which is significantly more expensive than debt. Realty Income does not. The second is that Realty Income is rated at A- and obviously enjoys a lower cost by virtue of its long term track record. The differences obviously exist for valid reasons, but our main point here is that the Realty Income AFFO multiple of 20X is about twice that of Spirit Capital's 11.0X. While we agree a differential is warranted, the extent of this differential is rather extreme.

Conclusion

Spirit Capital remains a great undervalued way to play the triple net space without paying excessive amounts for it.

Source: Author's estimates along with company presentations

Spirit and Realty Income have similar occupancies on their portfolios with similar lease lengths. In spite of similar metrics on everything that matters, the valuations are worlds apart and the yield on Spirit shares is about 2.5% higher than that of Realty Income. Sure Realty Income has a long standing reputation, but other REITs, like this majestic one, have done as well as Realty Income with less fanfare. Over time we see Spirit getting a better valuation and the yield spread converging into a 1.0-1.5% differential. The key risk for Spirit would be over reaching on acquisitions when equity cost of capital is too high. As long as they are disciplined, it should work out.

