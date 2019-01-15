Menlo Therapeutics: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

"Dead fish are less on the nose than a politician's promise." - Anthony T. Hincks

Today, Menlo Therapeutics' (MNLO) drug candidate serlopitant was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of pruritus (itch) associated with prurigo nodularis (NYSE:PN). It was one of the few pieces of good news the shareholders of Menlo have received since the company went public roughly one year ago. Given this, we take a look at this small Tier 4 developmental concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Founded in 2011, Menlo Therapeutics is a Redwood City, California based late-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on tackling pruritus associated with various conditions. The company came public early this year. Menlo Therapeutics currently has a market cap of approximately $125 million and trades near $5.00 a share.

Focus and Pipeline:

The company's pipeline is focused on advancing their lead product candidate, serlopitant, in a variety of indications. Menlo licensed the drug from Merck in 2012. The need for such a drug is considerable given that there are no approved therapies in the United States that are designed to reduce pruritus.

The company has had a rough year. Their ATOMIK Phase 2 clinical trial of serlopitant in patients with itching due to atopic dermatitis failed to achieve both primary and secondary endpoints. However, management remains optimistic given aspects of the ATOMIK data and given that a reduction of pruritus has been demonstrated in two prior Phase 2 studies, one trial in patients with chronic pruritus and one trial in patients with prurigo nodularis.

In recent news, on December 10th, it was announced that serlopitant was successful in their mid-stage pruritis study. The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients experiencing at least a four-point reduction in the WI-NRS scale. Additionally, the trial met the secondary endpoint of a statistically significant WI-NRS responder rate at week 4. Also, of note, on October 8th, it was announced that Menlo's Phase 2 clinical trial TUSSIX failed its mid-stage study of patients with refractory chronic cough. As a result, the company said that it will cease development for the indication.

Source: Company Website

Serlopitant:

Serlopitant is a highly selective small molecule inhibitor of the neurokinin 1 receptor, known as NK 1 R. The therapeutic is taken as a once daily, oral tablet. Why target NK 1 R? Well, two critical mediators of the urge to scratch are Substance SP and its receptor, the NK 1 -R. Research has shown that SP binding of NK 1 -R is a key mediator of sensory nerve signaling, including the itch-scratch reflex and the vomiting reflex. The drug is currently being evaluated in three indications: prurigo nodularis, psoriasis, and chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

Source:Company Website

Prurigo Nodularis:

Menlo is currently enrolling patients in two Phase 3 trials to evaluate their lead product candidate as a treatment for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. Data from this trial is expected in the first half of 2020. Also, Menlo is currently enrolling an open-label safety study of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus. The goal of the study is to generate long-term safety data for serlopitant in adults with pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis.

Psoriasis:

As noted earlier, the company recently announced the results from their positive Phase 2 clinical trial in pruritus associated with psoriasis. As a result, the company plans to meet with the FDA at some point in the first-half of 2019 in order to discuss their data and determine the parameters of a Phase 3 study, which will be launched shortly after they determine the parameters.

Chronic Pruritus of Unknown Origin:

Menlo intends on launching a Phase 2 trial of serlopitant in patients with chronic pruritus of unknown origin in the fourth quarter. The company was motivated to launch the trial in light of a retrospective analyses of a previously completed Phase 2 trials, which seems to suggest that serlopitant can potentially deliver a greater impact in patients without inflammatory skin disease.

Source: Company Website

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30th, 2018, Menlo had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of just over $150 million. Collaboration and license revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $0 compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2017. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $10.6 million, compared to $8 million for the same period last year. General and administrative expenses were $3 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year. Net loss for the quarter was $12.8 million, which is $4.7 more than the same period last year.

Due to its size and newest as a public company, Menlo has only a few analyst firms that currently cover it. The median analyst price target is just north of $15.00 a share. Today, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its Buy rating and $25 price target on MNLO with the following commentary.

The market opportunity of serlopitant for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN) is underappreciated, in our view. We think Psorixa targets a large unmet need if it can successfully treat psoriatic itch. Valuation Summary We use a blend of EV/EBITDA, DCF and Bear-case analysis to arrive at our 12-month PT of $25.

This was basically a rehash of the same view on December 10th by the analyst firm. On October 9th, Jefferies Financial Group came out to lower their price target to $7 a share and placed a hold on the name. The lowered price target comes as the result of the company failing their Phase 2 trial in chronic cough and halting development in the indication. However, the analyst remains cautiously optimistic on the company's prospects in prurigo nodularis and chronic pruritus.

Verdict:

Menlo is currently selling for less than the cash it ended the third quarter with. The company has strong if limited analyst support as well as multiple "shots on goal." That said, recent trial results have been disappointing. Menlo is also targeting a crowded space and has nothing yet in late stage development. In addition, and despite a steep fall in its stock price, there has been no insider buying in this name since it debuted in January. With the Breakthrough Therapy designation today, MNLO is a "watch item" within a well-diversified biotech portfolio at best at this time.

"A nation with minimum laws will have maximum laughter." - Amit Kalantri, One Bucket of Tears

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.