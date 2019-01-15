Measuring Rio Tinto's Progress On The Benjamin Graham Model

However, its iron ore operations are partially affected by a fire incident that led it to declare force majeure of some of its iron-ore shipments.

Investor Takeaway:

In order to evaluate Rio Tinto's (RIO) fundamental strength as a mining giant, I have analyzed the company on the BG (read: Benjamin Graham) model for value investing. This analysis considers whether RIO's stock provides adequate value to investors based on the BG model. Later, this evaluation is compared with a peer company, namely Vale S.A. (VALE), that is another giant in the mining space. Based on the analysis, I believe that RIO provides a better value investment. However, since RIO's iron ore production is of paramount importance to the company, a recent disruption in its operations in the Pilbara region will affect its iron ore shipments to some extent.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

RIO's strength on the BG model and competitor analysis:

The BG model incorporates seven KPIs (read: Key Performance Indicators) to analyze the underlying value in a stock. These include quality rating, D/CA ratio (read: Debt-to-Current Assets), current ratio, PE ratio, PB ratio, EPS growth, and dividends (payout and yields). Let's analyze each of these KPIs in detail now.

Quality Rating: According to the BG model, value stocks should have an S&P rating of at least "B" grade. In the case of RIO, the S&P rating is "A" for its long-term debt. In contrast, VALE has been given an S&P rating of "BBB-" for its long-term debt. Given that both companies exceed the rating requirement of the model, I believe RIO is the winner on this metric due to its stronger rating.

D/CA Ratio: The BG model suggests picking stocks whose D/CA ratio does not exceed 1.10x. Figure-2 shows that RIO has a D/CA ratio of ~0.78x ($13.73/17.63B), whereas VALE's D/CA ratio is ~1.21x ($18.27/15.13B). Given the D/CA of both companies, I believe that RIO has a more suitable position on this metric as well.

Figure-2 (Source: YCharts)

Current Ratio: The BG model suggests to look for companies with a current ratio of 1.5x or more. As shown in Figure-3, both companies are nearly level on the current ratio, and both companies meet the ratio suggested by the BG model. Nevertheless, RIO still has an edge over VALE, and considering the significant difference between the D/CA ratios of both companies, I believe that RIO has better liquidity than its competitor.

Figure-3 (Source: YCharts)

Nevertheless, based on the FCFs (read: Free Cash Flows) of both companies during the past 12 months (Figure-4), we can see that VALE has superior value for its stakeholders compared with RIO (since both companies have a market cap that is roughly within the same range of ~$70B, with RIO having a market cap of ~$66B, and VALE having a market cap of ~$73B).

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

EPS Growth: The BG model also suggests picking stocks that have witnessed consistent EPS growth during the past 5 years. As shown in Figure-5, both companies could not deliver consistent EPS growth during the past 5 years. Nevertheless, on an aggregate basis, RIO's earnings have surpassed those of VALE.

Figure-5 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Moreover, RIO has a forward PE ratio of 4.43. As shown in the 5-year price chart (Figure-6), RIO's price has witnessed strength during the past two years.

Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

Given that RIO's iron ore business is a significant contributor to its revenues, the recent momentum in iron ore prices (Figure-7) would mean that RIO could further improve its earnings profile based on improved iron ore prices and a reduction in costs. On that note, I believe that RIO's recent launch of the AutoHaul rail transportation network will reflect favourably on the costs of its iron ore business.

Figure-7 (Source: BusinessInsider)

PE Ratio: When it comes to PE ratio, the BG model recommends selecting stocks whose PE ratio doesn't exceed 9.0x. Figure-8 shows the PE ratios of both companies, and we can see that RIO has a more suitable valuation on this metric as well (compared with VALE).

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

PB Ratio: In terms of PB ratio, the model suggests to look for stocks whose PB ratio does not exceed 1.2x. As seen in Figure-9, both companies have a PB ratio in excess of the value recommended by the BG model. However, VALE has a more suitable valuation based on book values. In my view, a PB ratio of 1.5x could be considered safe, but in the case of big mining companies such as RIO and VALE, we can have exceptions. I believe the high book values are somewhat justified by their potential for business growth.

Figure-9 (Source: YCharts)

Dividends and Yields: In terms of dividend payout and dividend yield (Figure-10), RIO ranks superior to its selected competitor. RIO's dividend payments during the past 12 months amounted to ~$3/share compared with VALE's $0.64/share. Similarly, RIO's 6.1% DY (read: dividend yield) is heads and shoulders above VALE's 4.5%. This indicates that if you are looking for an income stock together with reasonable growth, then RIO is a better choice compared with VALE.

Figure-10 (Source: YCharts)

Section conclusion:

Have a look at Figure-11 that summarizes the preceding discussion. On the surface, it might appear that VALE is an underprivileged stock based on the KPIs identified by the BG model. However, since both companies derive significant revenues from their respective iron ore operations, it's relevant to consider their production profiles and iron ore prices during the most recent quarter (Q3 2018). It should be noted that Q3 iron ore production amounted to ~104.95 Mt (read: Million metric tons) and ~81.9 Mt for VALE and RIO, respectively. As shown in Figure-7, an overall improvement in iron ore prices will support the growth outlook for both companies, and in my view, VALE can better leverage on this metric due to its superior production profile. Nevertheless, on the other metrics (discussed above), RIO remains to be the stronger candidate.

Figure-11 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

A recent problem at RIO's operational front:

Despite the support from iron ore prices, RIO has recently witnessed a disruption in its iron ore operations. The company had to close part of its operations in the Cape Lambert export terminal (Western Australia) due to a fire incident at the terminal. Consequently, the company's iron ore shipments from the export terminal had to suffer on account of a declaration of force majeure at the site. The Cape Lambert terminal is located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia, and this region is of paramount importance for the company due to the significant iron-ore production potential of these operations. However, the operations at the other locations of the Pilbara region remained unaffected. It should be noted that the fire affected the shipments of lump and fine iron ore products at the Robe River facility. As shown in Figure-12, the production from these locations amounts to an insignificant proportion of the total production from the Pilbara region. Hence, in my view, the impact of this disruption would not be too significant for the company.

Figure-12 (Source: Q3 production report)

Conclusion:

In the preceding discussion, we have evaluated RIO's strength on the BG model and compared it with a competitor. The analysis reveals that RIO has a stronger dividend profile (including payout and DY), better liquidity, earnings and growth. Moreover, it has a better S&P quality rating compared with VALE and a sweet valuation in terms of PE. However, it lags behind VALE in terms of PB ratio. Nevertheless, the valuation is not indicative of an overvaluation. Rather, it indicates the growth potential of both companies that is supported by the recent strength in iron ore prices.

Finally, the partial disruption of RIO's iron ore operations in Cape Lambert export terminal is likely to affect its iron shipments; however, due to the limited production attributable to the region, the impact of such disruption will be limited. Overall, RIO remains to present a promising growth outlook together with a suitable dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.