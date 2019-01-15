I Was Wrong About AMD - Again!

AMD is becoming the biggest competitor to Nvidia in the market with its newest GPU chips.

Since its September peak, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has dropped 50% but is currently attempting to retrace its pullback. The good news for AMD investors is that AMD has the technical proclivity to retrace its pullbacks by at least 60% over the two following months. However, most stocks tend to hit resistance at a 50% retracement, after which they retest their previous lows.

A problem with assuming AMD will act as usual and retrace its pullback is earnings, which AMD posts on Tuesday, Jan. 29. My earnings analysis, which I'am constantly running, shows bad things for AMD this quarter. I might run a more in-depth earnings analysis for AMD, but the gist of the earnings trade is that it presents not only a higher downside risk than upside reward but also a high probability of a selloff as opposed to a rally.

Things are not all bad, though. Though combining the above two aspects in a machine learning/pattern recognition algorithm, I have found that the price target over the next two months is actually above the current stock price. All things considered, I expect AMD to hit at least $24.05 over the next 40 trading days.

Here's an image showing AMD typically retracing its pullbacks. The highlighted areas match our current situation. The next step is usually a retracement of roughly 60%:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

GPU Wars

There’s nothing in the news cycle to contradict this. The biggest news in graphics right now is the RTX graphics technology from Nvidia (NVDA). AMD already has two cards (RX Vega 56 and 64) that can compete with Nvidia's new release at the same price point. AMD also has a cheaper alternative in RX 590 (~$250 vs. $350) and does not have the stigma associated with the RTX’s use of Microsoft’s (MSFT) DXR, which often drops frame rates.

AMD’s cards offer similar features to the newest tech - this is what the company has consistently offered, but at lower costs. In addition, should DXR become a popular feature, AMD could easily license the technology from Microsoft and make their own “budget RTX.” However, few are expecting ray tracing technology to take off, and so AMD could easily just ignore Nvidia's newest release and continue on course until proved otherwise.

AMD is still gaining market share in the GPU market with its Ryzen processors. I was skeptical at first about Ryzen, but I corrected my initial comments in this article. I should now take a time out to say I was once again wrong about AMD and that I will be keeping a sharp eye on this company moving forward. I want to figure this market out.

I Was Wrong

Indeed, in my last article on AMD, I mentioned the looming threat of a China-USA trade war triggering tariffs on chip manufacturers. I based this idea on the cognitive dissonance profile I created for AMD, one that showed the stock to overreact to negative news. This same stock, however, also overreacts to positive news, which is why it's one of the most volatile in the sector.

You might recall this chart:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

AMD certainly bucked its “mini-bear” season last year. It also appears to be ignoring January’s seasonality. I'm thinking that one catalyst for this is Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) relative lack of competitiveness over the last year, making the GPU primarily AMD versus NVDA.

Earnings

Still, AMD has a dismal earnings performance, statistically at least. Stocks have a tendency to drift, prior to earnings, toward the earnings reaction. That is, the drift prior to an earnings report tends to predict the earnings reaction, more than not, implying that AMD might again buck the trend of selling off on earnings, especially in Q4.

This tells me my form of analysis (quant/stats) might not apply to AMD in the interim. Indeed, my form of analysis works in the long term, over many trades and according to a probability model. If the GPU market is truly changing in AMD’s favor, the negative metrics I see on AMD are no real concern.

The EPS trend is actually looking good going into Q4 earnings. The trend of EPS growth has led the stock, statistically. EPS is currently rising:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Since 2018, AMD’s rolling average of EPS has been positive – a good sign:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Conclusion

So while statistically, earnings season hasn’t been kind to AMD, the company might be bucking the trend. AMD also has a top-of-the-line chip (Radeon VII), which finally puts the company (in serious/pro gamer’s minds) as a legitimate choice for PC/laptop parts. The main question that should be investors’ minds is whether Nvidia's RTX 2080 will beat the Radeon VII in this market.

For now, I’m undecided on AMD’s earnings. Statistically, it looks bad, fundamentally, it looks good. Nevertheless, I expect a ~$25 AMD in the quarter following Q4 earnings.

Happy trading!

Exposing Earnings is an earnings trade newsletter (with live chat) that is based on statistics, probability, and backtests. My models are unavailable anywhere else online, as I designed them myself, keeping the code private for Exposing Earnings subscribers and myself. If you want a definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings, the probability of the prediction paying off, the risk/reward of the play, and my specific options strategy for the play, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.