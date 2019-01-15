Roots: Disappointing Q3, But The Selloff Is Overdone
About: Roots Corporation (RROTF)
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
Roots delivered poor sales growth in Q3 2018 with double-digit decline in comparable sales.
Roots’ growth initiatives should help it grow its business in 2019.
The recent selloff has resulted in very compelling share price.
Investment Thesis
Roots (OTC:RROTF) delivered very poor Q3 2018 earnings with a double-digit decline in comparable sales year over year. In addition, the company also significantly reduced its fiscal 2019 guidance. We believe