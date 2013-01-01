Introduction

To begin with, 2019 continues to digest some of the losses we've seen during the late 2018 correction. Nevertheless, there are still many compelling names out there that have the potential to beat overall market returns in 2019. Today, I'm keeping a keen eye on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). I steadfastly believe this tech giant is an interesting tool to play the semiconductor market today, as the company generates stable cash flows and steadily growing revenues, which is in huge contrast to other big chip makers. Buying shares of Intel (and other names as well) means I plan on selling calls against this new position right away. When re-investing part of the collected option premiums, this strategy (the buy-write approach) is a compelling asset to efficiently deploy compound dividend investing. The goal of my Intel setup is clear: collecting time value along the way, allowing me to take advantage of an option's time decay and limited share appreciation if that were to happen. With Intel's next ex-dividend date in early February, I will be selling the calls of February 15 in order to optimally benefit from time decay.

Intel's Fundamentals

So, let's dive into the details about my short-term option trade on Intel. After reading through the most relevant fundamental metrics such as the FCF Yield and FCF/Net Debt, I feel shares are trading at a reasonable price.

Financial Year (FY) FCF FCF Margin FY 2013 $10.0 19.0% FY 2014 $10.3B 18.2% FY 2015 $11.7B 21.1% FY 2016 $12.2B 20.5% FY 2017 $10.3B 16.4% FY 2018 (e) $14.4B 20.8%

(Source: Author's work)

More importantly, Intel's payout ratio remains conservative right now, providing confidence that the incremental buybacks and generous dividends are not at risk. After being the group's problem child for many years, Intel's PC chip business has become a huge cash machine with no negative impact on sales growth anymore. Through M&A, Intel has expanded into fast-growing segments such as Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles.

INTC Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts INTC Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts INTC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Intel's Technicals

Setting up a lucrative covered call strategy is also about reviewing a stock's technicals. In early 2018, investors following up Intel's chart must have seen the negative divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI). After marking the most recent high at around $57.6, shares have lost more than 10% before starting to move sideways. Intel's main resistance level currently stands at $50.46, while its moving averages provide sufficient support at around $46.7-$47.2.

(Source: Marketscreener software)

That's why I plan on selling the out-of-the-money calls with a strike of $52.5. Calls with a strike price of $50 are too close if one minds the next earnings release and possible spikes in volatility. The contracts I will be using don't have intrinsic value right now, which means we can collect time value along the way if shares stay below $52.5 If shares get assigned in February, I would lock in a profit of 9.37%. If shares decline, the option premium would make up for a loss of 0.79%.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Author's Work)

Investor Takeaway

It's an interesting consideration to allocate some money to Intel shares right now. Its balance sheet remains well-managed and management is determined to chase after new takeovers to guarantee sustainable growth for the subsequent years. With an increasing focus on Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles, the company has transformed itself into a cash machine. Intel's chart looks compelling enough to sell out-of-the-money calls with a strike price of $52.5, allowing me to lock in time value while benefiting from additional limited upside potential.