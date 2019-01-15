Why AbbVie Believes In Life After (Humira's) Death

The article shows why I again bought the dip in ABBV to $85 Monday, using potential present values of Humira and the young or major pipeline products.

Assuming Humira keeps its patent protection in the US through 2022, my back-of-the-envelope analysis of its value and that of 4 young or pipeline drugs keeps me long.

U.S. biosimilars to Humira will enter in 2023, though a competitor is trying to get to market here sooner.

Introduction - valuing AbbVie (ABBV)

This article provides a quantitative analysis of ABBV's 5 most important existing products, broken down as 3 marketed and 2 very late-stage pipeline products. Along the way, points relevant to thinking about these products may interest readers, an important consideration given how unknown the proposed values are any time soon. The purpose of all this is not quantitative so much as to explore whether ABBV might really be undervalued in the face of faster-than-expected deterioration to biosimilar competition in the EU and the threat of a flood of biosims in the U.S. beginning, ABBV expects, in January 2023. It is my hope, as an ABBV long for the past two years since the stock was $61, that despite a misstep or two, it is joining or has joined the ranks of the truly great biotech companies by creating a formidable franchise in oral cancer drugs along with the rarely-seen phenomenon of extending the franchise of its mega-blockbuster, Humira, with two new drugs that each may launch this year.

ABBV closed Monday at $84.76, giving it about a $127 B diluted valuation. This needs adjustment upward, however:

At the end of Q3, shareholders' equity was -$2.9 B. Adding in long term debt gives a total adjustment of $39 B, meaning I take ABBV to have a truer market cap of about $127 B + $39 B = $166 B.

Before getting both to ABBV's latest views, based on its presentation at the recent JPMorgan conference, I want to further adjust the above adjusted valuation by proposing a value for Humira, then looking at the rest of the company with a focus on 4 young drugs. No guarantees, but my analysis suggests it is reasonable to think that Humira plus the 4 "young 'uns" may comprise the entiret of ABBV's adjusted market cap, leaving a significant company "free" as well as receiving fair value given my analysis incorporates what I consider an appropriate discount for present value. I look at ABBV as a growth stock though with a lumpy profit stream through about 2024, with a 5% dividend kicker to ease any pain.

The article is a bit long; readers who want to get the gist of it may wish to read the two Interim summaries and conclusion.

Valuing Humira

For investing purposes, I'm assuming that ABBV is correct that the first biosim in the U.S. will be Amgen's (AMGN) Amjevita in late January 2023. Given that and given ABBV's expectation of about 5% annual price increases in the U.S. until then, I'm assuming global sales of Humira will peak around its current level $20 B and stay relatively stable, with declines in the EU offset by U.S. growth, and probably with some growth in the rest of the world.

In the first 9 months of 2018, ABBV's Q3 report showed Humira sales were $15.0 B. The breakdown was U.S.:ex-US = 2:1.

A few points about ex-US profit trends:

In Q3, Humira showed price erosion ex-US of about 26% due to EU biosim competition. However, with an undisclosed amount of ex-US sales not in the EU, erosion in the EU was clearly greater than 30%. In the Q3 conference call, ABBV confirmed that most but not all of the EU countries saw the price effect of biosims. Thus we will have a lot more info coming with the Q4 conference call. By the Q1 call in April, I think we will be able to suss out most of what we will need to know to model how EU and non-EU ex-US Humira sales.

ABBV's stock price has been lagging some of its Big Pharma/Big Biotech competitors, possibly due to the EU biosim story at ABBV and resultant fears about the U.S..

The ongoing sharp decline in EU sales implies less deterioration in profits than in sales, given lower prices there than in the U.S.. Also, beginning in Q3 2018, what I guess was about a 4.5% royalty that ABBV was paying on Humira sales dropped by 1/3, to 3% if the 4.5% guess happens to be correct. This royalty will expire soon, in or around Q3. Thus, I expect that yoy profit margin comparisons attributable to Humira will expand substantially through 2020. After that, assuming that "upa" and "risa" become the rising stars in eroding Humira's franchises, I expect additional Humira profitability gains to come as ABBV begins to decrease promotional spending it in favor of upa/risa.

Given the above, I model Humira's present value as follows for 2019-22:

average annual revenues $20 B = $80 B total

average after-tax profit Humira-related margin: 52%

$42 B profits.

Beyond 2022, most of the Humira-related value may come in 2023, when I assume limited biosim U.S. competition, especially in the first 5 months. Beginning then in the U.S. and thereafter, ABBV will receive royalties from many or all of its biosim competitors. I assume the rate will be at least 3% based on a comment from its CEO in the last conference call that it is in line with industry standards for important intellectual property. My guess is that beyond 2022, ABBV will receive a present value of $8 B in Humira profits for the entirety of the product's life.6 I conclude with the following valuation points:

after-tax Humira profits = $50 B

some discounting for present value is required

thus, adjust downward from $50 B to $45 B

this puts the final adjustment of ABBV's market cap, including debt, at $172 B - $45 B = $127 B.

So, the qed to be discussed is whether ABBV is realistic in painting a picture that I interpret as allowing two young drugs and two pipeline drugs to comprise about that $127 B valuation, leaving the rest of the company "free" to investors. Note, Boehringer Ingelheim has been trying to get a biosim to Humira to market before 2023; litigation is ongoing, so investors who agree with the above form of analysis may wish to consider adding a further risk adjustment to the above analysis (or stay away).

Moving on...

Valuing Imbruvica, a breakthrough non-chemo oral cancer drug

ABBV gained approximate 50% rights to Imbruvica when it acquired Pharmacyclics in 2015. J&J (JNJ) in 2011 had astutely done a deal for the other about 50% of Imbruvica with Pharmacyclics when the drug was a pipeline asset with a much less certain future and was the company's only important asset. ABBV books sales in the U.S. but shares profits with JNJ; thus per dollar of reported sales, Imbruvica has below-average profitabilitiy. A partial offset: ex-US profits also flow from JNJ to ABBV. (See pp. 73-74, Note 6, from the 2017 10-K.)

In Q3, Imbruvica sales annualized around $4 B and have been growing at the enormous rate of 38-40% per year throughout 2018. I expect substantial further growth. ABBV has begun making the point that a feared competitive threat from AstraZeneca (AZN), another BTK inhibitor called Calquence, appears to have peaked at a low market share. While ABBV may be exaggerating matters, as Calquence is still early in its life cycle, I have no reason to disagree with ABBV's core message here, and expect Calquence to expand the market more than hurt Imbruvica. I look at Imbruvica as one of the drug world's rare assets that stands almost alone within its class. In this case, it's a huge market of several different diseases with lots of growth potential. I think ABBV may report Imbruvica revenues near the $7 B (annualized or perhaps even realized) level by about Q4 of 2020. This would be about a 30% CAGR over a 2-year period. Beyond 2020, I expect substantial additional growth.

Another positive for Imbruvica are late-listed patents. This can be reviewed at the FDA's Orange Book. The basic composition of matter patents covering Imbruvica have a 12/28/26 expiration, which is not so great from a 2019 perspective. However, some patents expiring in 2033 have been issued and then listed in the Orange Book. These include #9540382, which is both a formulation and use patent covering treatment of B-cell malignancies and different forms of lymphoma and related diseases, with what Isuspect is a preferred formulation of Imbruvica. Various other use patents have been listed; please review in the Orange Book via the above link if interested.

Major companies do not list so many late-expiring patents for fun, and several examples of drugs that have seen significant extensions of generic-free periods from this sort of formulation/dose/use patent strategy exist. Some such examples include Revlimid, Tecfidera and Enbrel. Thus I am going to go half-way to 2033 from 2026 and assume as a mid-case projection that Imbruvica avoids generics through the end of 2029, or for 11 years from now.

Incorporating a discount for present value, I project average annual revenues tp be booked by ABBV of $7.5 B. Multiplying by 11 gives about $84 B.

Due to the minimal production costs and focused marketing only to oncologists, normally I would project a 60% attributable after-tax margin on Imbruvica at a 20% tax rate, but due to the JNJ-related considerations mentioned above, I'll go with 50%. This suggests about a $40 B present value for future profits from Imbruvica using the highly uncertain end-of-2029 patent expiration date. If this seems too high, it's not so high. That's because Imbruvica was about a $20 B acquisition in 2015 and has only now begun to be profitable after R&D and interest costs, so a $40 B future profit (present value) is what ABBV would expect in order to justify the ROIC on the deal.

Moving on within the same space...

Valuing Venclexta, another breakthrough oral cancer drug

We know much less about Venclexta's commercial prospects than Imbruvica. Venclexta is protected by U.S. patent #8546399, which expires in June 2031.

This is what ABBV said in its presentation at the JPMorgan conference about Imbruvica plus Venclexta:

As I just mentioned, our hem/onc franchise will continue to be a major growth driver for AbbVie. This portfolio is now annualizing above $4 billion and growing at strong double-digit rates. As we continue to generate data that validate the utility of both IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA across a wide range of patient populations and cancer types, we expect this franchise will contribute more than $9 billion in incremental revenue by 2025.

That would take the total projected revenue from the two drugs to the $13-14 B annual range. Clearly, then, ABBV believes Venclexta will be huge, which I have been saying for some time. How big? We don't know. We also do not know the profit split between ABBV and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). The parties co-developed Venclexta for various WBC diseases and will split U.S. profits. Outside of the U.S., it appears that ABBV is very much in charge. I asked Roche last year about this important detail, and got the response that ex-US, Roche will receive a solid double-digit profit share. Until further information appears, I'm going to assume that ABBV receives 60-65% of total profits from global sales of Venclexta.

I am going to assume $30 B of after-tax profits as present value for Venclexta, 75% of the amount for Imbruvica, considering that compared to Imbruvica, Venclexta:

has a long, safer patent-projected time frame on the U.S. market

provides ABBV with a (projected) higher share of income per sales dollar

has a less certain path to multiple indications than Imbruvica and is later to market for some of the same indications.

Interim summary

Thus I am guesstimating that the closely-related duo of Imbruvica and Venclexta may have a combined present value of $70 B. Again, this seems high, and of course it is in absolute terms, but in today's dollars, table stakes are much higher than in 1989 dollars. Some multi-billion dollar bets such as Stemcentrx go very bad, and others such as Imbruvica ripen and turn good.

Given my estimate of Humira's valuation, it will take $56 B in present value from the two potential follow-on drugs with which ABBV wants to replace Humira:

Upa/risa begin their planned ascent

Here is where one can truly see just how adventurous even mega-cap biotech investing can be. ABBV is projecting that upadicitinib, an oral Janus kinase (or, JAK) inhibitor; and the antibody risankizumab (together, upa/risa) will have great success. Also from the JPMorgan conference:

Additionally, upadacitinib and risankizumab have both been submitted for regulatory review with commercialization in their initial indications coming later this year. Based on the comprehensive data sets that we have generated, we believe these assets will be best-in-category medicines with potential across more than a dozen indications. Collectively, we expect these two therapies will contribute more than $10 billion in incremental risk adjusted sales by 2025.

That's quite a projection, given that neither has been approved for any indication yet. Risa should be approved in several months for psoriasis, with what looks to me like best-in-class efficacy and every 12 week subcu dosing:

- Results of the trials showed that risankizumab achieved significantly greater response of clear or almost clear skin (sPGA 0/1) compared to STELARA® (ustekinumab) and HUMIRA® (adalimumab) with rates ranging from 84 to 88 percent at week 16 1,2,3*- At one year (52 weeks), 56 and 60 percent of risankizumab patients achieved complete skin clearance (PASI 100) compared to STELARA® (21 and 30 percent).

See linked press release for much more data.

This is what ABBV said about upadcitinib at the same conference (emphases added):

Our selective JAK1 inhibitor, upadacitinib, has been submitted for regulatory review in its lead indication, rheumatoid arthritis. We have evaluated upadacitinib across a comprehensive set of studies in patients with moderate to severe RA. This includes a head-to-head study, which demonstrated superiority against HUMIRA, the current gold standard, and additional studies conducted in a wide range of clinical settings, including patients who are naïve to methotrexate therapy at one end of the spectrum and very difficult to treat patients who have failed one or more biologics at the other end. Based on the data generated in our program, we believe upadacitinib will offer meaningful advantages over products on the market today or in development.

I expect upa to be approved by about December this year.

For an overview of the upa and risa clinical programs, see Slide 9 of the slideshow that accompanied the JPMorgan presentation.

Assuming good success in these programs, what impresses me is that ABBV will have part of 2019 and all of at least 2020-22 to co-promote Humira and these next-generation products as the new indications (I hope and expect) roll in over time. How rare is that? It's unheard of. After Humira becomes a very faded force, simply having both upa with risa, or risa with upa as physician preference and clinical trial data dictate, to promote to doctors and pitch to insurers is as good as it gets. It's a replication of Imbruvica plus Venclexta, but in some ways better, because upa is oral and risa is an injected biologic, so it may be able to differentiate them more clearly in the eyes of physicians than the oral drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta.

Basically, ABBV is saying that by 2025, or about year 5-6 of upa/risa, they will be generating at least half of Humira's revenues. I think that this is realistic. given their apparent superiority over Humira in several indications and the marketing advantage that ABBV has over its competitors in controlling Humira and knowing so much about the prescribing habits of thousands of doctors. An analogy could be Gilead (GILD) converting almost all of the prior generation of its HIV drugs (TDF-based) with the safer TAF-based drugs, and doing so quickly. Here we are only talking about converting half of Humira's sales base by 2025 with products being introduced in 2019. So I think there is upside potential as well as very clear downside risk to these estimates.

If we therefore assume:

$11 B in combined sales in 2025 for upa/risa

an average product life of 12 years

we can calculate $132 B in total revenues if $11 B is the average annual revenue

45% attributable after-tax profit margins (low because risa is in-licensed and because of the need to promote to several different specialties)

we get to about $60 B in future profits from these two drugs.

Given all the assumptions for drugs that are not on the market, with unknown patent positions, and all the uncertainties of price controls in the U.S. or continuation of inflationary increases where competition allows, I'm not sure how to discount this proposed $60 B number for present value. It's your call.

Interim summary

The upa/risa combination is a potentially unique double-barreled approach to sustaining the world's best-selling pharmaceutical product, Humira. If the data come in as I expect, then I'm hoping for much more than $11 B in combined annual sales by 2025. But, neither drug is approved yet, and many additional indications need to be proven out beyond the lead ones. Failure of one drug or the other may come soon, but the massive success that I am hoping for an believe is not "in" the ABBV stock price will at best take some time to occur. It's asymmetric "warfare," and so it goes in the often-wild world of biotech.

Combining all the theorized values of Humira, Imbruvica and Venclexta, and upa plus risa, I come up with around the adjusted $166 B market cap for ABBV. Given there is much more to the company than these 5 drugs, and given that I was trying to incorporate a discount for present value in the above valuations, I'm comfortable holding ABBV both for current income and with the goal of total return alpha given that it may well simply be undervalued.

Risks to ABBV investors

Please be careful with all stocks, and that may go double for biotechnology stocks, including large ones such as ABBV. Leaving aside the price control issue, the industry is unpredictable in many ways. It's easy to be wrong but for the right reasons, including all the other ways one can simply be wrong. The 10-K and other regulatory documents provide ABBV's disclosures about risks to being a shareholder. These often get into meaty topics, not only boilerplate. Please consider familiarizing yourself with them if you are long ABBV or considering becoming a shareholder.

Concluding thoughts - buying the fear

All the above analysis is presented as one way of thinking (speculating) about a mega-cap stock. ABBV is under one cloud, Humira, and others including but not limited to those from politicians. The company has several other important profit drivers than the 5 discussed here, ranging from the anti-viral Mavyret to old products such as Lupron to various newer ones. It's too soon for me to consider the recent hormonal drug for female disorders, Orilissa, as a major blockbuster, but with the right patent protection and the right label update, it could become one of real significance. So, the point of this article is to propose a way of thinking about ABBV that looks past today's headline risk to show how ABBV has methodically built out two potentially massive franchises with additive and possibly truly synergistic benefits. One franchise is in oncology and the other could possibly extend Humira's gigantic sales base into the 2030s. With patience, which will be required for the bull case to be proven, we may be able to look back at ABBV several years from now - down from its high above $120 - and say that the main thing investors had to fear about the stock at $85 was fear itself.

Here's hoping!

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

