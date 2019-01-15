Philip Morris International: Light Up Your Portfolio's Returns With This Dividend Contender

Investors that can tolerate the risks presented in this analysis would be prudent to further conduct their own due diligence.

Source: Philip Morris International Media Center

When examining the historical performance of stocks, I have noticed that many market beating stocks of the past 25 or 50+ years have returned made it an objective to return capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

It's this aggressive return of capital to shareholders, combined with near perennial low or reasonable valuations, and solid mid to high single digit earnings growth over the long term that has led to the tobacco industry being the most lucrative industry to invest in for over a century. For instance, from 1900 to 2010, $1 invested in the tobacco industry would have grown to $6.3 million. As the Motley Fool article goes on to mention, it's the disgust that many investors harbor towards tobacco companies, along with the lack of a need to constantly innovate or reinvent the wheel that allowed tobacco companies to be the best investment of the 20th century. Fortunately (or unfortunately depending upon your views of ethics and investing), while consumer preferences may change over time, consumers will continue to use addictive products, and I believe that Philip Morris can adapt to any industry changes that it will inevitably face.

We'll discuss below the three specific factors that I considered before initiating a starter position in Philip Morris, specifically pertaining to the safety and growth of Philip Morris' dividend, the opportunities and risks that it will be presented with in the coming years, and it's current stock price in relation to its fair value.

Reason #1: The Safe, Growing Dividend Of Philip Morris

Source: Philip Morris International Investor Relations Overview

Since the spin-off from Altria Group in 2008, Philip Morris has increased its dividend every single year. It has increased its dividend by 147.8% during this time, for a compound annual growth rate of 9.5%.

As a dividend growth investor, I wouldn't be willing to invest my own money in a company if I didn't believe a company's dividend was reasonably safe, while also offering a reasonable probability for inflation beating dividend growth over the long-term.

As such, we'll now delve into the company specifics regarding Philip Morris' dividend.

Rather than rely on one metric in assessing the quantitative safety of a dividend, I primarily rely on the following two metrics: EPS payout ratio and the FCF payout ratio.

In viewing the company's presentation at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference from November 13, 2018, we can see that the company reaffirmed its 2018 full-year diluted earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.02. Using an approximate midpoint of $5.00, the company's current annualized dividend of $4.56 indicates that the company's EPS payout ratio is 91.2%.

Next, we'll examine the company's dividend payout using the FCF ratio. Many investors view FCF as a more reliable metric because it gives a full picture of the company's actual ability to pay their dividend when compared to the EPS metric that can often be skewed by a variety of events.

Source: Q3 2018 10-Q, pgs. 11-12/97

As indicated in its 10Q for Q3 2018, the company has generated $5.954 billion in free cash flow through the first 9 months of FY 2018. When we compare this against the roughly $5.11 billion in dividends paid during this same stretch, we arrive at a 85.8% FCF payout ratio.

Overall, with both payout ratios being over 85%, the company doesn't have a considerable margin of safety in the dividend. If the risks that I present below materialize, the company could be forced to take on debt to cover the portion of the dividend that isn't covered by free cash flow, which would deplete their balance sheet (causing Philip Morris to focus more on debt repayment than dividend growth in the medium term).

Although I do believe the current payout ratio is a tad high and Philip Morris should target an 80% payout ratio like Altria, we do have to remember that the tobacco business has a long history of rewarding shareholders due to the low capital needs of the tobacco industry. Having said this, I do believe that Philip Morris will be able to adapt as necessary to ensure that their dividend remains safe over the long term. Next, we'll discuss the opportunities and risks that the company faces.

Reason #2: Opportunities And Risks To Consider Before Investing In Philip Morris

The risk that is somewhat unique, accompanying a tobacco company that sells products in over 180 markets across the world is currency fluctuations. Currency fluctuations can make it look as though Philip Morris is considerably under-performing against a peer like Altria, because with Altria, what you see is what you get. If Altria earns a dollar, they've earned a dollar because they aren't subject to the fluctuations of currency exchanges due to their domestic business model, which we can contrast to Philip Morris.

Fiscal Year 2017 sales break down geographically as following:

Asia, 37.5%

European Union, 28.9%

Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, 23.3%

Latin America and Canada, 10.2%

Because of Philip Morris' international exposure, the currency fluctuations have been a drag on Philip Morris' earnings. While the company's earnings have grown from $3.24 a share in 2009 to the midpoint of earnings guidance for FY 2018 of $5.00 a share, for a compound annual growth rate to EPS of 4.4%, earnings for 2018 will still finish lower than earnings from 2013.

One such reason that the company's payout ratio is so high and its earnings in 2018 will be less than its earnings in 2013 is because of the dollar's relative strength over the past 4 years, compared to other major currencies, which Philip Morris generates revenue and profits in.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

At constant currency rates, Philip Morris would have been able to report 3.3% growth in net revenues during Q3 2018, which is fairly solid for a company of Philip Morris' size. It is reasonable to conclude that the dollar will eventually lose some of its momentum, as currency fluctuations tend to even out over the long-term.When this does materialize, Philip Morris will be the beneficiary of a weakening dollar, likely returning to the average annual 9.6% EPS growth achieved through the first 5 years of its existence.

Source: Third Quarter 2018 Slide Presentation, slide 11

Arguably, the key risk to Philip Morris is regulatory, not to mention litigation based. It should be noted that on pgs. 22 of its Q3 2018 10-Q, Philip Morris notes that:

"It is possible that there could be adverse developments in pending cases against us and our subsidiaries. An unfavorable outcome or settlement of pending tobacco-related litigation could encourage the commencement of additional litigation. Damages claimed in some of the tobacco-related litigation are significant and, in certain cases in Brazil, Canada and Nigeria, range into the billions of U.S. dollars."

Although Philip Morris goes on to note that "to date, no tobacco-related case has been finally resolved in favor of a plaintiff against us, our subsidiaries or indemnitees," this is certainly a risk that, should it occur, would materially affect the financial results of Philip Morris.

Moreover, despite the fact that Philip Morris does operate in some countries where smoking is a societal norm (i.e. Indonesia), there is a risk that these countries will eventually follow the United States and smoking prevalence, along with smoking volumes will decline.

This type of event could be triggered over the coming years by the levying and increasing of tobacco consumption taxes, the display of larger health warnings, and increased restrictions on smoking in public and workplaces, etc.

Philip Morris also discusses that due to the unpredictability of their business and financial performance of their reduced risk products (RRP) segment, projected results may significantly differ with actual results. The timing and adoption of Philip Morris' RRP products could bring periods of accelerated growth, as well as periods of slower growth. Additionally, Philip Morris also "may be unsuccessful in our attempts to introduce reduced-risk products, and regulators may not permit the commercialization of these products or the communication of scientifically substantiated risk-reduction claims (Q3 2018 10-Q)."

Given the certainty of declining cigarette volumes in most of Philip Morris' markets, it is incredibly important to their continuity to be able to convince smokers to switch to RRPs. If they aren't able to convince consumers of potential benefits of switching to RRPs or international governments don't allow them to communicate those benefits to consumers, this could be detrimental to the company's prospects moving forward.

Fortunately, while Philip Morris continues to transition away from the traditional cigarette business model, they should be able to continue to offset any volume declines by price increases (worldwide cigarette volumes fell 1.5% to 190.7 billion units). They obviously can't do this forever, but the new heat-not-smoke technology (commonly referred to as IQOS or HeatSticks) that they have spent billions on R&D to develop has provided encouraging results thus far.

For the sake of conciseness, I won't go into every specific risk that the company faces as they go into details on about 20 specific risks facing the business, varying in magnitude, but I will refer interested readers to pgs. 80-85 of the Q3 2018 10-Q.

Having brought up many of the key risks facing Philip Morris, we have barely discussed the reason that I have been bullish on Philip Morris and initiated a starter position last week.

As I briefly alluded to above, Philip Morris has spent billions of dollars on R&D to bring IQOS to market. Although they have a long way to go to convert many smokers to IQOS, they have had impressive results thus far.

Source: Third Quarter 2018 Slide Presentation, slide 17

While the heated tobacco units (HTU) market share is still less than 2% (excluding China and the US), I view it as highly encouraging that the HTU market share has nearly doubled from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018. Even more encouraging that in Japan (which is IQOS' largest market), IQOS has 15.5% market share. There's absolutely room to grow for IQOS, as I believe it will continue to rapidly grow for years to come. What's more is that IQOS offers Philip Morris the ability to seize market share from competitors as their customer base switches to HTU devices. I remain confident that HTU technology will allow Philip Morris to transition away from traditional tobacco cigarettes, and fending off volume declines in traditional tobacco cigarettes along the way.

Moreover, although Philip Morris doesn't sell cigarettes in the US, they will benefit from the introduction of IQOS in the US, should it be eventually approved by the FDA. Philip Morris will allow Altria to sell IQOS in the US (under the Marlboro brand, "HeatSticks"), receiving a royalty on the sales in exchange. The risk with this of course, is in the unlikely event the FDA doesn't approve IQOS. Additionally, Philip Morris and Altria could potentially have a strained relationship with Altria's $12.8 billion acquisition of a 35% stake in Juul. However, I believe that in spite of this, IQOS will have a tremendous market in the US, just as it has had in international markets.

When we factor in the tailwinds that Philip Morris is facing with IQOS and the inevitable decline in the strength of the dollar, along with the price increases to offset volume declines in cigarettes, we can see that the analyst estimates of 7-8% earnings growth over the next 5 years seem viable. However, with Philip Morris' valuation being as attractive as it currently is, the company could grow at half that rate and make a fine, market beating investment over the long-term.

Reason #3: Philip Morris' Current Price Is Attractive For Long-Term Dividend Growth Investors

Having discussed the headwinds and tailwinds that the company is facing, I arrive at the conclusion that Philip Morris is currently undervalued. After all, I wouldn't be discussing this company if I didn't believe it was currently undervalued, posing an investment opportunity for investors that are able to tolerate the risks that the company faces.

I'll use a variety of methods to assess the fair value of Philip Morris, against its current share price of $69.64 (as of January 12, 2019). This would imply a current dividend yield of 6.55%, which is an abnormally high dividend yield compared to the 4 year average dividend yield of 4.36%. Should the dividend yield even revert to a 5% yield, investors would benefit from 31% capital appreciation, not to mention eventual earnings growth when the US dollar falters and foreign currencies regain some strength. This would imply that the stock would be fairly valued at ~$91 a share.

Moreover, Jonathan Weber of Sure Dividend placed a fair value of $83 a share on Philip Morris stock back in October 2018. With the current annualized dividend of $4.56, and a 9% discount rate (due to the high yield), this would imply that he believes that over the long-term, Philip Morris can deliver 3.5% dividend growth, which matches the compound earnings growth rate of the company since it was spun off in 2008 (through both the favorable currency exchanges of the first 5 years and the rather unfavorable currency exchanges of the past 5 years).

I believe that the above fair value estimates could prove to be low as Morningstar's most recent estimate of Philip Morris' fair value is $102. Seeing as Philip Morris' 52 week high was over $111 a share back in January 2018, I don't believe this to be an unreasonable fair value estimate.

It appears as though among the three valuation models above, we have reached a consensus that Philip Morris has a fair value of anywhere from the low $80s to the low $100s. If we average the three above figures together, we arrive at an average fair value of $91.67. From current prices, this would indicate 31.6% upside, not factoring in earnings growth and the effect that reinvested dividends would have over the long-term.

Summary: Philip Morris Is Currently One Of The Most Attractive High Yielding Investments

In summary, Philip Morris is a company with an independent dividend increase streak of 10 years, since its spin-off from Altria in 2008. During this time, the company has delivered an impressive compound annual growth rate in its dividend of 9.5%. Although the dividend growth will need to closely mirror earnings growth due to the elevated payout ratio, it is reasonable to conclude that the dividend will likely grow 3-4% a year over the long-term.

Much of what got Philip Morris in trouble over the past 5 years was due to the strong dollar, not to mention the billions of dollars that they have invested in R&D to bring HTU to market. Going forward, I believe that the currency headwinds will eventually even out, transforming into tailwinds (which was seen in the first few years of Philip Morris' existence), as well as the continued growth in HTU.

It is the currency headwinds and volume declines in traditional tobacco cigarettes Philip Morris is facing that the market is currently heavily discounting. As with most of the companies I analyze, the prevailing sentiment is generally a more negative one. The currency headwinds and volume declines, along with the regulatory risks that accompany tobacco companies are being more than factored in at current prices, leaving investors with an attractive buying opportunity.

Between Philip Morris' current 6.5% dividend yield, long-term earnings growth of 3-4% (consequently, 3-4% annual dividend growth), and an average 2.9% valuation expansion leading to a reversion of a yield of 5%, I conclude that at current prices, investors can conservatively expect 12.4-13.4% annual returns over the next 10 years, thereby delivering alpha to patient, long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.