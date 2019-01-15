North American Cannabis Industry Still Blowin Smoke

Even if Canada and the U.S. combined their markets, the market would only be large enough to achieve a fair return on capital.

Background

There was little doubt among analysts that pre-recreational cannabis legalization in Canada that cannabis stocks were trading at unjustifiable valuations, some with P/S's in excess of 200x. Since October 17, 2018 when cannabis was officially legalized for recreational use in Canada, the markets including the S&P/TSX, NASDAQ, and NYSE have all taken quite a plunge bringing down many stocks including most of the cannabis producers. Which begs the question are cannabis stocks now trading at fair enough valuations to warrant buying into this market and achieving a satisfactory return in the next 2-5 years?

Investment Thesis

As we can see the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) has actually gotten hit harder since October 17, 2018 falling nearly 35%, whereas the S&P/TSX has fallen 5% and the NYSE has fallen 7%.

Shown below are the top 8 stocks held in the HMLSF ETF which is an investable index that intends to replicate the medical/recreational cannabis market in North America. Even though there are 50 companies in this index the top 8 stocks account for 70% of the net asset value (NYSE:NAV) and therefore price changes in anyone of these stocks will have the greatest impact on the market value of the index.

HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS Ticker Weight TILRAY INC . (TLRY) 10.64% CANOPY GROWTH CORP . (OTC:CGC) 10.32% AURORA CANNABIS INC . (OTC:ACB) 9.88% CRONOS GROUP INC . (OTC:CRON) 9.83% SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO/THE . (SMG) 9.55% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC . (GWPH) 9.27% APHRIA INC . (OTC:APHA) 6.78% HEXO CORP . (OTCPK:HYYDF) 4.04% Total Weight 70.31%

Below are the pre-legalization and current prices and P/S's. Pre-legalization considers prices and P/S's as of September 31, 2018.

HORIZONS HOLDINGS Pre-Legalization Price Current Price % change Pre-Legalization P/S Current P/S TILRAY INC . $214 $80 -63% 567 x 212 x CANOPY GROWTH CORP . $65 $44.5 -32% 138 x 95 x AURORA CANNABIS INC . $12.46 $7.17 -42% 94 x 54 x CRONOS GROUP INC . $17.76 $17.11 -4% 253 x 244 x SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO/THE . $79.13 $65.93 -17% 2 x 1 x GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC . $174.5 $119.54 -31% 382 x 262 x APHRIA INC . $20 $8.92 -55% 83 x 37 x HEXO CORP . $8.82 $6.3 -29% 152 x 109 x

Please note some of these prices are quoted in American and some are quoted in Canadian dollars depending on if they trade on an American or Canadian exchange.

All of these stocks have fallen since September 31, 2018 and all but Cronos group fell at least 17%. Many of these companies P/S's have also fallen substantially.

Although the valuations of these stocks have fallen down to earth over the past 3-4 months they are still quite high when considering that the S&P/TSX and NYSE have current P/S of around 1.5x and the NASDAQ around 2.6x. This means that these stocks (most of which are not very mature and operationally diverse) will have to increase their sales astronomically over the next few years just to trade in line with their respective market indices.

This brings me to my next point of inquiry. Consider only the Canadian stocks in this index first. The likelihood of Federal laws in the U.S. and Canada allowing for cross country exports of cannabis in the next few years is unlikely, so I figure they will all only be able to service the Canadian market. Although there is some debate on the future size of this market, a comprehensive CIBC equity research report figures the market will be approximately $6.8 billion by end of 2020. Grandview Research project $9.2 billion by 2025. Shown below are the market capitalizations of all of the Canadian cannabis companies in the top 8 in the index.

HORIZONS HOLDINGS Market Capitalization (billions) CANOPY GROWTH CORP . $16.9 AURORA CANNABIS INC . $7.8 CRONOS GROUP INC . $3.1 APHRIA INC . $1.9 HEXO CORP . $1.2 Total Market Capitalization $30.9

Market capitalizations in CAD.

As we can see the market capitalizations of just these 5 companies is more than 3x greater than what the market will likely be in 2025.

Consider the fact that these companies tend to have WACC's of 7-9%. To the best of my knowledge there is no report that tries to project the market value of the cannabis industry past 2025, but the holding period to obtain a 7-9% average annualized return on investment in the Canadian cannabis market looks like it will take a heck of a lot longer than 6 years.

The U.S. cannabis industry is estimated to reach approximately $100 billion in the U.S. by 2025 according to the Grandview Research report. Below are the market capitalizations of the largest U.S. based companies in the index.

HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS Market Capitalization (billions) TILRAY INC . $8.9 SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO/THE . $3.8 GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC . $3.6 Total $16.3

As we can see the market in the U.S. is more saturated that its Canadian counterpart and appears significantly less over bought. If we consider the possibility of Canada and the U.S. reaching an agreement to export cannabis products across borders (very optimistic at this point), the combined market value in USD would equal approximately $112 billion by 2025. Discounted backwards 6 years at a WACC of 9% (about the norm for these companies) would imply a present value of $66.8 billion. HMLSF has approximately $77 billion in net assets in USD, with the top 8 holdings equal to $57 billion in USD.

What the above analysis implies is that even if cannabis could be exported between the two nations and the markets could therefore be combined (which is optimistic), at best you should expect a fair return on funds invested, but definitely not excess returns.

Conclusion

It would appear that the valuations of the cannabis producers in the HMLSF have fallen to more favourable levels with the market turbulence that has occurred in the last 3 months. However, the valuations of these cannabis companies in HMLSF have not fallen enough to warrant investment in the index, considering demand is unlikely to rise fast enough to provide the sales to warrant the valuations these companies trade at and an excess return on capital invested is highly unlikely. This is not to say that individual companies within this industry are not strong investments in fact U.S. companies may actually be a strong investment given the potential market there. This analysis does not consider the possibility of global trade in cannabis products which seems highly unlikely at this point nor black market sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HMLSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.