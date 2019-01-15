Hanesbrands: Turnaround Intact, 4.3% Yield Is Attractive
About: Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Hanesbrands had a bad year in 2018, due to poor performance in innerwear and rising interest expense.
The company's turnaround will be fueled by international growth and the Champion brand.
Debt repayment will help improve the balance sheet, while the 4.3% dividend appears to be secure.
Total returns expected to reach 17.5% per year.
By Bob Ciura
Companies going through challenging times often see their stock prices fall, which at times can create buying opportunities. Deep-value stocks can produce high returns for shareholders, if their turnarounds ultimately succeed. For