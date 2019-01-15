Bank Stocks Are Showing Leadership

As the stock market slowly recovers its strength, participants are understandably getting nervous about the lack of progress in the last few days. The major indices have stalled since last week, prompting many to wonder if perhaps the January rally will prove to be a classic “bull trap” and eventually fail. In today’s report, I’ll provide supporting evidence from the financial sector which refutes this fear while providing comfort to the bulls.

Whenever the market has posted a bottom after a steep decline, it’s important to watch for signs of leadership in certain key areas. One of these areas is the financial sector, which is arguably the most significant area for gauging the underlying health of the broad market. Strength in the leading bank and broker/dealer stocks has long been considered as a confirming sign of the market’s health by analysts and investors. But at times the financial sector stocks can also be viewed as leading indicators. This is particularly true at junctures after the major averages have experienced an extended run and have become vulnerable to a trend reversal.

Such was the case in the spring and summer months of 2018 when the NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), a leading benchmark for major U.S. brokerage stocks, refused to confirm the higher highs being made in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). The failure of the broker/dealers to move in line with the large cap major indices turned out to be a precursor to the internal weakness which became apparent in the NYSE broad market by September.

Source: BigCharts

When the stock market posted a major low in late December, most financial sector stocks bottomed at the same time as the SPX. A downward divergence, or failure to rally along with the SPX, would have been a bearish sign for the near-term outlook. But since the start of the new year, the financials have joined the other major sectors and industries in rallying and have mostly kept pace with the large cap indices. This has provided the broad market with a vote of confidence which shouldn’t be lightly dismissed.

Let’s now take a look at another important benchmark index for measuring the strength of the financial sector. The PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) bottomed on Dec. 24 along with the rest of the market and has since confirmed a bottom by closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average (below). More importantly, BKX has established a pattern of ascending highs and lows as of Jan. 14 by closing decisively above the 90.00 level. It was at this level that the BKX rally met its temporary terminus last Monday and spent the next few days consolidating at.

Source: BigCharts

The breakout above the 90.00 level in the BKX was significant in that not even the S&P 500 and other major indices have managed yet to rally to a higher level as of Jan. 14. The latest rally in the bank stocks can be considered as a leading signal for the rest of the market. For if the January recovery rally were doomed to fail, the banks would surely be reflecting weakness right now instead of strength. Investors should therefore take the leadership in BKX to heart as a sign that the bulls have control over the market and have no intention of surrendering to the bears.

Strength in the bank stocks isn’t the only sign that the bulls remain in control of the broad market. The leading internal indicators also remain in good shape at mid-month. This includes primarily the absence of internal selling pressure reflected in the new 52-week highs and lows on both major exchanges. Shown below is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new 52-week highs and lows for the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq is showing continued internal strength based on this indicator, which suggests that not only has selling pressure dissipated for the tech sector but also that the buyers still enjoy a near-term advantage. The new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq remain well under 40, which shows that there is no immediate selling pressure overhanging the tech sector.

Source: WSJ

Below is a graph of the S&P 500 Index in relation to its 50-day moving average. As you can see here, the SPX hasn’t yet managed to overcome this widely watched trend line, nor has it yet managed to overcome its highs from November. Although the SPX has established a bottom of at least short-term significance, the recovery process still clearly has a ways to go.

Source: StockCharts

However, when we compare the progress of the SPX with that of the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, we find that market breadth has been remarkably strong in recent weeks. Shown below is a ratio comparison of the NYSE A-D line with the S&P 500 along with the 50-day moving average. The strength reflected in this indicator is an encouragement for the bulls, especially since leadership in the A-D line after a low has been established and has typically been followed by higher levels in the major averages. As long as this indicator remains above its 50-day moving average, investors have no reason to question the strength of the recovery and should maintain an optimistic outlook.

Source: StockCharts

While there are still an abundance of indicators which support the market’s ongoing recovery process, there are also signs that the progress of the bulls may continue to be slow in the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook. Consider that the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 is fast approaching a neutral level after being exceptionally “oversold” in the last few weeks. By no means is the market overbought based on this indicator, but the fact that the market is no longer oversold means that buyers no longer enjoy an easy advantage over sellers in the immediate term. This means that the buyers will now likely have to work harder to make additional progress in the next few days as the low-hanging fruit of super-bargain basement stocks have likely already been picked.

Source: WSJ

What typically follows a strong recoil rally like the one we’ve seen since late December is a temporary pullback, or else a “pause that refreshes” in the major indices. We’ve already seen evidence of consolidation in the major indices since last week and there could be additional consolidation in the coming days. However, even if there is a pullback in the SPX and other averages from here, we have likely seen the final low already, and any decline from here should be of short duration.

Moreover, the leadership shown in the bank stocks of late - along with continued strength in the NYSE and Nasdaq breadth indicators - tell us that the bulls are still in control of the main trend regardless of what transpires in the immediate term. While I don’t recommend loading up on stocks and ETFs just yet, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, gold mining, and pharmaceuticals, as discussed in previous reports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.