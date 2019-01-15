Swiss Chocolatier Barry Callebaut Growing Year After Year
About: Barry Callebaut AG (BYCBF)
by: Holmes Osborne
Summary
Barry Callebaut is a vertically integrated Swiss chocolate company.
Callebaut has grown sales and earnings year after year.
The debt agencies have raised their ratings to investment grade on Callebaut's debt.
It’s been over three years since I last wrote on Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut (OTCPK:BYCBF). Since then, the stock is up, sales and earnings have increased, and the debt agencies recently upgraded debt