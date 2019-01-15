2018 In The Numbers And What It Means For 2019 - Part IV: Cash

Since history tends to repeat itself, the 2018 numbers are certainly relevant for our 2019 projections.

Part IV is focusing on cash, playing the role of "the (very) good" in 2018.

Remember, "it's all in the numbers and the numbers never lie."

It's time to look back at 2018, see what worked well, what didn't work so well, and what went horribly wrong.

And the Winner is... Cash!

Normally, in a broadly diversified portfolio, there's something that's working well, in any given year. The most intuitive example is the (historical) inverse correlation that exists between stocks (SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM, IWN, IWO) and bonds. When stocks and bonds go down in tandem, something else is often up - be it US Treasury inflation protected debt ("TIPS", TIP, OTC:TIPS), commodities (DBC), REITs (VNQ) or gold (GLD).

Well, 2018 was different.

In 2018, more than any year in recent history, an overwhelming majority of asset-classes were down. In the below table, presenting 15 different asset classes, only one finished the year higher - cash.

Part I is focusing on stocks:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Part II is focusing on investment grade ("IG") credits:

iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF (LQD)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Part III is focusing on high-yield ("HY") credits:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF (HYG)

iShares JP Morgan USD Em Mkts Bd ETF (EMB)

In this part, we are focusing on cash instruments, but before we dive into the details, it's important to know what is cash?

Cash can be split into two groups:

1. Money-market instruments:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corp Bd ETF (BSCJ)

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corp ETF (IBDK)

2. Short-term US Treasury ("UST") bonds:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH)

Schwab Short-Term US Treasury ETF (SCHO)

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

SPDR Blmbg Barclays 1-3 Mth T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Yr ETF (GBIL)

For the purpose of this article, the definition of cash includes both groups.

Cash is (was?) King!

2018 was very much the year of cash.

Short-term US debt ETFs (BIL) were the biggest draws of new money this year, with two BlackRock (BLK) short-term Treasury ETFs (SHV, SHY) roughly doubling their assets.

Here's how cash performed in 2018:

It may not seem like a lot, but it is!

2018 was the best year for cash since 2007! (on a total return basis, measured below by the three-month UST Bill total return)

As we mentioned above, not only that cash was the best asset class in 2018, but it also delivered much more than its average 0.3% annualized return (based on 2008-2018 data, as measured by BIL).

In this article we will dive into more details regarding cash, and we will try to provide answers to the following questions:

Can cash repeat its 2019 performance? Can cash retain its crown as the top performing asset class? Should investors keep a decent allocation in cash?

Things Already Shifting

As the bulls are back in charge, cash is losing steam, fast.

In a rare rapid rebound, the S&P 500 Index just posted a third consecutive week of gains and the best performance since early 2016.

As such, the beginning of 2019 is seeing a reversal to last year's flight to safety/cash. On 1/8/2019, for example, investors pulled no less than $745 million out of Vanguard's $27.2 billion short-term bond ETF (BSV).

That was the fund's biggest one-day withdrawal in its entire history.

Another thing that is shifting - and directly influencing cash performance - is inflation and inflation expectations.

Oil (USO, OIL) weakness already is felt as US headline inflation fell to 1.9% Y/Y. This was the first reading below 2% since August 2017.

Core inflation however, remains steady at 2.2%, for now.

The good news with the recent inflation report is that this was as good as it could get for the Fed - steady enough to justify their prior hikes, and muted enough to give them an excuse not to hike again.

According to Morgan Stanley, the S&P 500's returns would drop by 3.3% this year if the Fed continues reducing its balance sheet at a pace of $15 billion per month.

US Economic Growth: Slowing, not Collapsing

As we outlined earlier this month the world economy is cooling off. That's true for all major economies, including the US (see here/part I), China (MCHI, FXI) (see here/part II), Japan (EWJ)(DXJ), and Germany (EWG).

On one hand, the so-called "Trump Trade" has evaporated. In mid December 2018, stocks that soared since the November 2016 presidential election, especially in late 2017 and early 2018 (following the tax reform) already wiped out the entire gain.

On the other hand, almost everybody agrees that while the economic growth in the US may cool down, this (for itself) does not mean that it's going to collapse.

Those who fear a 2008-like crisis should recall that what happened in 2008 was unique, because back then the entire banking system - probably the most important system of them all (think payments, settlement) - was in danger. This isn't where we are now. Hardly anyone is afraid to put money in a bank time-deposit nowadays.

The main issue (for the US) isn't necessarily the US, but other major economies, especially Europe (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) and China.

Europe is on the verge of entering a recession.

Industrial production ("IP") in Germany plunged 1.9% in November. To avoid an IP contraction in Q4, the index would have to rise 5.5% in December. That only happened once over the past 57 years, in July 1984.

The odds of a GDP contraction when the IP declines are ~80%.

Meanwhile, China's trade data is causing downward pressure on stock markets globally, as both exports (-4.4% Y/Y) and imports (-7.6% Y/Y) fell in December. For imports, this was the first decline since October 2016.

Another gauge that's functioning as a warning signal is the US Treasury department reporting the lowest level of auction demand since 2008.

In 2018, the Treasury Department issued $2.4 trillion in of new debt that was met with demand equal to 2.6x times that amount. This is the lowest bid-to-cover ratio since 2008. The market seems like it has lost interest, even as yields spiked to their highest levels since 2011.

Simply put, demand for UST is not keeping up pace with the growth in the US deficit. Why is this important? Because most (if not all) past financial crises began with a declining bid-to-cover ratio.

Q&A Time

It's time to answer the three questions we presented:

1. Can cash repeat its 2019 (absolute) performance?

We believe that the answer is yes.

If you were heavily invested in stocks in 2018 - no matter whether you were focused on the US, Europe or emerging markets - there's a good chance you lost money in 2018.

Although the recent sell-off left stocks looking attractive, expectations for the performance of US companies in 2019 are on a free fall.

This means that the current relative attractiveness may turn upside down, very quickly, if companies won't i) deliver decent earnings this coming season, and ii) remain upbeat with their forward guidance.

A cautious (not to mention pessimistic) outlook, and stocks will tank like a rock while cash may rise like the moon.

As such, it's likely for cash to retain decent steady demand, consequently keep on rising, slowly but surely.

2. Can cash retain its crown as the top performing asset class?

This is a more tricky question and we tend to say no. The drivers that may push cash higher this year are the same drivers that will push bonds, mostly IG ones (AGG, LQD).

Even if we see a "risk off" type of year, and riskier asset classes (e.g. stocks, commodities, emerging markets) won't outperform cash, it's very likely that debt (generally speaking), especially high-grade, long-duration, will beat the performance of cash. A year where neither these nor those outperform cash is very rare and it's, therefore, unlikely to see cash keep wearing the "best performer" crown in 2019.

The S&P 500 already is up 10% since the Christmas lows. The typical-historical rally, coming off downtrends, is about 15%. Therefore, and although the jury is still out on how durable the recent rebound is, investors may be cautiously optimistic that 2650-2700 is within reach.

If and when (we get there), that would be the real-critical level for the S&P 500. This would be the ultimate make (to >2800) or break (to <2400) moment!

3. Should investors keep a decent allocation in cash?

We gave a "yes" answer to the first question, and we gave a "no" answer to the second question, so it's only natural to give a "possibly" answer to the third question.

When we say "possibly" we actually mean something more in the lines of "probably." Why so? Not necessarily due to the high return, rather due to the expected high volatility.

Cash may provide investors with another 2%, perhaps 3%, total return in 2019. However, more than the return - which is likely to be beaten by several other asset-classes - it's the "keeping dry powder" approach which is likely to be a smart move/allocation this year.

On one hand, real rates are now positive, i.e. cash pays more than inflation (and inflation expectations). While they're still negative in places like Japan and Europe, real rates are positive in many other countries, e.g. the US, Turkey (TUR) and Argentina (ARGT).

On the other hand, with a flat/flattening yield curve, there's no reason to take any duration risk. When you're not getting a higher yield for investing in a long tenor, there's no reason to abandon the short end of the curve.

Lesson from Past Inverted Yield Curves

Many investors are afraid that an imminent recession in on its way. Is this a reasonable expectation? Let's take a look at the last 3 times the yield curve inverted in a similar fashion (6-month higher than 5-year) after a long period with a positive slop.

1. December 2005

The yield curve inverted, first time since 2000.

S&P 500 ended the month at 1248.

What happened next? S&P 500 continued to rally for another 22 months, rising over 26% before peaking in October 2007 at 1576.

Expansion continued for another 24 months before the recession began in December 2007.

2. August 1998

The yield curve inverted, first time since 1989.

S&P 500 ended the month at 957.

What happened next? S&P 500 continued to rally for another 19 months, rising over 62% before peaking in March 2000 at 1553.

Expansion continued for another 31 months before the recession began in March 2001.

3. March 1989

The yield curve inverted, first time since 1981.

S&P 500 ended month at 295.

What happened next? S&P 500 continued to rally for another 16 months, rising over 25% before peaking in July 1990 at 369.

Expansion continued for another 16 months before the recession began in July 1990.

What's the lesson? The yield curve is a long leading indicator, and in the last three cycles it took between 16 and 31 months following the initial five-year minus six-month inversion for a recession to start, and between 16 to 22 months for the stock market to ultimately peak.

Does it have to take that long? No! There are no hard and fast rules in investing. Every cycle is different, and just because something hasn’t happened in the past doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future.

Bottom Line

Will cash retain its "best performing asset class" (of 2018) in 2019? We think not. However, it can provide a total return that's likely to be greater than the pace of inflation, not to mention safety.

Personally, I'm not sitting on cash, because I believe that there are other, better, opportunities, out there. Nevertheless, we very much adhere to the concept of "keeping dry powder" because we believe that volatility is here to stay, and with high volatility usually means a high chance to put hands on great opportunities along the way.

Instead of keeping idle cash, we are keeping enough free margin to allow us to operate freely and quickly, if and when we deem appropriate, just as we did in December. Once things calm down a bit - following a storm - we lighten up on positions where we have too much and/or in sectors/segments where we have too high allocations vs. the one/s we wish to have.

The market is currently expecting zero hikes from the Fed this year.

However, you may look at this in a completely different way too: The market is currently expecting zero cuts from the Fed this year.

Why is it important to note that? Because what cash instruments love the most is a steady way going forward. Higher rates/inflation expectations are eroding the value of cash. Lower rates/inflation expectations are damaging for future returns (of cash), thus scaring away investors (from cash) at present.

Steady rates/inflation expectations are allowing for better vision/predictability and better perceived safety. These are the ingredients that are needed for cash to flourish, and we see no reason why cash won't do a repeat to 2018. Not in relative terms, but certainly in absolute terms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.