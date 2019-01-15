Welltower - Rapidly Growing Healthcare Investment Company

Welltower has an incredibly strong financial portfolio. The company is continuing to invest, while managing down its debt.

Welltower has a strong history of providing shareholders with strong returns, a history that the company plans to continue into the future.

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust that invests primarily in healthcare assets. The company has more than 1,500 healthcare properties with more than 300,000 residents and more than 15 million outpatient visits. As we can see, the company’s enormous size and growth make it a strong investment decision to take advantage of growing healthcare demand.

Healthcare Market Growth

Welltower operates in a healthcare market that is growing incredibly quickly. This growth means an enormous number of real estate opportunities for the company.

Healthcare Market Growth - Welltower Investor Presentation

Welltower operates in the healthcare markets, which means a growing ageing population is important for the company. As can mean seen, in the coming decades, while the 25-34 age group is expected to remain constant, the 85+ age group is expected to be growing rapidly. That rapid growth will mean growing investment opportunities for Welltower.

This is important because an ageing population drives healthcare spending. Healthcare spending by age is expected to grow from $8.4 thousand in the 45-64 age block to $34.8 thousand in the 85+ age block. A significant part of this expense is from aspects that require additional healthcare infrastructure, such as senior housing facilities.

This increased healthcare spending will mean enormous opportunities for Welltower to continue its growth and have strong returns. Another growing opportunity for Welltower is the increased need for Residential Memory Care.

Alzheimer's Growth - Welltower Investor Presentation

Alzheimer’s Disease is the only top 10 cause of death in the U.S. that cannot be prevented, slowed, or cured, and the number of people with this ailment is expected to almost double every 20 years. Overall the cost of dementia is expected to double from 2018 to 2030. These are people who will all need residential memory care or need to be put in a home at some point.

These homes also mean growing demand for infrastructure, which will increase demand for Welltower’s assets.

Welltower Asset Portfolio

On top of operating in a growing environment, Welltower has an incredibly impressive asset portfolio.

NOI Growth - Welltower Investor Presentation

As can be seen, over the past eight years, the company has been focused on significantly reorganizing its portfolio. As a part of this, the company has made numerous acquisitions. For example, the company’s $4.4 billion acquisition of QCP was one of the largest healthcare REIT acquisitions. Acquisitions such as this one have helped the company to heavily refocus its portfolio.

The company has a ‘Class A’ healthcare portfolio with a large number of top-tier assets. For example, the company owns major developments in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, Seattle, and Washington D.C.. The company has a wide distribution of senior living assets, and these high tier assets will help Welltower to continue to earn significant revenue.

As a side effect to this, Welltower is shifting towards more expensive city markets with a higher barrier of entry. For example, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and San Francisco are all very expensive markets that have high barriers to entry. Oftentimes, a single building can cost hundreds of millions to billions of dollars.

As a result, Welltower using its size to enter these markets will help the company to cement its market position.

Welltower Financials

Welltower operates in a growing market and has an impressive asset portfolio. The company also has an impressive financial position that will allow it to pay a growing dividend to shareholders. The company current offers investors a dividend of almost 5% and I expect that will growing going forward.

Weighted Maturity - Welltower Investor Presentation

Welltower has almost $12.5 billion in debt, well below the company’s market cap, with a strong investment grade credit rating. The company’s average term of majority is 7.8 years, which is fairly long-term. The company is keeping its debt low and its interest expenses low. This combination of things show how strong the company’s financial position is.

Welltower Returns - Welltower Investor Presentation

Welltower has leveraged its impressive financial portfolio into strong returns for investors since inception. The company has achieved a 14.9% average annual return since inception and offers investors an impressive dividend yield of more than 5%. This continued returns to investors helps to highlight the strength of the company’s portfolio and how it operates in a growing market.

As can be seen in Welltower’s dividend history, the company has increased dividends by more than 25% since 2009. Given that the company has not upgraded its dividend in 2018, I anticipate a dividend increase will be coming in 2019. The company has offered investors 15 years of consecutive annual dividend increases.

As a result, someone who invests today will be investing in a strong and reliable real estate company. Welltower will continue to grow providing shareholders with increasing dividend and rewards, making Welltower a rapidly growing healthcare investment and a good investment decision.

Conclusion

Welltower operates in a growing market, the healthcare market. The older population is ageing significantly, and that will result in a significant need for new healthcare infrastructure. Welltower’s impressive portfolio of assets mean that the company has the resources to take advantage of these growing markets. This should support the company’s growth.

Welltower has a strong history of commitment to shareholders. The company has increased its dividends by 25% since 2009, and has offered investors 15 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. The company’s assets will enable it to continue doing this going forward. That will result in growing earnings for shareholders, and make this company a strong, reliable investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.