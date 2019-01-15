Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: A Deal Like Its Bottomless Steak Fries

There are several clear catalysts outlined by the management's new strategic direction that will improve both the top line and bottom line of the business.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers' background

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) is a casual dining chain that focuses on delivering value dining options to customers through low prices, large portions, and great environment. The stock price has plummeted as of late due to diminishing growth expectations, comparable same-store sales decrease, and management's strategic changes. I think RRGB is extremely undervalued due to its value proposition, top line consistency, and accounting scheme.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers' ratio analysis

The utmost important metric here is actually EV-to-sales, because enterprise value takes into account its obligation to both its equity and debt holders, while sales are not usually as easily manipulated. Currently, at around 0.46, RRGB is extremely cheap compared to its peers.

Figure 3: Enterprise value to sales peer comparison

This means the market thinks that the top line will not translate well into the bottom line, and that is what they care about. The purpose of this article is to debunk that belief.

RRGB currently has a low EV to EBITDA valuation at around 5.4, which is one of the lowest among its restaurant peers. For those that are not familiar with EBITDA, it is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. It is an attempt to calculate cash earnings by excluding non-cash items. For those that are familiar with EBITDA, I am fully aware of how this metric functions, and how it is criticized by a majority of investors including Warren Buffett, who claims that "depreciation and amortization are actual costs, and should be treated as such". I agree with that statement. However, what I want to bring to your attention is not that RRGB is undervalued based on its EV to EBITDA valuation, but rather the discrepancies between its EBITDA and EBIT. EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT currently has a huge discrepancy that is driven by depreciation and amortization. If one simply looks at the EV/EBIT (30) and P/E (32) ratios, it will not be considered a value stock at all, in fact, it is probably screened out and thus underfollowed by many people.

Now I would like to go into the accounting choices of RRGB that led to this discrepancy and how it has massively underappreciated earnings per share potential. According to the Q2 and Q3 conference calls, management has confirmed the halt of additional store openings and decided to rather focus on its current operations. Since RRGB is adopting the strategy to rebrand its business and focus on generating positive comps rather than opening new restaurants, we will see a significant decline in capital expenditure in upcoming quarters (as growth capital expenditure accounted for 46% of total capital expenditure), and with depreciation tapered down due to a few quarters of accelerated depreciation (SEC Filing), RRGB will enjoy a boost in its bottom-line metrics.

Figure 1: CAPEX and D&A for RRGB

All things equal, if you cut depreciation and amortization by half with revenue stagnant, RRGB could possibly see P/E in the mid-to-high single digits (figure 2). That is solely due to the conservative accounting practice by the management. It could be materially lower with several operational improvements to the strategy by the management. The fact that even though the capital expenditure has decreased significantly post 2016, while the depreciation and amortization have increased at a steady pace (figure 1) indicates an accelerated depreciation schedule. With capital expenditure looking to decrease even more significantly (as management has decided to halt its new store openings), the depreciation and amortization will most likely decrease sharply to match its recent capital expenditure.

Figure 2: RRGB's 10-K

This accelerated depreciation is permitted by a bill passed by President Obama, feel free to read about it in the link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers' catalysts

Catalysts tend to be qualitative and forward-looking, but I think the story that management is portraying is a candid and powerful one. It seems like they are aware of the market pressure (reflected by the stock price), and is doing everything in their power to innovatively bring the business back to life. One key point to highlight is that they are increasing their focus on delivery and in-store customer service. Although I would like to expand on how this shift in focus will impact the business, they aren't immediately material to the valuation of RRGB so I will only briefly mention them here. What I like about RRGB at the current price level is that the market is punishing the company even when it has good revenue generating power (relatively stable positive growth in revenue for the past 5 years). At EV/Sales of 0.46, RRGB is certainly a bargain at the top level.

Catalysts:

Stock buyback (first time ever since 2016 to offset employee compensation, therefore may not be sustainable) = Increases EPS Discontinuing store openings (reduced capital expenditure which leads to lower depreciation and amortization) = Increases net income Real estate portfolio management (Q3 earnings call) = Increases operating margin and decreases interest expense Employee productivity training (Q3 earnings call) = Increases operating margin Paying down debt (Q3 earnings call) = Decreases liability and increases equity Shifting focus to store profitability rather than store expansion = Increases net income Insider activity: If you take a look at Constant Guy, the current COO (prior CFO), you can see that he has bought in a considerable amount of shares around May 2018. His cost basis for all his shares are perhaps in the range of $40 to $50 and using an average to calculate his money in RRGB, we can conclude a total amount of around 600,000 dollars (13,000 share count * $46-50 average cost basis). I would argue that Mr. Constant understands that it will take a few additional quarters for the accounting to unravel its benefits, and thus the increase in position size. The CEO is also accumulating shares according to FactSet, which indicates some confidence in the company's strategic direction, but I think the emphasis should lay on the person who dictated RRGB's accounting choices.

Figure 4: Insider activity for Constant Guy (prior CFO and current COO)

Risk and Conclusion

To conclude my bullish view in one very long sentence: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is an extremely undervalued and well-poised restaurant run by a conservative management team that is looking to achieve higher efficiency by lowering its operating costs and creating a cleaner balance sheet by reducing its debt.

Many are probably aware that the restaurant industry is a tough business to invest in because of its competitiveness. I am also aware of the risk where the topline decreases and the fundamentals of the company drop to its current share price rather than the other way around. However, RRGB is currently so undervalued that I am comfortable taking a position at the current price of around 30 dollars, expecting an increase in price up to its fundamentals. I probably would recommend the stock as a forever hold, but I believe there is at least 70% to 100% upside in the next 2 to 6 quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.