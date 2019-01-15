American Airlines: Pricing Slowing But Valuation Cheap

Forward P/E of 5.5 is more than 2 standard deviations below historical mean.

After American Airlines (AAL) guided 2018Q4 Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile (TRASM) to be only +1.5% yoy vs the +1.5% to +3.5% range guided a couple months ago, the stock (along with its peers) took a nosedive. You may also refer to Seeking Alpha's news here.

Previous 4Q Guidance was at Pricing Highs

It appears when airlines first guided fourth quarter revenues in October, it happened to coincide with ticket price highs. It's been in a downtrend since then (apart from the close-in bookings noise in late December).

Delta gave the following commentary:

The overall demand environment remains healthy with strength in both business and leisure segments throughout the quarter. While close-in yield momentum continues, the pace of improvement in late December was more modest than anticipated."

IATA also had something similar, citing slowdown of global economic expansion.

Solid, but moderating, RPK growth in November Industry-wide revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) grew by 6.2% year-on-year in November–a slight deceleration from 6.3% in the previous month.The result is just ahead of the average RPK growth rate seen over the past decade (6.0%). However, it is some way below its five-year average (7.1%) and also lower than the growth rate this year to date (6.6%). All told, the seasonally adjusted (SA) upward trend in RPKs has moderated over the second half of 2018. Passenger volumes have risen at a6% annualized pace over the past six months –down from closer to 9% earlier in the year."

2019 is Starting Off Slow Too

According to broker research, pricing for January is also expected to weaken to about 1-2% yoy growth whereas February bookings show about 0-1% yoy revenue yield growth.

Taking that into account, I expect American Airlines' 2019Q1 TRASM to be about 16c which is flat sequentially or about 1% yoy growth.

TRASM vs ASM: Converging growth

US airlines' share price outperformance in late 2016 and early 2017 was mostly due to that fact that capacity growth (ASM as a proxy) was still bottoming while pricing power (measured by TRASM) was increasing. After two years of expansion where we saw 5%+ growth (above industry norm) in TRASM, we have the situation reversed as capacity is now outgrowing demand.

CASM ex fuel may also be as low as it gets

Unless we see a full blown recession, I am not subscribed to the view that cost growth will further decline. I expect 4Q2018 and 1Q2019 CASM ex fuel to grow 0.8% yoy and 1% yoy respectively.

Going forward, we should expect American Airlines to post lower margins.

Historically Low Valuations

Granted, investors don't like slowdowns especially if the economy is seen peaking but valuations are at multiyear lows. AAL currently trades at more than 2SD below its 2 year P/E ratio mean.

It is also trading at a 30% P/E ratio discount to its peers! Historical average discount is about 8%.

Conclusion

I don't prefer companies/industries which are slowing (2019E: 0-1% TRASM growth vs 2018E: >2% growth) but valuation here is attractive with a forward P/E of 5.5 more than 2SD below its 2 year mean.

Investors should continue to pay close attention to American Airlines' and the industry's pricing trends and capacity increases. Other risks include a possibility to an economic recession in the next 12 months and worsening of trade relationships around the world.

That said, American Airlines is a contrarian/high-risk buy at current market price. (1/14/19 closing price: $31.71)

