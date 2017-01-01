With high lead times leading the Street to expect serious inventory corrections and disruptions to sales and orders, leading power management semiconductor companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), STMicroelectronics (STM), and ON Semiconductor (ON) have underperformed a weakening semiconductor sector over the past year. Although end markets like electric vehicles, wireless charging, and industrial automation continue to grow (and likely will continue to grow in 2019), lead times are still very high and Infineon is investing considerable resources to support future demand, pressuring free cash flow, and margins in the near term.

Infineon will see significant competition from STMicroelectronics and ON in key areas like auto power semiconductors, but there's likely to be significant underlying demand over the next 10 to 15 years. Infineon is, likewise, well-placed to benefit from the "inverterization" of home appliances, growth in factory automation, and growth opportunities in data centers and 5G wireless. I am worried that the semiconductor down-cycle could be worse than currently expected, but the shares are already discounting a lot and I do see upside from here.

Content Growth Versus Macro

Very high lead times across the semiconductor industry have investors worrying about the prospect of increasing order cancelations and inventory adjustments at both distributors and end-users, as many buyers over-ordered to ensure an adequate supply to meet rising demand during this recent economic growth cycle. The "but" is that Infineon is serving multiple markets with healthy underlying growth trends, driven in many cases by new wins and content growth, and the company's last quarter saw a book-to-bill of 1.5x and guidance for just under 10% constant-currency growth in fiscal 2019.

On the auto side, Infineon retains over a quarter of the auto power chip market and a dominating presence in IGBTs for inverters used in electric vehicles. As power semiconductors are likely to account for a major portion of the content growth expected in the decade-plus transition from internal combustion vehicles to hybrid/electrics (with ADAS/autonomous driving accounting for a considerable portion as well), Infineon is well-placed for the ongoing growth of hybrids and EVs in the coming years.

Infineon has also made a significant commitment to silicon carbide (or SiC) technology for power semiconductors. STMicroelectronics and ON are likewise investing considerable resources in SiC, but Infineon has established a strong initial position with auto-grade trench SiC MOSFETs. The "but" is that I don't believe that STM isn't that far behind in trench SiC, and the auto OEM/supplier wins between the two companies are broadly similar (30 for STM, 20 for Infineon).

Auto sales have weakened noticeably recently, and there are growing concerns about how the market will perform in 2019, particularly with the contraction in Chinese auto sales accelerating recently. The "but" here is that Infineon is much more leveraged to growth in hybrids and EVs, and EV volume growth has held up better and is likely to continue to do so in 2019 (China's upcoming auto purchase incentives are likely to favor hybrid/EVs).

Autos aren't the only near-term content growth opportunity for Infineon. Hyperscale data centers require significant DC power components, and 5G wireless will require more base stations and more antennas, with more AC-DC power modules and mid-voltage power semiconductors. Infineon is also poised to benefit from increasing investment in factory automation (drives, motors, etc.), but that may well see a slowdown in 2019/2020 before resuming a solid growth trajectory.

Paying The Cost To Be The Boss

One of the near-term challenges for Infineon's share price performance is a lack of free cash flow and margin leverage. R&D spending is definitely restrained compared to STM, Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), but there hasn't been leverage here in recent years and likely won't be for several years to come. Infineon has also had to step up its capex to support its growth ambitions, with capex accelerating from about EUR 900 million in FY 2017 to over EUR 1 billion in 2018 and will likely stay above EUR 1.25 billion for the next few years.

Even with those investments, Infineon is still seeing significant capacity challenges. The Power Management and Multimarket segment has been experiencing significant capacity constraints, and Infineon management has talked about seeing some order cancellations due to an inability to supply the orders within an acceptable timeframe.

Infineon is also turning to M&A to support its growth plans. The company recently spent EUR 124 million to acquire Silectra and its Cold Split wafer-splitting technology. This technology reduces waste in the SiC wafer manufacturing process and could reduce production costs by a noticeable amount, as well as easing some SiC wafer supply constraints.

The Outlook

Infineon has also been investing in 3D sensing technology (time-of-flight), though it doesn't sound as though the company has particularly strong ambitions to supply smartphone OEMs. Instead, the company is likely to focus on applications in end-markets like auto and industrial automation (machine vision, etc.). All of these investments come at a cost, and margins are likely to be relatively flat over the next couple of years, though I expect robust top-line revenue growth.

As Renesas has seen intense competition whittle away its share position in auto MCUs, I expect Infineon to see some pressure on its auto power semiconductor share, as STMicroelectronics, ON, Rohm, and others target the multi-hundred dollar per vehicle content growth opportunities offered by hybrid and EV production ramps.

I still believe Infineon can leverage its very strong positions in MCUs, power semiconductors, and sensors to drive high-single-digit annualized revenue growth through its auto, industrial, communication, and computer markets. I do believe there will be meaningful margin leverage down the line (in about three years) and that will help drive adjusted FCF margins into the low double-digits and drive significant double-digit annualized growth.

The Bottom Line

Infineon isn't as cheap as STMicroelectronics or ON on a DCF basis, but there's still worthwhile upside there and the shares are likewise undervalued (by around 20%) on a margin-driven EV/revenue basis. It's harder for me to reconcile the sharper correction in STM shares, and I am concerned about further macro deterioration (Infineon has started seeing some weakness in areas like home appliances), but Infineon shares are looking more appealing today as a higher-quality growth leveraged to multiple attractive markets (EVs, factory automation, efficient appliances, data center, and 5G wireless).