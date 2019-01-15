iShares MSCI Chile ETF: Chile Macro Outlook 2019

Chile is recognized as the 'gold standard' of Latin America given its 30-year plus history of economic liberalization and steady growth leading to the highest GDP per capita in the region. Chile's government remains the only sovereign credit in Latin America rated in the 'A/A+' range. The country benefits as the world's largest producer of copper which makes the role of mining activity and the commodity price key drivers in the economy.

This article provides a macro outlook for Chile and presents an introduction to the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (NYSE:ECH) which offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure to country specific equity market risks and trends.

Macro

2018 represented a resurgence in the Chilean economy following a period of disappointing lower-than-expected growth between 2014 and 2017. The election victory of President Sebastian Pinera in late 2017 carried with it a new sense of optimism reflected in higher business and consumer confidence, and a bump to investment activity. The turnaround last year was driven by a cyclical recovery to domestic activity with consumer spending benefiting from low real interest rates and real wage growth. Looking ahead the Central Bank of Chile expects the momentum to continue into 2019 as a firming labor market supports consumption and domestic activity.

Current themes in the economy:

Low inflation: The annual rate of the consumer price index ended the year 2018 at 2.6% and within the target range of the Central Bank. The environment supports real wage growth through a higher purchasing power for Chileans

Low interest rates / Expansionary Monetary Policy: Despite 1 rate hikes in 2018 to 2.75%, the interest rate environment remains near historically low levels representing a form of monetary stimulus that has boosted credit growth and investment demand. The expectation is for a normalization of policy in the year ahead consistent with the dynamic economic growth and an eye on controlling inflation expectations.

Stable External Accounts: Its a testament to the stability of Chile's economy that it maintained a trade surplus throughout the commodity cycle from the collapse of copper prices in 2012 to the recover in late 2016. The flexible exchange rate favorably adjusted lower to curb import demand keeping the current account deficit at a manageable level averaging 2% of GDP over the past 5 years. From bottoming in 2017, foreign direct investments have been recovering led by a number of new mining projects, and also being directed at other areas of the economy.

Rising public debt: Wider fiscal deficits in recent years based on weak copper revenues led to a deterioration in the sovereign debt profile. Each of the major rating agencies downgraded Chile 1-notch in the past 2 years citing higher public debt, and what at the time appears like weaker growth outlook. You can read the press releases here: S&P 07/13/2017, Fitch 08/11/2017, and Moody's 07/26/2018. Growth has overall surprised to the upside since, but the damage to the balance sheet has already been done. Fitch Ratings describes the situation as follows:

Fitch projects government debt will stabilize around 27% by 2020, below the current ‘A’ median of 47%, but well above the level of 11% observed in 2011 when Fitch upgraded Chile to ‘A+’

Chile Sovereign Credit Rating Summary. source: Chile Ministry of Finance

Still; it should be noted that Chile remains the highest rated sovereign in the region ahead of Uruguay and Panama, both at BBB+ by Fitch Ratings. For context Chile's debt to GDP level of ~27% compares to 50% for Mexico BBB+ at Fitch, and 77% in Brazil BB- by Fitch Ratings. Officially, each of the rating agencies have a stable sovereign credit outlook for Chile.

Chile Sovereign Credit Rating Summary. source: Chile Ministry of Finance

2019 Chile Macro Outlook

Momentum in the economy is expected to continue, but there are growing headwinds. The ongoing US-China trade dispute represents a risk as China is Chile's largest trading partner and buy of copper exports. Lower copper prices due to global growth concerns and deteriorating private sentiment will likely weigh on growth. On the other hand, favorable dynamics of a firming labor market with job creation and stable wage growth amid an expansionary monetary policy would be supportive of consumption. The Central Bank expects GDP to expand at a midpoint of 3.75% in 2019 and 3.5% for 2020.

Copper - Still an important driver

One of the key trends in recent years has been the resiliency of non-mining activity compensating for a contraction in the mining sector amid low commodity prices. Indeed, even as the Chilean economy has become more diversified over the past few decades, the importance of copper and mining activity to the economy can not be overstated. Chile is the worlds largest producer of copper with over a third of the worlds reserves and ranks among the top in a number of other important industrial metals like silver, and gold. Despite mining technically only contributing 10% directly to GDP, a number of other sectors at least in part revolve around natural resources in the county. Much of Chile's industrial manufacturing output for example is simply the processing and refining of raw metals. Companies in sectors from logistics, business services, and utilities among others often times count mining companies as a their largest customers and major source of revenues demonstrating the sensitive relationship.

Chile Economic Activity Index, and Consumer Confidence vs Copper Price. Source - Itau Macro Research

The chart below highlights how the price of copper is correlated with returns of Chilean equity market in US Dollar terms. Since 2011, both copper and the iShares MSCI Chile ETF are down -39.3% and -42.5%, within 300bps of each other. The depreciation of the Chilean Peso over the period has been the main driver of the losses in the ETF over the period.

ECH data by YCharts

ECH Holdings and Outlook

iShares MSCI Chile ETF offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the macro themes and risk factors specific to the Chilean equity market. The expense ratio of 0.59% is overall in line with similar exchange traded funds in the same category, notably iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ) has the same expense ratio. As mentioned, currency risk will be a major factor in returns for international investors and many firms have exposure to trends in the mining sector directly or indirectly.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Sector Exposure. source- iShares

Utilities

iShares MSCI Chile ETF has as significant weighting towards utilities at 22.5%. between 8 holdings. This is mainly based on the the numerous publicly traded firms in the country that pioneered deregulation of the sector back back in the 1980s. Chile's unique geographical landscape stretching 4,270 km (2,653 mi) north to south, and yet only averaging 177 km (110 mi) east to west dictates that different parts of the country have varying levels of hydro-thermal generation capacity while other parts rely extensively on fuel oil for power plants. This means that the utilities sector has remained relatively segmented. Chilean utilities trade based on their specific generation cost drivers. Companies in the sector have varying levels of exposure to the mining sector 'non-regulated' customers while other have more stable 'regulated' long term residential customer profiles. Non conventional renewables like wind and solar leading new generation capacity in recent years incentivized by government targets for clean energy.

Chilean utilities held by ECH and also traded on US exchanges as ADRs:

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) market cap USD $11.4bn

Enel Chile SA (NYSE:ENIC) market cap USD $7.3bn

Curiously, Enel Americas SA does not actually operate in Chile but is instead is the subsidiary of the Enel group that operates generation, transmission, and distribution assets across a number of Latin America countries outside of Chile. Enel Chile SA however does conducts its primary business in the country and has the single largest market share of any generation company representing 27% capacity.

Chile market share of Utilities by generation capacity. source - Engie SA IR

Banks

Financials are the next largest weighting in the ETF at 21% across 8 companies. Chile is know for having a deep and well capitalized financial system with firms operating across a number of different business lines. Chilean financials in the ETF that also trade as ADRs in the US include:

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) market cap USD $15.1bn

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) market cap USD $14.6bn

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) market cap $5.0bn

Other important Holdings

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile SA 'SQM' (NYSE:SQM) is the largest materials company in the fund and among the worlds largest chemical producers including fertilizers and lithium. The largest single holding in the fund is S.A.C.I. Falabella, the largest retail group in the country. The company operates retail, shopping centers, travel, insurance and consumer credit, and with combined sales that exceed US$ 14.5bn according to the company. Notably, LATAM Airlines Group SA is traded as an ADR (NYSE:LTM) and is the funds 7th largest position with a 5.11% weighting.

Takeaway

Overall the ETF provides a good vehicle to express a bullish opinion on the Chilean market even if the fund is not well diversified across sectors. Most firms in the fund should benefit from continued dynamic economic growth through 2019 beyond volatility in the mining sector.

Investors should monitor developments in ongoing reform legislation including possible cuts to the corporate tax rate and a pending pension legislation that could provide upside to government fiscal position. The white elephant in the room will continue to be questions regarding global growth and its importance to commodity prices particularly copper. An extended slowdown in China and potential leg lower to copper prices represent the main risk to Chile as emerging market risk sentiment would suffer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.